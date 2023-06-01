

Held under the Patronage of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, the 41stGlobal edition of World AI Show is set to take place on 7-8 June 2023 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai. The event will bring together Investors, global AI leaders, government officials, and industry experts to explore the latest trends, applications, and solutions in AI. DUBAI, June 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The rapid advancement in the field of Artificial Intelligence continues to create a seismic impact on the technological landscape especially in the Middle East and North Africa region. With global big tech players vying for an advantage in the market, new innovators continue to weave their magic in the field.





In a recent PWC report, the AI industry could contribute up to US$ 15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030. While the world all over is slowly integrating AI into their ecosystem, the report suggests a bright future for the MENA region. The report estimates that by 2030 the region will accrue 2per cent of the total global benefits equivalent to US$ 320 billion. The annual growth is estimated to be between 20-34 per cent per year. With AI having a potential to disrupt industries and create new opportunities, the region has embraced the winds of change. Enterprises in the UAE play a central role as a part of their strategic vision in becoming a global innovation and technology leader. Initiatives such as the Dubai AI Ethics Board and AI Lab ensure the ethical use of AI while helping innovators in developing state-of-the-art technology. The MENA edition of World AI Show will play a crucial role in shaping the future of AI in the region by bringing together thought leaders and experts from various industries to share insights and best practices. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore the latest AI solutions and technologies at the event. The show will also provide a platform for discussions on the role of government regulations in shaping the future of AI. According to Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon, "World AI Show is a unique platform that will bring together global AI experts, government officials, and industry leaders to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in AI." He added, "We are excited see this event grow every year in Dubai, which is quickly becoming a hub for AI innovation and growth." "World AI Show is a remarkable gathering of top leaders, innovators, and disruptors in the AI industry. It is an opportunity to witness the latest trends and advancements in AI while exploring its impact on businesses, society, and the world at large." stated Dr. Salim Al-shuaili, Director, Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology at Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology. He further stated "The show will provide a platform for meaningful discussions, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration that will shape the future of AI. It's an honour for me to participate in and witness the vibrant AI community in Dubai. I am excited to see new ideas and initiatives that will be sparked at the show and how they will continue to drive innovation and progress in AI." Notable speakers include:

Dr. Ramadan Alblooshi - Senior Advisor to the Director General, Dubai Health Authority, UAE

Salwa Al Blushi , Head of Digital Standards and Operations, MOHAP, UAE

Dr. Fethi Filali, CTO, Qatar Mobility Innovations Center (QMIC), Qatar

Dr. Salim Al-shuaili , Director, Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology at Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology, Oman

Fatmah Alabdouli , Director of Data Management & Statistics, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, UAE

Ali Abdulla -Chief of Information Technology, Ministry of Oil and Environment, Bahrain

Mamoun Alhomssey - GCEO Technology Advisor, ADIB, UAE

Debbie Botha - Chief Partnership Officer, Women in AI; UAE, to name a few According to Ali Abdulla - Chief of Information Technology, Ministry of Oil and Environment "World AI Show will be a great opportunity for technology leaders to get together with global AI experts, witness real-world use-case presentations, product showcase, and panel discussions." Additionally, World AI Show will be hosting the World AI Awards, recognizing the most innovative and impactful AI solutions and implementations across various industries. The awards ceremony will showcase the best practices and success stories of AI adoption, highlighting the transformative potential of AI for businesses and society. The 41st Global edition of World AI Show is supported by: Gold Sponsor: Almawave

Official Cybersecurity Partner: Darktrace

Silver Sponsor: Voiceweb; Soothsayer Analytics , data iku

Bronze Sponsors: Run:ai; Aventior; E42 ; Beinex ; Zoho

Start Up Exhibitor: BasicAI , Scaletorch ; DSW | Data Science Wizards ; NeuralSpace ; TechVariable ; Banuba ; Qualitas Global ; Veriom

Association Partner: Women in AI

Affiliate Partner: Enlightened Minds ; AIFB (AI for Business)

Ecosystem Partner: Entrepreneur Middle East

Regional Media Partner: Sky News Arabia

Official Arabic Business News Partner: CNN Business Arabic About World AI Show World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. As part of the world tour, the Dubai edition is gathering pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation and International AI experts from the industry. The show features exciting keynotes, enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges for the sector arising out of the pandemic situation. Witness next-gen AI solutions from global leaders and explore its relevance and impact on your organisation. For more information visit: www.worldaishow.com About Trescon Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base. Trescon is founded and managed by a group of specialists with more than 10 decades of combined expertise in successfully developing business events, training, and consulting for corporates, governments, associations, and high-net-worth individuals across the world. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients. For more information, visit: www.tresconglobal.com For further details about the announcement, please contact:

