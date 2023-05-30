

Record-breaking convergence of over 78,000 unique trade visitors and more than 3,000 exhibitors at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand, solidified its position as the largest food and beverage trade show in Southeast Asia. Plans for THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2024 and THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024 were also announced. BANGKOK, Thailand, May 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2023, the largest food and beverage trade show in Southeast Asia, concluded with a resounding success, surpassing expectations with its impressive scale and remarkable international participation. The event has solidified its position as one of the most influential international food and beverage trade fairs. Held from May 23 to May 27, it featured a display of 3,034 exhibitors from 45 countries, encompassing a vast 130,000 square meters of exhibition space. This marked a notable growth compared to the pre-pandemic show in 2019, which saw the participation of 2,745 exhibitors. Countries that demonstrated a strong presence at the event once again included China, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and Vietnam, among others. Adding to the international diversity, new country groups made their mark at the event, including Australia, organised by the Department of Primary Industries & Regional Development (DPIRD), the French Pavilion, Hungary, organised by the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA), Sri Lanka, organised by Sri Lanka Export Development Board and the United Kingdom, organised by the UK Department of Business and Trade. The 2023 edition also reported a significant increase in attendance, attracting over 78,764 visitors from 133 countries, a 17% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Highlighting the importance of face-to-face business networking, THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 featured a highly anticipated buyer programme that facilitated business meetings between 1,900+ top-quality international buyers and exhibitors, fostering valuable connections and partnerships.



The Future Food Experience+ segment at THAIFEX - Anuga Asia showcased next-generation food and beverage innovation, featuring 33 speakers from around the world. With a remarkable turnout, the sessions provided valuable insights, trends, and breakthroughs that will shape the industry's future. A total of 1,794 attendees registered for 23 sessions, with the most subscribed sessions being: 1. Future of Functional Food, 2. Future Food Trend 2023-2025, and 3. Re-Imaging Future Protein. It served as a dynamic platform for industry leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and explore the limitless potential of the evolving food and beverage landscape. Exploring World Coffee also witnessed a coffee spectacular as the Thai Coffee Association (TCA) proudly welcomed esteemed Ambassadors from Brazil, Guatemala, and Kenya, who presented their nations' coffee markets, farming techniques, and distinctive varieties. 400 attendees were treated to a sensory experience as they sampled over 40 coffee-cupping samples from diverse origins. Khun Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Thailand, announced that "DITP has organised the well-received THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 alongside two valuable partnerships – Thailand Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse – both of which have played pivotal roles in the success of this year's event. The 3 organisers have built a platform to foster industry evolution and attract local and international exhibitors while sharpening Thailand's position as a prominent player in the global F&B landscape through THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2023. Thailand will continue to establish itself as a hub for the F&B industry, driving innovation, and contributing to the global food ecosystem." Khun Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), said, "THAIFEX – Anuga Asia has been a resounding success, surpassing our targets visitor numbers and turnover. The show provided a valuable platform for Thai SMEs entrepreneurs and startups to introduce and launch their products and services to the international market, resulting in immediate orders and promising leads. Our entrepreneurs highlighted opportunities for product development and market testing, to meet changing customer needs. Foreign buyers were also impressed by the local exhibitors' showcase of modern food trends, including organic, plant-based and sustainability. Beyond F&B, the event also boosts tourism revenue as high-spending visitors plan to explore various destinations in Thailand." Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director, and VP Asia-Pacific of Koelnmesse, said, "As one of the organisers of Asia Pacific's leading food and beverage trade show, I am immensely proud of the unprecedented success achieved at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023. The record-setting event has witnessed an 89% increase in exhibitors and a 50% surge in trade visitors compared to 2022. This achievement has firmly established our position as industry leaders and provided an exceptional platform for global food and beverage stakeholders. More than ever, F&B trade businesses are looking for a concentrated platform to engage in business negotiations and achieve their year's target within a few short days. As we work towards the highly anticipated launch of THAIFEX - HOREC Asia trade show from 6-8 March next year and our 20th edition of THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2024, we reaffirm our commitment to industry leadership, innovation, and fostering invaluable connections." New and returning exhibitors find unmatched opportunities at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 Dr. Sándor Sipos - Ambassador of Hungary, shared his feedback as a first-time participant. "Joining THAIFEX - Anuga Asia as an exhibitor is a privilege for us, especially as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Hungary this year. The exhibition provided us with a prestigious platform to promote Hungarian products and build valuable relationships. We were delighted with the positive response from visitors and industry players, who showed great interest in our unique offerings, such as the exquisite mangalitsa pork and traditional Hungarian ingredients like paprika and Tokaji dessert wine. The warm hospitality and friendly atmosphere of Thailand made our experience even more exceptional. As we continue our journey in the Asian market, we look forward to returning to THAIFEX - Anuga Asia next year to further strengthen our connections and showcase the best of Hungary's culinary heritage." Mr. Thierry Mathou, French Ambassador to Thailand, participating for the first time, said, "We are very happy with the success achieved by French exhibitors at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023. The event has provided an excellent platform for our brands to showcase their expertise, innovation, and culinary excellence. The exposure and opportunities generated through THAIFEX – Anuga Asia have been instrumental in promoting our food and beverage industry, opening doors for collaboration, and expanding market reach. It is particularly gratifying to witness the recognition garnered by French innovations, such as the ground-breaking BRAINFINGER, a Touchscreen Table (Table Tactile) by a French Start-up, as part of the Franco-Thai Year of Innovation 2023 offering innovative solutions for various sectors such as F&B, Hotels, and retail." "We extend our congratulations to all the participating French brands and look forward to continued growth and partnership within the dynamic food and beverage landscape of Thailand and beyond. Business France, the trade Department of the French Embassy is eager to co-operate with the organisers of THAIFEX-Anuga Asia and of the French Pavilion to ensure that the French participation is even more successful next year." New exhibitor from China Yichang Yilinghong Ecological Agricultural Development reported a remarkable debut at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia. Chairman Wang Enzhen, said "This is our first-ever participation in THAIFEX - Anuga Asia and we are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it. It has been a tremendous success for us, culminating in a significant deal worth 600 million yuan. Throughout the event, we gained valuable insights into the preferences of Thai consumers, particularly their strong demand for oranges from Hubei province and their growing interest in organic fruit juice. These observations will guide our future strategies to better serve the market." "Looking ahead, we are excited to return to THAIFEX - Anuga Asia next year with a goal to expand our presence and achieve a remarkable 1 trillion-yuan deal. We are dedicated to forging mutually beneficial partnerships, pursuing meaningful business opportunities, and striving for extraordinary accomplishments in the future," said Wang Enzhen. Winners Celebrated in Prestigious Categories at Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge (TUCC) 2023 The 9th edition of the Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge (TUCC) also captivated food enthusiasts and industry professionals as it returned to Hall 12, Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok from May 23rd to 27th, 2023. Regarded as one of Asia's most esteemed culinary contests, TUCC presented an exhilarating showcase of talent, creativity, and gastronomic delights. Winners were recognised in the following categories: Best Ultimate Establishment Chiangmai Chefs Association

Best Ultimate Asian Gourmet Challenge Fan Ying-Chih, Nkuht FBM Young Chef Hsu Kuo Fu, Nkuht FBM Young Chef Tsai Shih Hsuan, Nkuht FBM Young Chef

Best Ultimate Asian Chef Khairul Ashikhin Bt Adbullah Suhami, Kolej Komuniti Chenderoh

Best Ultimate Professional Chef Jaturong Mayurowas, Chiangmai Chefs Association

Best Ultimate Junior Chef Award Seo Hyun Joon, World Culinary Arts and Bakery (WCB)

TUCC 2023 brought together professional and aspiring chefs from 9 countries, competing in 21 categories encompassing a wide range of culinary expertise. With 700 entries, the event celebrated culinary excellence on a global scale. This year, the competition introduced a new plant-based theme, reflecting the growing popularity of sustainable and plant-centric cuisine in the industry. A distinguished panel of over 40 experts, approved by the World Association of Chefs' Societies (WACS), served as the judges, meticulously evaluating the participants' skills, techniques, and presentation. THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2024 will return to IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok from 28 May to 1 June 2024, celebrating its 20th edition. THAIFEX - HOREC Asia will debut at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok from 6-8 March 2024. Note to Editors: Fast Facts:

