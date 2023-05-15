Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Source: CPaaS Acceleration Alliance
CPaaS Acceleration Alliance Releases 2023 State of CPaaS Report, Forecasts CPaaS Market Will Grow to USD 100B by 2030
Industry analysts and vendors examine market trends, new technologies, sales channels, and use cases propelling the CPaaS industry's growth

AMSTERDAM, May 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The CPaaS Acceleration Alliance (CPaaSAA) announced today the release of its 2023 State of CPaaS Report. The report examines key factors propelling the CPaaS industry's growth to USD 100B by 2030. These factors include market trends, new technologies, new sales channels, and new use cases.

State of CPaaS Report 2023 - Key CPaaS use cases and market trends

https://cdn.newswire.com/files/x/2a/44/151dfef29c3d74ce44085421c19f.png

This year's report is being distributed freely and was created in partnership with leading industry analysts and vendors. It extends beyond existing technical analyst reports by focusing on commercialization of CPaaS. Executives, product planners, and revenue leaders will find the following information in the report:

- The top enterprise markets driving CPaaS growth
- The top market and CPaaS trends that are creating demand
- The top go-to-market challenges facing CPaaS providers today, and how to overcome them

This report sets the tone for CPaaSAA thought leadership tracks in 2023. These tracks will include live expert panels, blogs, workshops, and podcasts covering:

- Selling to and enabling non-IT buyers & SMEs
- Moving beyond UCaaS and CCaaS with CPaaS
- Leveraging AI and other enabling technologies in communications
- Network API standardization and monetization

CPaaSAA is the global alliance for the CPaaS industry. Vendors, service providers, sales partners, industry experts, and media are working together through CPaaSAA to create mutual success and growth.

"This is an exciting time for CPaaS," says Rob Kurver, founding partner and visionary of CPaaSAA. "The CPaaS market will grow from USD 16B in 2022 to USD 100B in 2030. We feel this is truly the right place and the right time for the industry to come together for mutual success."

Managing partner Kevin Nethercott adds, "The industry response has been tremendous. CPaaSAA has added over 50 members in the last six months. We expect it to grow to over 100 members by the end of 2023. This is a testament to the value CPaaSAA brings to its members through expert panels, marketing relationships, global meetups, and the industry's first CPaaS-focused conference this September 18-20 in Amsterdam."

Finally, this year's report highlights significant opportunity for vendors and service providers to win new business. "CPaaS is the fastest growing segment of the communications industry," says Melissa Fremeijer-Holtz with global market intelligence firm, IDC. "We see growth in every market including Latin and North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. We also see growth across large enterprises, SMEs, and communication service providers."

Visit www.cpaasaa.com/state-of-cpaas to learn more and to download this year's State of CPaaS report for free.

About CPaaS Acceleration Alliance

CPaaS Acceleration Alliance (CPaaSAA) is accelerating growth and adoption of communications platforms. We bring together CPaaS platform and service providers, enablers, technology vendors, sales partners, advisory partners, industry experts and media to collaborate for mutual success and growth, building the strategies, partnerships and best practices that will power the CPaaS industry from $16B in 2022 to $100B+ by 2030.

CPaaSAA members include CPaaS providers, enablers, CCaaS & UCaaS providers, technology vendors, CSPs, investors, media, and analysts such as: Braidio, e& enterprise, EnableX, Radisys, Sippio, 2600Hz, CM.com, Crexendo, GMS, Luware, SpeechLogix, Arthur D Little, BICS, Content Guru, Creo Solutions, Enabld, Evan Kirstel, iotum, Kandy Communications (a Skyvera company), KeyBanc Mosaic, NTT Data, NUSO, Q Advisors, Sinch, STL Partners, Syniverse, TelcoBridges, TelecomsXchange, The Next Cloud, True North Advisory, VodafoneZiggo. For more information, please visit www.cpaasaa.com.

Contact Information
Robert Galop
CMO
robert@cpaasaa.com
(678) 231-7028

SOURCE: CPaaS Acceleration Alliance


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

