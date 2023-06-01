

The expanded Professional AudioVisual and Transformative Technology Solutions tradeshow attracted 7,298 business visitors and hosted close to 600 high-profile buyers. BANGKOK, Thailand, June 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The three-day InfoComm Asia 2023 came to a close on 26 May, marking another successful showing for the annual event. This year’s 38% larger InfoComm Asia – featuring 160 exhibiting companies from 18 countries, some 60 of whom are new at the Show – attracted 7,298 unique business visitors from all over Asia. THE EXHIBITION Where Valuable Tech Discoveries and Partnerships are Made Visitors comprised of AudioVisual (AV) and IT professionals looking to stay updated and for collaborative opportunities, entrepreneurs in search of technology-based inspirations, and technology end-users seeking solutions to advance their organizations and businesses. The energetic interactions on the show floor and comments that emerged reveal what a rewarding outing it had been. Exhibitor Aleksandr Yakimov, Business Development Manager, Unilumin enthused, “We have had a remarkable experience at the Show, and our participation has been consistently strong. The Asia Pacific region holds immense potential as a robust market, and we anticipate significant growth.” “We've had very good response at the Show, having met so many end-users from different parts of the region. And as such we have even decided to expand our space for next year,” another exhibitor, Jerry Park, Executive Director, Crestron added. “We're very excited to tap on InfoComm Asia as a catalyst to drive and promote our technologies and solutions.” Some exhibitors – Jabra and Bose, for example – even took the opportunity to gather more than 150 of their regional partners and distributers collectively in one location, in conjunction with InfoComm Asia, and conducted their own activities to deepen connections with their associates. INVITED GUEST PROGRAM Top-profile Solution Seekers from All Over Asia Get Inspired by Latest Solutions and Technologies Among the business visitors, InfoComm Asia hosted close to 600 key senior decision-makers – 65% more than last year – under the Invited Guest Program. From Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, The Philippines and various parts of Thailand outside of Bangkok, these guests come from government agencies involved in education, healthcare, defense and security, smart cities, urban planning, transportation and citizen services, as well as private sectors involved in retail, media and advertising, and real estate development. Invited Guest Andi Permadi, Director of Operational & Digital Transformation, PT Jakarta Tourisindo (Jakarta Experience Board) beamed as he commented, “InfoComm Asia offers unique opportunities to see the latest AudioVisual technologies in the market which is exactly what we need now. The products and solutions featured at the Show can help accelerate the digital transformation and efficiency in our organization.” Mr Permadi also added that PT Jakarta Tourisindo is currently renovating seven of their hotels in Indonesia and this is the best time for him to explore new AV technologies that can be implemented in those properties. Another Invited Guest was glad to have been accorded the chance to see first-hand and up-close the latest technologies and solutions in action. Nguyen Xuan Tung, Deputy Head of Academic Office, Hanoi University of Science and Technology said, “Through the Invited Guest Program, I now have the opportunity to meet face- to-face with solution providers, talk to them, and experience live product demonstrations to understand the solutions better.” THE SUMMITS AND AV TECHNICAL TOURS Where Sharing, Learning and Networking Open Minds and Doors The InfoComm Asia Summit and NIXT Summit saw 1,057 delegates attended the 42 free-to-attend learning sessions, which cut across five different tracks, each catering to a different vertical market like education, retail, healthcare, agriculture, smart cities and urban planning, banking and finance, and enterprise. Delegates found these sessions highly relevant in addressing current and foreseeable challenges facing vertical market decision-makers and AV industry stakeholders. Fernando Paras, Vice Chancellor for Planning and Development, University of the Philippines expressed, “Attending the Summits, I learnt a great deal, including current trends and future direction in the education sector.” Some 87 visitors joined the fast booked-out AV Technical Tours that provided a close-up live presentation of Hikvision’s customizable, high-performing LED screens that were recently installed in the meeting rooms and along high-traffic routes at the newly-built Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. INFOCOMM ASIA 2024 Anticipation for a Larger Showcase with Expanded Halls “At the close of this year’s Show, more than 90% of the exhibitors have booked their booth space for InfoComm Asia 2024 Show. Next year's Show will occupy halls 2, 3 and 4 of the same venue, a 50% increase in show floor space compared to this year,” said Alicia Chen, Project Director, InfoCommAsia. 