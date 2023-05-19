Thursday, 18 May 2023, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: U.S. Polo Assn. Global 4ocean and U.S. Polo Assn. Renew Global Ocean-Positive Sustainability Partnership Goal to Remove 150,000 Pounds of Trash from World's Oceans

Boca Raton, FL, May 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - 4ocean, a purpose-driven B Corp with a mission to end the ocean plastic crisis, in partnership with U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), are pleased to announce the extension of their partnership. The two entities have committed to removing 150,000 pounds of trash from the world's oceans through the 4ocean Pound+ Services, now through 2024.



4ocean and U.S. Polo Assn.'s partnership began in early 2021 and successfully led to the removal of 60,000 pounds of plastic from the ocean, rivers, and coastlines. The two organizations worked together during that time towards ocean-positive sustainability with the help of 88 crew members and seven ocean vessels, with most of the waste being pulled in Indonesia across six specific beaches. This year's goal more than doubles the previous year's accomplishment.



"I'm stoked about the extension of our partnership with U.S. Polo Assn. and their commitment to increasing the amount of trash and plastic they pull," said Alex Schulze, co-founder of 4ocean. "It's inspiring to see a company take such a proactive approach to sustainability that will have a measurable impact on the ocean. U.S. Polo Assn. committing to 2.5 times the amount of trash and plastic they pulled last year is a bold move, and I'm excited to see the results of this initiative."



Schulze added, "We are proud to be part of this effort and look forward to continuing our collaboration with U.S. Polo Assn. and other partners to make a positive impact on our ocean."



This meaningful partnership is a component of U.S. Polo Assn.'s overarching sustainability initiative USPA Life, which works towards improving the impact of our business on the environment. The USPA Life initiative also offers a global and growing selection of apparel, footwear, and accessories with sustainable attributes.



"U.S. Polo Assn. has been taking a global and holistic approach to our long-term sustainability journey with initiatives like our 4ocean partnership and USPA Life," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing Inc., which manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We have been working diligently to improve our global footprint through products that are better for the environment and through partnerships with organizations like 4ocean that share our mission and vision for a sustainable future."



4ocean was the Official Sustainability Partner of the U.S. Open Polo Championship Final, collecting plastic and trash from the prestigious and sold-out event in April at the USPA National Polo Center. 4ocean also had a series of commercial spots run during the U.S. Open Polo Championship Final on multiple ESPN platforms, bringing awareness to millions of consumers and sports fans. Click here for more information.



To learn more about the partnership, please visit uspoloassnglobal.com/4ocean.



About 4ocean



4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, Florida, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, 4ocean harnesses the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.



About U.S. Polo Assn.



U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores as well as sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named one of the top five sports licensors in 2022, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.



Contact Information:

Stacey Kovalsky

Senior Director, Global Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036



Jonathan Marshall

4ocean PR Specialist

jonathan.marshall@4ocean.com





