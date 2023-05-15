Monday, 15 May 2023, 12:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: JBL Bring the Cinematic Thrill Home with JBL's Most Advanced Soundbars Yet Be blown away by Exceptional Sound Quality and New Barrier Breaking Features Soundbar Series at JBL(R) Own Your Sound Experiential Roadshow

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - JBL(R), a leading audio specialist in professional, home, automotive, multimedia applications and connected technologies, is launching the NEW JBL sound bar series, including the JBL Bar 1300, JBL Bar 1000, JBL Bar 800, JBL Bar 500 and JBL Bar 300, at the "JBL(R) Own Your Sound Experiential Roadshow" from 17 to 21 May at IOI City Mall in collaboration with All IT Hypermarket.



At the Roadshow, an experiential soundbar room is specially designed for enthusiasts to feel and experience the JBL Bar 1300. There will also be other fun activities for the family, including Human Claw, Dance Challenge, Product Personalisation, and Gatchapon etc.



JBL(R), a lifestyle audio brand under Harman International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., is known for producing audio equipment with superior sound and immersive audio experiences for consumers and professional markets. JBL's professional line of speakers are used in more than half of the world's movie theatres, sports stadiums, and music venues. The consumer line of portable speakers, headphones, and home theatre speakers is the fastest-growing brand on the planet for audiophiles, digital natives, or e-athletes.



"The new JBL Bar series takes entertainment to a whole new level as the technology produces the surround and height effects that puts people right into the action while they are ensconced comfortably at home," said Mr. Henry Yap, Managing Director of Global Best United (M) Sdn Bhd.



"The line-up offers a variety of options for entertainment enthusiasts to choose from including the number of up-drivers, DTS:X 3D surround sound, detachable wireless surround speakers and subwoofers."



Each JBL Bar features Harman's PureVoice, a technology using HARMAN's unique algorithm to optimise voice clarity even when loud sound effects take over so movie buffs can follow even the most complex plot.



Entertainment enthusiasts can also easily connect a soundbar to online music services via WiFi with compatible speakers and to browse integrated music platforms to find new songs and artists through the new JBL One app. With the new app's fully customizable EQ settings, users can personalize their listening experience.



He added, "JBL is bringing the next-generation of surround sound technology to the home-theatre experience by giving a 3D feel through expanding on well-established surround sound set-ups with an additional layer of overhead sound".



Mr. Mitchell Wong, Business Development Manager for JBL Malaysia said, "JBL has achieved a milestone in true-wireless surround sound (TWS) in the JBL Soundbar series. The setup is straightforward as positioning your speakers for optimal sound quality is simple. The two detachable wireless battery powered speakers use DTS:X 3D surround sound, Multibeam(TM) and Dolby Atmos(R) to create an immersive audio experience."



With enhanced connectivity and effortless control, simply link any of the new JBL Bar range with a voice assistant-enabled device and instantly ask Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri to stream all preferred entertainment. Each of the new soundbars also allow access to over 300 online music streaming services through AirPlay 2, Alexa MRM and Chromecast built-in(TM). Users can also enjoy favourite audio content, Internet radio, and podcasts in high definition.



- All featured JBL(R) products are available for purchase at Lazada, Shopee, and all leading retailers: ALL IT, Viewnet,Urban Republic, Thundermatch, Vivid Concepts, THT, PC Image, STY Group, Central Electric, One Living, AES, Keck Seng, Brightstar Computers, SS Audio and Style Laser. The JBL Bar 1300 is available exclusively at Harvey Norman. (to include, AI Sound, Flash Gadgets, STY Electric)

- Find out more about the JBL Bar Series and other products at https://www.jbl.com.my.



