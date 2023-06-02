

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - With Malaysian government envisioning a technology driven nation, especially to secure an influential position amidst Industry 4.0, the need for an enabling Datacentre (DC) & Cloud ecosystem has become second to none. While digital industries are proliferating exponentially in Malaysia, the situation is primarily banking on a stable DC & Cloud ecosystem to fuel that demand. It's quite evident that it calls for the public and private sector to work closely and come up with a framework that can support all the next-gen DC & Cloud solutions. To enable the same and promote the overall growth of the industry, Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) made its entry to Malaysia for the second time on 16 – 17 May 2023 in Kuala Lumpur. Expressing his opinion on the summit, Shamsul Izhan Bin Abdul Majid (Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) said, "It has been a vibrant summit with familiar faces and industry players looking at new opportunities. It is a space for professionals to connect & network with each other." Numerous leading organisations took part in the initiative and participated extensively to share their expertise on some of the very central and highly advanced topics, along with showcasing their cutting-edge products exclusively made for all industries to level up their interaction with DC & Cloud. The stellar line-up of exhibitors included Veeam, Hitachi Vantara, Huawei, GreenBay CES, Cohesity, BMC, Kumpulan Abex Sdn Bhd (KABEX), Equinix, EdgeConneX, Cloudian, Cato Networks, Advanced Network Solutions Sdn Bhd, Sangfor Technologies and OceanBase Database. While the above mentioned private organisations went all out with their efforts to provide DC & Cloud solutions to the other seeking companies, public bodies like Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), MyDIGITAL Corporation - Ministry of Economy, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, CyberSecurity Malaysia, KWAP, PLANMalaysia and Ministry of Health imparted the latest intel on the most pressing topics through their top-grade officials. The Chief Executive Officer of MyDIGITAL Corporation, Ministry of Economy, Fabian Bigar raised a very important subject which got everyone thinking, "Datacentres essentially drive the digital transformation but apart from that, there are two areas that we are looking at - energy transition and digital transformation. Since datacentres consume high energy, they intersect between both digital transformation & energy transition. So, we think this is a very important discussion that we need to have currently." He also commented on the event platform, "Crowd has grown tremendously compared to last year. Really good speaker line-up with government & private sector, regulators and government promotion agencies. I think it is a good mix." The two-day summit attracted 500+ delegates from 200+ leading public and private enterprises across Malaysia to become the most powerful and influential congregation in the country for DC & Cloud, with all its major personalities under one roof. Talking about the phenomenal response from the delegates, Eric Lim (General Manager - APAC, Oceanbase) stated, "It is overwhelming. We are extremely happy with the enthusiastic questions that have come our way. Many attendees have come forward with the digital transformation challenges that they are facing and we see that there's a lot of value that we can add to help them in this application and infrastructure modernization journey." The conference agenda was very compelling and covered some highly insightful topics like ‘Hybrid Cloud Approaches with Intelligent Data Services', ‘Green Data Centre Solutions for Decarbonising Data Centre', ‘ServiceOps in Action', ‘Data Centre roles in Smart City environment', ‘The Hypernet of Things: Amalgamation of AI, 5G, IoT & Cloud', ‘Leveraging Cloud Platforms for Supporting Enterprises in Disaster Recovery Plans' and many others. Participating as a speaker at DCCI for the very first time, the General Manager for Enterprise Architecture at Petronas, Marzuki Kamaruzaman expressed, "This is my first datacentre & cloud event in Malaysia and I am really impressed. I am hoping we can have more such events not just in Kuala Lumpur but also in other key regions." All in all, the summit was successful in driving a progressive interaction between the key industry stakeholders and enabled fruitful collaborations that can work towards the building the new era of Datacentre & Cloud in Malaysia. For more information about the summit, log on to: https://malaysia.dccisummit.com/ About Tradepass Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers. As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth. Media contact:

