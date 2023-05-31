Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Source: AVIA
Media Veteran Gregory Ho Joins The Asia Video Industry Association as Senior Advisor

Singapore, May 31, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Corporate communications and branding media veteran Gregory Ho has been appointed Senior Advisor with the Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA).

Gregory Ho

In this full-time role, Ho will support AVIA CEO Louis Boswell and work closely with the teams in Singapore and Hong Kong, focussing particularly on the curation of AVIA events and conferences as well as membership development and engagement. He will continue to be based in Singapore.

"As our industry continues to evolve during this period of tremendous flux and transition, I'm delighted to have Greg joining the team. His deep experience and understanding of our industry and his extensive network of contacts will be a tremendous asset as we continuously strive to represent and support the industry's and our members' needs including the opportunity to share, learn and engage with each other through our various events and conferences," said Boswell.

The AVIA membership includes key players in every segment across the entire video industry and eco-system in Asia Pacific and facilitates opportunities for members to engage through a series of activities including 8 industry conferences in 2023 as well as a select number of bespoke member events.

"I look forward to working with Louis and the small but mighty AVIA team as we continue to support the industry and our members, shining the spotlight on growth opportunities and the most pressing challenges through our events and conferences - sharing, discussing and debating what matters most to us. I'm honoured to have this opportunity to give back to the industry that I love and has been my career for the past 3 decades," said Ho.

Ho most recently spent 9 years with Warner Bros. Discovery in Hong Kong and Singapore where he led Corporate Communications and Marketing for the media and entertainment conglomerate's entire portfolio of brands, services and businesses as well as Warner Bros., CNN, Cartoon Network and HBO, across Asia Pacific. He also had a long spell with Sony Pictures Entertainment - which included leadership roles overseeing Marketing, Communications, Ad Sales, Research, Channel Management and Operations for its networks in Asia. He began his career with positions at CNBC Asia and Mediacorp Singapore.

About the Asia Video Industry Association

The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy through its Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry.

For media enquiries and additional background please contact:
Charmaine Kwan
Head of Marketing and Communications
Email: charmaine@avia.org
Website: www.avia.org
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/asiavideoia
Twitter: @AsiaVideoIA


