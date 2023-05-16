Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hong Bao Media
Media Savvy Awards adds Best Sustainability Communications category
Awards celebrating great local orators and media performers returns for sixth year

SINGAPORE / KUALA LUMPUR, May 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Bao Media has added a Best Sustainability Communications category to its annual Media Savvy Awards, which recognise Singaporean and Malaysian business leaders for excellent traditional - and new media skills.


The Awards have been convened for six consecutive years to celebrate great homegrown orators and media performers, and to encourage other local business leaders to follow their example. This year's Hong Bao Media Savvy Awards are again supported by the Asia-Pacific Association of Communications Directors (APACD) and Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), as well as new supporter, ACN Newswire.

This year's judges are:

- Keith Morrison, Director of Marketing & Communications at Black & Veatch and President, Asia-Pacific Association of Communications Directors
- Asiya Bakht, CEO & Founder of Beets Public Relations
- Ramya Chandrasekaran, Chief Communications Officer, QI Group
- Rimmi Harindran, Senior Director, Corporate Affairs, AMEA, Kellogg Asia Pacific
- Shruti Gupta, Former Chief of Marketing Communication, Cashify.in
- David Venn, Global Director, Communications, World Scout Bureau
- Lina Marican, Regional Managing Director, Mutant Communications

The new category this year, Best Sustainability Communications, is in addition to the existing criteria Best Broadcast Interview, Best Online Interview and Best Hybrid Presentation.

Keith Morrison, President of APACD, said: "Today's dynamic and diffuse media landscapes demand that leaders connect with authority, empathy and authenticity with their customers, employees, regulators, investor and other key stakeholders. Failure to be great communicators and media savvy, which these awards recognise, risks the reputation of their organisations and misses out on opportunities to influence and attract success."

Lina Marican, Regional Managing Director, Mutant Communications said: "With the rise of social media consumption, CEOs and leaders must increasingly connect with audiences on these new platforms. Often, this means having a direct dialogue with consumers and journalists who frequently use social media to break and share news. When it comes to sustainability communications, there is an additional layer of scrutiny as leaders need to be genuine and transparently articulate what their company is doing to cut through greenwashing claims and scepticism.

"Overall, leaders have to be intentional and genuine about not only landing key messages but doing it effectively on new and emerging platforms where people are spending their time."

Media Savvy Award convenor Mark Laudi said: "We have added the Best Sustainability Communications category this year, in recognition of the many corporate spokespeople who talk about their organisations ESG initiatives without greenwashing.

"Greenwashing is just another word for exaggerating sustainability action, embellishing the truth or even spreading half-truths and untruths. Spokespeople who tell the unvarnished truth, focus on materiality and provide evidence for their sustainability initiatives stand a good chance of winning this award."

This is in addition to the previous criteria of Best Broadcast Interview, for interviews first carried on traditional radio and television stations, and "Best Online Interview", for interviews posted on the websites and channels of online-only and traditional print publications.

Nominations officially open Monday, July 3 and can be made for free at www.mediasavvyawards.com by Friday, September 15, 2023.

Multimedia: Videos available at https://vimeo.com/showcase/10369525

For further information:
Mark Laudi
Convenor, Hong Bao Media Savvy Awards
Tel: +65 9017 3534, Email: mark.laudi@hongbaomedia.com


Topic: Awards
Source: Hong Bao Media
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Experience the Future With Neeyamo's Autonomous Global Payroll Solution  
May 17, 2023 06:00 HKT/SGT
AZIO Launches Tera 75 Keyboard, a Mechanical Keyboard With Interchangeable Design Materials - Now Live on Kickstarter  
May 17, 2023 06:00 HKT/SGT
Owkin Receives European Medicines Agency Letter of Support for Innovative AI-Driven Approach to Oncology Trial Analysis  
May 17, 2023 06:00 HKT/SGT
tiakis Biotech AG and Northway Biotech: Successful Tech Transfer and Expansion of Manufacturing Capabilities for Tiprelestat  
May 17, 2023 06:00 HKT/SGT
Governor Ganjar Pranowo releases Indonesian MSME product for export, valued at IDR7billion  
May 17, 2023 01:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu successfully completes public takeover offer of GK Software  
Tuesday, May 16, 2023 11:06:00 PM
Media Savvy Awards adds Best Sustainability Communications category  
May 16, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
ZeptoMetrix Launches PROtrol: Quality Control Material for the Lateral Flow Immunoassay Market  
May 16, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Palladium One Identifies Additional Chonolith / Feeder Dyke Structures, Field Season Initiated on the Tyko Nickel Project, Canada  
May 16, 2023 18:30 HKT/SGT
Palladium One Identifies Additional Chonolith / Feeder Dyke Structures, Field Season Initiated on the Tyko Nickel Project, Canada  
May 16, 2023 18:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
5th Edition World HR Summit 2023
18  -  19   May
Bengaluru, India
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
PowerUP Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Virtual
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2023
14   June
Makati, Philippines
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       