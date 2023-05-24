Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: InfoCommAsia A Bigger InfoComm Asia 2023 Set to Inspire Digital Transformation Close to 600 invited organizational leaders get a guided tour of what Show visitors can expect to see at Asia's premier three-day Professional AudioVisual and Transformative Technology exhibition and conference.

BANGKOK, May 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - InfoComm Asia 2023 opens its doors at the newly-built Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) on Wednesday morning, to a louder buzz than before. The unmistakable excitement in the air is understandable with the Show's 38% expansion in size. This and the presence of heavyweights among all stakeholder categories attest to InfoComm Asia's success in bringing together Professional AudioVisual (AV) solution providers, solution-seekers and key industry experts, and in helping organizations achieve their digital transformation goals.



AROUND THE SHOW FLOOR

Technological Innovations and Business Opportunities Abound



Spanning the exhibition halls, AV and IT channel professionals, as well as vertical market buyers are being greeted by 160 exhibiting companies from 13 countries, some 60 of whom are new at the Show. Major brands visitors can look out for include AVCIT, Audio Technica, Arthur Holm, Biamp, BOE, Bose, Christie, Crestron, Dahua, Danacoid, Harman, Hikvision, Horion, Jabra, Kramer, Lenovo, Lumens, Leyard, Philips, Planar, MaxHub, Sennheiser, Shure, Unilumin, Vertex and many more. First-time exhibitors include Atlona, BARCO, Bluejeans By Verizon, Dahua, Danacoid, Datapath, Harman, HDFocus, Hikvision, Infiled, Leyard, Lumi, Pixelhue, RDL, ScreenBeam, Sennheiser, Televic, Unilumin and Yeastar.



FOR ASIA'S TOP-LEVEL DECISION-MAKERS AND BUYERS

Guided Show Floor Tours that Enhance Visitor Experience



Through the Invited Guest Program, nearly 600 key senior decision-makers - 65% more than last year - from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, and the Philippines, as well as Thais from outside Bangkok, are being welcomed at InfoComm Asia 2023. They represent government agencies involved in education, healthcare, defense and security, smart cities, urban planning, transportation and citizen services, as well as industry and business leaders in retail, media and advertising, and real estate development.



With much ground to cover, the 600 vertical market solution-seekers will participate in a specially planned Guided Show Floor Tour for a personal introduction to leading solution providers and their latest technology and product offerings. Post-tour, they will have the opportunity to further connect with the exhibitors and learn more about their solutions up-close.



LEARNING SPACE FOR ALL

Insights into Current, Evolving and Future Technologies and Market Trends



InfoComm Asia continues to inspire and invigorate visionary leaders and organizational decision-makers at its signature learning platforms - InfoComm Asia Summit and NIXT Summit. Over the three show days, visitors can look forward to more than 40 free-to-attend sessions across five different tracks that are either co- organized with or supported by local Thai government agencies, trade associations and institutes of higher learning. These sessions address current and foreseeable challenges facing vertical market decision-makers and AV industry stakeholders, and deliver key learning points for overcoming these challenges inspired by real- life use cases.



Summit highlights on 24 May (Day 1) include the following:



- At Asia AV Leaders Connect, specially-invited Professional AV Industry's C-suite and Directorate-level Leaders will have the opportunity to network and share knowledge on industry trends and emerging technology disruptions, and to identify future growth opportunities and potential collaborations. This segment is anchored by a talk on "Global Pro-AV Market Trends in the Next 3 - 5 Years" - highly apt in light of the current incredible pace of evolution of communication, collaboration and user experience technologies.



- NIXT Summit highlights emerging tech-driven integrated solutions. This year's focus is on the Education and Retail industries. The program for each of these industries will culminate in a by invitation-only networking reception for top professionals from the respective industries.



- The ever-popular AV Technical Tour was quickly booked out the moment registration opened. Tour participants will be treated to a close-up live presentation of Hikvision's customizable, high-performing yet easy-to-maintain LED screen, in addition to its application in meeting rooms as well as along high-traffic routes at the newly-built Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).



As InfoComm Asia Summit and NIXT Summit continue over the next two days, delegates from AV and IT channel as well as vertical markets can look forward to more learning sessions across dedicated tracks - namely, Industry Forums, DSS InfoComm Asia 2023, AV Training sessions and a second round of the AV Technical Tour.



SHOW RUNS UNTIL FRIDAY, 26 MAY



Admission is free



InfoComm Asia 2023 runs for another two days at Halls 3 and 4 of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC). Opening times (in Thailand standard time) are 25 May (Thursday): 10am - 6pm and 26 May (Friday): 10am - 4pm. Visitors may register their visit to the Show at www.infocomm-asia.com.



About InfoCommAsia



InfoCommAsia Pte. Ltd. is the region's preeminent organizer of tradeshows for the Professional AudioVisual (Pro-AV) and Transformative Solutions industries. Through industry-leading shows in China, India and Asia, InfoCommAsia connects global and regional solution providers, vertical market end-users and the supply chain with the most important markets of Asia Pacific.



Additional information is available at:



infocomm-china.com | nixt-china.com | infocomm-india.com | infocomm-asia.com



For more information, please contact:



Rest of the World

Angie Eng

Marketing Director

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd

angieeng@infocommasia.com



Thailand

Kanokwan Sukchaisri

Managing Director

Expo Inter Co., Ltd

kanokwan.infocommasia@expointer.net





