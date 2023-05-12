Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, May 12, 2023
Friday, 12 May 2023, 14:19 HKT/SGT
Source: Cyber Express by Cyble
World CyberCon Middle East 2023: The Premier Cybersecurity Conference in the Region

Join experts, professionals, and enthusiasts at the World CyberCon Middle East 2023 to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in cybersecurity.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Cyber Express by Cyble, a leading cybersecurity news, and information platform, invites you to attend the World CyberCon Middle East 2023. The event is set to take place on August 30 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This premier cybersecurity conference will bring together industry experts, professionals, and enthusiasts from around the globe to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in the field of cybersecurity.

The World CyberCon Middle East 2023 offers attendees a unique opportunity to learn from leading experts through a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions. The event will cover various aspects of cybersecurity, including threat intelligence, incident response, data protection, privacy regulations, and emerging technologies.

By attending the World CyberCon Middle East 2023, participants will benefit from the following:

  1. Networking opportunities with professionals from various sectors, including government, finance, healthcare, and technology, to share insights, experiences, and best practices in cybersecurity.
  2. Learning about the latest cybersecurity tools, technologies, and strategies from top industry experts and thought leaders.
  3. Gaining valuable insights into the emerging trends and challenges in the cybersecurity landscape, including cyberattacks, data breaches, and evolving regulations.
  4. Enhancing their professional skills and knowledge through hands-on workshops and interactive sessions led by industry experts.
  5. Discovering innovative cybersecurity solutions and services from leading vendors and providers.

Shenoy Sandeep, Regional Director – Cyble, said, "It's incredible that The Cyber Express by Cyble is back with yet another edition of the World CyberCon event, and this time we're in the Middle East! We're gearing up to be joined by our Partners, Infosec Leaders and Delegates, and Cybersecurity Exhibitors on August 30, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Bringing together Industry Experts, Key Decision Makers, and Experienced Cyber Influencers from across the world, the Conference will deep dive into the global threat landscape and the state of cybercrime. I am elated to be a part of this excellent convention and look forward to the business leaders and government officials coming together and sharing their expert cybersecurity knowledge."

Tania A. Moukarzel, Senior Executive Officer, POTECH, said, "We are delighted to accept the invitation to be a part of The Cyber Express' World CyberCon Middle East 2023. At Potech Group, we have been at the forefront of delivering comprehensive IT and cybersecurity services since 2002. Our extensive portfolio includes cutting-edge advisory, managed services, software engineering, and training, complemented by innovative products such as Digital Risk Protection and SIEM++. It is an immense honor for us to demonstrate our expertise and present our solutions at this esteemed event. We eagerly look forward to joining this distinguished gathering, where we can share our expertise, forge new partnerships, and contribute to the advancement of cybersecurity in the Middle East. See you there!"

Isabelle Meyer, CIO of Zendata, said, "Zendata is happy to participate in The Cyber Express' World CyberCon Middle East 2023 edition. We look forward to meeting the industry's elites and interacting with the brightest minds in the domain. We are also excited to showcase our latest innovation - Zen 360 - a bespoke managed security solution that delivers superior security performance while enabling you to maintain your productivity. With ZEN360, our team of experts offers a comprehensive MDR (Managed Detection and Response) service. See you there!"

The upcoming event will be graced by 10+ speakers, including Wael Fattouh, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Bank Aljazira, Ali Abdulla Alsadadi, Chief of Information, Technology & Itil 4 Digital Strategic Leader of the Ministry of Oil – Kingdom of Bahrain, Eng. Ala Zayadeen, Head of Information Security and Data Privacy at BinDawood Holding, and several other notable industry leaders.

The World CyberCon Middle East 2023 is an essential event for anyone involved or interested in the cybersecurity field. Attendees can expect to leave the Conference with a deeper understanding of the latest cybersecurity trends and strategies, as well as new connections and opportunities for collaboration.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to learn from the best and network with professionals from across the cybersecurity spectrum. Reserve your spot at the World CyberCon Middle East 2023 today by visiting https://thecyberexpress.com/cyber-security-events/world-cybercon-middle-east-2023/.

About The Cyber Express By Cyble

TheCyberExpress.com is a leading online platform that provides the latest news, insights, and resources in the field of cybersecurity. With a focus on delivering timely and accurate information, The Cyber Express aims to empower individuals and organizations with the knowledge they need to protect their digital assets in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.

For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact: Ashish Jaiswal at ashish.j@thecyberexpress.com




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Trade Shows, CyberSecurity
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

