Source: MDRT Global Services MDRT Global Services Announces 2023 Culture of Excellence Award Winners These exclusive awards evaluate applicants through rigorous criteria for professional and personal growth to recognize top achievement in financial services field leadership

HONG KONG, May 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - MDRT Global Services has announced the 131 winners ( https://www.mdrtgs.org/coe-award-winners ) of the prestigious 2023 MDRT Culture of Excellence Awards, the global standard for achievement in financial services leadership. This year, seven agency leaders from Hong Kong won the awards, which have been an important resource available to Global Services members to measure individual and agency-wide performance and foster a comprehensive approach to leadership excellence.



Winners will be honored at special ceremonies during the 2023 MDRT Annual Meeting (June 25-28 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA) and the 2023 MDRT Global Conference (August 27-30 in Singapore). The Culture of Excellence Awards are the only awards bestowed by the MDRT Family of Brands.



Global Services members are field and home office leaders who continually work to broaden their leadership skills, establish an MDRT culture of excellence within their agencies, and advance professionally and personally. They are empowered and inspired year-round by educational content, peer-to-peer study groups, webcasts, attending MDRT meetings, and other Global Services tools and resources.



Within that fast-growing global community, the Culture of Excellence Awards are bestowed upon the "best of the best" - agency leaders who track and submit results in production, recruitment, retention, persistency, work/life balance ("Whole Person") and MDRT membership. The 5 Diamond Agency winners achieved at least five of the six criteria; 15 Platinum Agency winners achieved four of six criteria, and 111 Gold Agency winners achieved three of six criteria.



Special mention goes to the following companies with the highest number of 2023 Culture of Excellence Award winners: Pru Life Ins Corp of UK - 69 award winners, Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (PTE) Limited - 24 award winners, and Great Eastern Life - Singapore - 22 award winners. The full list of winners is found on the Global Services website at https://www.mdrtgs.org/coe-award-winners .



"The Culture of Excellence Awards are the most prestigious field leadership awards in the financial services profession," said Peggy Tsai, RFP, CCFP, 2023 MDRT President and an agency leader at Shin Kong Life Insurance Co. in Taipei, Taiwan. "MDRT Global Services creates a community of financial services leaders committed to excellence in the profession, and winning this award recognizes their ability to galvanize and coach their teams to become the best. It is noteworthy that there are seven winners from Hong Kong this year. Although Hong Kong is a small city, the quality of her financial service leaders is unquestionable and their performances deserve applause. I hope the leaders will continue to contribute to our industry and more of them from different places will make the winner list in the future."



About MDRT Global Services

As the newest association under the global MDRT Family of Brands, MDRT Global Services was created exclusively for financial services field and home office leaders. As a separate, individual membership association, MDRT Global Services provides its members with exceptional value and leadership growth opportunities. MDRT Global Services membership allows increased engagement within the MDRT community while providing leaders with strategies to develop a culture of excellence within their respective organizations. To learn more visit

