SINGAPORE, May 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - In a move to celebrate the achievements of exceptional women at the workplace, award-winning HR & Payroll solution provider QuickHR holds its annual Woman of Excellence Award in March 2023.



The award was launched last year in conjunction with International Women's Day and is part of QuickHR's commitment to promoting gender equality in the workplace.



"We are delighted to have built on the success of last year's awards event which allowed us to honour more powerful women this year. I hope that this award will be a symbol of hope for a better future, where everyone can thrive and reach their full potential and be treated with respect and dignity, regardless of their background or identity," says QuickHR's Managing Director Mr Suki Bajaj.



As a leading cloud HR software provider in Singapore, QuickHR believes in creating a diverse and inclusive workplace culture where we can empower women who have shown strength and empathy despite the challenges.



Reflecting on the winners, Mr Bajaj added, "We are beyond grateful to Joanna, Beatrice, Puja, and Durga for sharing their inspirational stories. They have all faced adversity along the way, but they have overcome these challenges with courage and compassion, and they are now role models for other women."



These four notable women who are all leaders in their respective fields have emerged as the winners of QuickHR's Woman of Excellence Award 2023.



With solid courage and determination, Joanna Khoo decided to leverage her HR experience as a recruitment consultant and work with in-house HR across startups and MNCs.



She is now the Director of People & Organisation at Partior Pte Ltd where she demonstrates her exceptional HR expertise and her passion for creating a positive workplace culture.



With her spearheading numerous initiatives such as Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity & Inclusion, Partior was able to receive honourable nationwide recognition awards and promote a more inclusive, kinder and compassionate society.



Beatrice Liu, the Chief Everything Officer at Oriental Remedies Group, is described by her colleagues as someone who champions diversity in a highly competitive and male-dominated TCM industry.



In just 4 years, her strong dedication has driven them to become one of the promising companies leading transformation for continued growth in a post-pandemic world.



She empowers her team by building an environment where everyone can bring their best and gain fulfilment when the projects come to fruition.



As a mother of two young boys and the boss of the company, she was able to achieve a healthy work-life balance where she can fulfil her family goals and pursue business growth for the organisation.



Puja Shah, the Senior HR Manager of VFlowTech, started as a recruitment specialist and moved onto conquering larger-scoped Human Resource roles where she was able to design strategic HR initiatives.



When she first joined VFlowTech, it was a small start-up made up of only few members. But she was not deterred by the challenges during the early stages, and she worked hard to ensure smooth running of HR operations.



With the leadership, empathy, respect, and inclusivity Ms Puja has shown, she was able to foster a strong team spirit that attracted top talent to their organisation, resulting in progressive business growth across the globe.



Durgalakshmi Sathiakumar, the Group Chief Operating Officer of Shiok Meats, moved to Singapore to carry out comprehensive research work towards food safety, security, and protection of the environment.



She was able to collaborate with world class clinician scientists and industrial giants in the field of pharmaceutical industry, allowing her to learn what it takes to move a product from the R&D to the market.



Through her exemplary work and attitude, she joined Shiok Meats as a business and operations manager and grew to be Chief Operating Officer within a few years.



Her years of experience enabled her to become a transformational leader who strives to motivate her team, make a positive impact on the planet and be an inspiration for the future generations.



