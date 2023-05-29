Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, May 29, 2023
Monday, 29 May 2023, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Spritzer Berhad
Spritzer and TudungPeople Offer Limited Edition Rainforest Shawl & Scrunchie
Collaboration rolls out sustainability initiative using recycled plastic bottles to produce shawls and scrunchies

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SPRITZER is collaborating with TudungPeople, a designer of comfortable and beautiful hijabs, to produce a limited edition shawl made from recycled plastic bottles as part of the Company's sustainability initiative.


TudungPeople, which has over 100 designs and prints, will use eight recycled plastic bottles per shawl with design inspirations from Spritzer ICON bottle. The Limited Edition Rainforest Collection is available now.

The limited-edition shawl and scrunchie reflect the delicate image of rainforest flora against a background of subtle turquoise gradients. Delicate orchids, whimsical ferns and stately monstera adorn the shawls and scrunchie while the fabric, with its balanced weight, supports the shape of the tudung and frames the face well. Each shawl comes in a design matching reusable pouch bag, to safely store your one-of-kind tudung.

Spritzer is working towards a sustainable future, with initiatives and partnerships to encourage and highlight sustainability and sustainable practices. The Company, best known for its silica-rich mineral water, is also pushing awareness on the importance of clean water to everyday life and how a clean environment is important to water sources.

This initiative encourages people to imagine what else can plastic bottles be used for.

The gorgeous TudungPeople x Spritzer shawl retails at RM179, adorable scrunchie at RM25 or the set at RM184. The featured products are available for purchase at www.tudungpeople.com and https://shop.spritzer.com.my/.

Spritzer pret-a-porter!

Click here for Shawl Making Video & Image Download Link https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1I7jESzqgBbus4cCdxJ0lCYoxV4538OUs?usp=share_link

Spritzer Bhd: [Bursa: SPRITZER; 7103] [RIC: SPTZ:KL] [BB: SPZ:MK] [OTC: SPZRF], https://www.spritzer.com.my


