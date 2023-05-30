Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 03:40 HKT/SGT
Source: Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt Ltd
Shiv Narayan Jewellers Makes History Achieving 8 Guinness World Records(TM) Titles

HYDERABAD, INDIA, May 31, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad's top legacy jeweller, has achieved 8 Guinness World Records(TM) Titles, becoming the first Indian jeweller in history to accomplish such a feat. To commemorate the occasion, a grand celebration attended by high profile dignitaries and celebrities unfolded at the breathtaking Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, the perfect venue to commend the Shiv Narayan's rich legacy.

Shiv Narayan Jewellers achieves 8 Guinness World Records

Mr. Kamal Kishore Agarwal, Disha Patani, Mr. Tushar Agarwal [L-R]

The grand event featured Bollywood's fashion icon Disha Patani who strutted the ramp in one of Shiv Narayan's high jewellery pieces. Her ethereal presence not only showcased its intricacy but also the craftsmanship and its breathtaking elegance. The evening unfolded as a captivating showcase of fashion, glamour, and exquisite jewellery but the highlight of the event was the unprecedented 'Experiential Zone' - an immersive experience of the record-breaking jewels themselves. The four zones, dedicated to each of the creations, exhibited the inspirations, innovation and nuances of the pieces.

The first of the four, The Ganesha Pendant, achieved the Guinness World Records Title for The Heaviest Pendant weighing in at 1011.150 grams & The Most Diamonds Set On A Pendant (11,472). A testament to exquisite craftsmanship, the handcrafted jewel took 6 1/2 months to create.

Shiv Narayan Jewellers went on to break their own record: The Ram Darbar achieved the world record for The Heaviest Pendant at 1681.820 grams and The Most Diamonds Set On A Pendant with 54,666 diamonds. It also became The Heaviest Diamond Pendant exceptionally designed over 8 1/2 months with diamonds inscribing Sri Ram (Lord Ram) even on the back.

The Satlada Necklace (The Seven Layer Necklace) is Shiv Narayan's third award winning masterpiece. With 315 emeralds and 1971 fine diamonds, it now holds the records for The Most Emeralds Set On A Necklace and The Most Diamonds Set On A Necklace. The sourcing of the gemstones for this necklace alone took 2 1/2 years and the piece was crafted over 5 1/2 months. Paying homage to the ancient treasures of the Nizams, an integral part of Shiv Narayan's heritage, The Satlada Necklace is a resplendent creation exemplifying the dedication and attention invested in each piece.

Elevating luxury to new heights, Shiv Narayan Jewellers' The Magnifying Glass holds an impressive value of $108,346 making it The Most Expensive Magnifying Glass.

Expressing his elation and gratitude for this remarkable achievement, Mr. Tushar Agarwal, Managing Director - Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt Ltd, stated, "We are truly humbled to have achieved 8 Guinness World Records Titles. It is a huge advancement for the entire industry and we are truly grateful that our dedication, hard work and passion has been recognised at such a global level. We hope to continue to pioneer innovation in the industry and reach new heights."

As the Only Indian Jeweller To Have Achieved 8 Guinness World Records Titles, Shiv Narayan Jewellers have solidified their position at the top in the gem and jewellery industry. Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt Ltd is a prestigious vintage and royal jewellery brand specialising in emerald jewellery. The company was started by Seth Sri Shiv Narayan Ji, the head jeweller to Mir Osman Ali Khan, the VII Nizam of Hyderabad. Since then, the brand has created many masterpieces. Today, it is in the hands of Mr. Kamal Kishore Agarwal and Mr. Tushar Agarwal, the current Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

For more information, please visit https://shivnarayanjewellers.com/

Media Contact:
Shifa Shaikh, Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Email: info.beyondpr@gmail.com


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Regional, Watches & Jewelry, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

