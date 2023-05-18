Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, May 18, 2023
Thursday, 18 May 2023, 07:30 HKT/SGT
Source: WEED Inc
WEED Australia Ltd is Proud to Announce the Appointment of Ms. Amanda Brunskill-Scott and Mrs. Nicole Breen as Members of our Board of Directors
Ms. Brunskill-Scott will also take over the role of Managing Director and Corporate Secretary, while Mrs. Breen will take over the additional role and responsibilities of treasurer.

TUCSON, AZ, May 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - WEED Inc. (OTCQB:BUDZ), ("WEED" or the "Company") a global cannabis & hemp bioresearch company based in the USA, focused on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human and animal diseases.

WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd

WEED Australia Ltd

WEED Hong Kong Ltd

Wholly owned subsidiary HEMP Biosciences Inc. is pleased to announce that it received its hemp cultivation license from the state of Arizona. The license allows for cultivation, process and manufacture of hemp for the production of low THC & CBD products.

In addition, Ms. Brunskill-Scott has been appointed as our in-house counsel for both WEED Australia Limited and the Cannabis Institute of Australia. While Mr. Patrick Brodnik, will continue to promote the Corporate Business Development for WEED Inc. USA and continue working on strategic partnerships and cannabis acquisitions for WEED Australia Limited.

We would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. John J. Foley, who recently retired from our Australian management & Board of Directors. Glenn E. Martin CEO comments, "John has been a faithful servant to our company since the beginning, and we wish him a well-deserved retirement at the young age of 85 years old. We look forward to his continued advice and counsel in the future."

Ms. Brunskill-Scott is an advocate for the indigenous peoples of Australia and grew up in the Northern Territory, as her family is both indigenous Australians and from Papa New Guinea. Her appointment to our Board of Directors reflects our commitment to diversity and inclusion, and we are excited to have her leadership and vision driving our company forward. Darwin and the Far Northern Territories such as Cape York which are top of our list for cannabis cultivation.

Ms. Brunskill-Scott announces, "I'm excited and privileged for the opportunity before me to lead the team WEED Australia has established over the past 7 years. Surviving Covid hardships has strengthened our resolve to find natural plant remedies to complex medical conditions. WEED Australia and the Cannabis Institute looks to lead the charge in cannabis research and product development making it affordable to all compared to the current market situation."

Mrs. Breen states, "The cannabis industry in Australia is on the global forefront. WEED was incorporated in March 2017 as an ASIC regulated entity. Post Covid WEED looks to ready an IPO for the ASX once economic condition warrants. I am excited to work with Amanda and bring WEED Australia to its full potential in the cannabis and hemp space.

WEEDs key to success is our rare Landrace cannabis genetics grown and kept F-1 grade over 40-50 years, while scientific research and development will ensure year over year returns for our investors as we build a premier cannabis company in Australia."

WEED Australia Ltd is dedicated to developing innovative products and services for the Australian people utilizing the amazing cannabaceae plant.

Our nonprofit arm, the Cannabis Institute of Australia, is focused on cannabis & hemp research including clinical trials for pharma and non-pharma product and services.

With the appointment of Ms. Brunskill-Scott and Mrs. Breen, we are confident that WEED Australia Limited as a majority owned subsidiary of WEED Inc (USA) will continue to grow and thrive as a global cannabis holding company. WEED Australia Ltd. formed in March 2017 was the first cannabis pubco, ASIC regulated, in Australia with an American parent.

WEED, Inc.'s Subsidiaries past comments:

WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd. "After over 3 years of putting human clinical trials and product development on hold due to COVID, WEED Israel is poised and anxious to build out our global brands in both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical categories, starting with women's health and veterans' ailments (PTSD) to healthy green alternative medicines" stated Elliot Kwestel, Managing Director of WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd. based outside Jerusalem.

Kwestel further commented, "WEED Israel looks to enrich and expand our clinical trials with both THC and Cannabinoid studies to promote healthy living for generations to come."

WEED Australia Ltd. and The Cannabis Institute of Australia (C.I.A.), our Australian non-profit arm, based in Queensland on the Gold Coast.

Corporate Director Patrick Brodnik stated, "With the new rules out governing cannabis & hemp in Australia and the announcement in February 2021 to allow over-the-counter CBD medicines in pharmacies, now after Covid, timing is perfect to begin our clinical trials in Israel and Australia to bring new curative products to market as we close out COVID mandates this year.

Managing Director Brunskill-Scott commented "Next year 2024, the future of USA & Australia decriminalizing cannabis and hemp globally will prove to be a giant leap forward for worldwide cannabis legalization."

WEED Hong Kong Ltd. Director Nicole Breen agrees, "The pandemic has affected all of us on a worldwide basis. Healing our planet with natural therapies, treatments and eventual "cures" utilizing natures' own Cannabaceae plant with its many properties, both with high tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) compounds, I believe will change the force of medicine forever in the years to come. We look forward to an exciting year end and a Prosperous 2022.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States:

Any Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis.

That all Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. That Investors should carefully read the risk factors and disclosures contained in our offering circular before making any decision to invest in our company.

Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "potential", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to any future revenue and profits.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release.

That the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws for the relevant country.

Legal Notice:

That the information is provided for convenience only, it is not investment advice and may not be relied upon in considering an investment in WEED, Inc.

That No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained herein, and any investment decision should be based solely on the information contained in the offering circular and related materials, and the investors independent research.

We advise that No representations or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the future performance of any investment in WEED, Inc. or that investors will or are likely to achieve favorable results, will make any profit at all or will be able to avoid incurring a loss on their investment.

In addition, all prospective investors are encouraged to consult with their financial, tax, accounting, or other advisors to determine whether an investment in WEED, Inc. is suitable for them.

Media Contact:
Glenn E. Martin, CEO
1-520-818-8582
Glenn@WEEDincUSA.com


