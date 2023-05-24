Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 25, 2023
Thursday, 25 May 2023, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Source: United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC)
Indonesia's "Inspire" Receives Recognition from UNAOC-BMW Group's Intercultural Innovation Hub

BERLIN, Germany, May 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - "Inspire", an organization based in Indonesia, is one of ten global grassroots initiatives recognized by the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Hub, a joint initiative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, implemented with the support of Accenture, during a ceremony held in Berlin, Germany.

Selected for their project "Pledge United", the organization aims to curb gender-based violence at an early age by leveraging football to educate and challenge prevailing gender biases and attitudes among young boys. Through an 8-week programme that integrates football and gameplay with lessons on women's rights and gender issues, the initiative seeks to create safe spaces for women, eliminate gender inequalities, and build more cohesive societies.

"For too long, men's attitudes and behavior have remained unchallenged, and now, through Pledge United, young men are becoming agents of positive change as they use their platform to share a message of equality and peace. The support of the Intercultural Innovation Hub is a huge boost in fulfilling our vision of a more inclusive future," said Jonathan Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Inspire.

Every year, the Intercultural Innovation Hub supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year, the Ceremony was chaired by Mr. Miguel Angel Moratinos, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and the High Representative for UNAOC, and Ms. Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG People and Real Estate, Labour Relations Director.

Through the Intercultural Innovation Hub, "Inspire" will receive a financial grant, as well as one year of capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC, the BMW Group, and Accenture to help strengthen the "Pledge United" project and its contribution towards a more inclusive society. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each supported project.

Learn more about the project: https://interculturalinnovation.org/inspire-pledge-united/

Media Inquiries:
Milena Pighi, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, BMW Group, Milena.PA.Pighi@bmw.de
Alessandro Girola, Programming Coordinator, UNAOC, alessandrog@unops.org


