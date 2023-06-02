Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 2, 2023
Friday, 2 June 2023, 14:10 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: trescon
From Hype to Reality: AI's Role in Augmenting Digital Transformation

"Experience the future of AI and Digital Transformation at the 40th Global Edition of Trescon's World AI Show on June 7-8, 2023, at The Langham, Jakarta. This event will attract some of the brightest minds in the field. Attendees will have a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights and solutions to create transformative disruptions in sectors of strategic relevance. The show is all set to deliver valuable knowledge and best practices to help businesses stay along with the forefront of Indonesia's rapidly evolving tech landscape."

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The rapid development in the field of artificial intelligence continues to accelerate digital transformation in emerging economies in Southeast Asia.

As per a recent Kearney report, AI is expected to contribute up to $1 trillion in the region by 2030. The growing use-case scenarios gives further promise to investors about the future of this cutting-edge technology. The other reason behind the assessment is the growing tech-savvy population that can help countries such as Indonesia to harness their potential towards economic growth.

The upcoming 40th edition of the World AI Show - Jakarta is set to host over 200 high-level decision makers from the tech industry, comprising CIOs, CMOs, CDOs, CXOs, and other industry experts, to explore the latest developments in AI and discuss strategies for leveraging its potential in respective fields.

On the impact of the AI industry on the regional economy, Rudy Salahuddin, Deputy Minister for Digital Economy, Manpower and SMEs, Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia said, "Towards the goal of an Advanced Indonesia in 2045, there are still many opportunities for growth in Indonesia's digital economy. The adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in various economic sectors can accelerate the digitalization of the economy and become the driving force of the digital sector. This will open up new economic opportunities." He further added that," Indonesia's digital landscape is dominated by the productive age, with digital users continuing to increase and high internet penetration. These factors are capital in optimizing the potential of Indonesia's digital economy. Through the use of AI, business productivity can increase, human resources can be optimized, and innovation can be driven across all sectors. The government is committed to creating a conducive, inclusive, and sustainable digital ecosystem as a fast step for digital economic transformation. Together, let's explore the potential of AI optimally and responsibly to realize Indonesia's position as a highly competitive country in the digital era".

Hammam Riza, President, KORIKA, also added "World AI Show bring together all stakeholder in accelerating National AI Strategy (Stranas KA) in Indonesia."

Arsjad Rasjid, Chairman, Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin Indonesia) expressed his excitement about being a part of the World AI Show, Jakarta. About the event he adds, "We are thrilled to be a part of the World AI Show. This platform signifies an important juncture in our shared digital future. By fostering collaboration and innovation, we aim to spearhead Indonesia's dynamic role in shaping AI's global frontier. Together, we can transform opportunities into realities, promoting growth and prosperity for our businesses and our nation."

According to Mithun Shetty, Vice Chairman, Trescon, " At World AI Show, we are committed to showcasing the potential of AI & RPA in transforming our world and creating a brighter future for all. Our topics are current and address questions and challenges that are faced by decision makers across the world. Our carefully curated lineup of speakers is a medium to showcase the future of AI & RPA to the world. We look forward to hosting this event with great anticipation".

The show will cover in-demand industry topics like:

  • How will Indonesia deploy AI to accelerate economy and digital transformation
  • How AI, cloud, and improved connectivity are helping organizations to be more adaptive to a fast-changing world
  • Reinventing Cyber Security with AI
  • How AI will transform businesses
  • Digital Transformation & AI: Is your organization ready?
  • Powering the future of Banking with AI in Indonesia
  • Achieving Sustainable Development Goals through AI innovation
  • Deep dive into Generative AI
  • The Role of AI in Improving the Delivery of Government Services
  • Winning the AI Race: Key factors to Prevent Project Failures
  • How a Logical Approach to Data Management Can Help to Accelerate AI/ML Initiatives
  • AI for business: Seize the Moment and Unlock Growth

The 40th Global Edition of World AI Show – Jakarta will include notable industry speakers such as:

  1. Dr. Ilham Akbar Habibie, Chairman, National Information and Communication Technology Council
  2. Prof. Hammam Riza, President, KORIKA
  3. Dr. Rudy Salahuddin, Deputy Minister for Digital Economy, Manpower and SMEs, Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia
  4. Arsjad Rasjid, Chairman, Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin Indonesia)
  5. Dr. Anto Satriyo Nugroho, Director of Research Center for AI and Cybersecurity, National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN)
  6. Bambang Dwi Angonno, Director of e-Government, Department of Communications and Informatics, KEMKOMINFO
  7. Sarwoto Atmosutarno, Chairman, Indonesia Telematics Society (MASTEL)
  8. Nani Hendiarti, Deputy for Coordination of Environment and Forestry Management, Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia
  9. Prof. Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro, Chairman, Indonesian Academy of Sciences (AIPI)
  10. Arif Ilham Adnan, Deputy Chairman and Founder (Association of Digital Leader Indonesia), Chairman of Permanent Committee (Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Republic of Indonesia),
  11. Raine Renaldi, Chief of Economy & Digital Asset Committe, KADIN - Indonesian Chamber of commerce & Industry
  12. Subhashish Bose, Director – Financial Services Industry Solutions
  13. Eggy Tanuwijaya, Aerospike Director of Solutions Architect, Alibaba Cloud
  14. Nicholas Eng, Solution Engineer, Dataiku
  15. Alex Hoehl, Vice President, Business Development, APAC, Denodo
  16. Chetan Krishnamurthy, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IBM APAC
  17. Bryan tan, Group Chief Scientist, CEO Indonesia, Carro
  18. Kandi Priharsi, Chief Transformation Officer, PT Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk
  19. Kevin Kane, Chief Technology Officer, Amar Bank
  20. Dr Irvan Bastian, VP of Data Science and Machine Learning Engineering, tiket.com
  21. Juan Kanggrawan, Head of Product, Data, Tribe, National Ministry (GovTech) & Smart Cities
  22. N Sekar, CTO, Blibli
  23. Sonny Supriyadi, Head, Pricing & Data Analytics, Maybank Indonesia
  24. Andang Nugroho, President, ISC2 Jakarta Chapter
  25. Christophe Hubert, VP of Engineering, EdenFarm
  26. Dr Sankaraiah Sreeramula, Chief Data Scientist, APP Sinarmas
  27. Indra Hidayatullah, Head of ICT, PT. Indonesia Airasia

The Event is Sponsored by

Platinum Sponsor: Dataiku

Gold Sponsors: IBM| Denodo | Alibaba Cloud | Aerospike

Executive Roundtable Partner: AMD

Bronze Sponsor: Crayon | Altair

Exhibitor: Snowflake| Eranyacloud | Exotel

Supported by KORIKA and KADIN INDONESIA, and community partner IAIS

About World AI Show

World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. As part of the world tour, the Jakarta edition is gathering pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Chief Data Officers, Heads of Innovation and International AI experts from the industry. The show features exciting keynotes, enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges for the sector arising out of the pandemic situation. Witness next-gen AI solutions from global leaders and explore their relevance and impact on your organization.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments, and individuals. Trescon specializes in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect, and consulting services.

For further details about the announcement, please contact:
Nupur Aswani
Head – Media, PR and Corporate Communications,
Trescon
+91 95559 15156
media@tresconglobal.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: trescon
Sectors: Trade Shows, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

trescon
June 1, 2023 17:13 HKT/SGT
Enterprises accelerating AI Innovation in the MENA region
May 18, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
Governments and Enterprises in the Middle East Join Forces to Drive AI Innovation at World AI Show
May 18, 2023 18:35 HKT/SGT
Trescon's globally renowned World AI Show to host its 40th edition in Jakarta
May 17, 2023 19:06 HKT/SGT
World Blockchain Summit Returns to Singapore: Bringing Together Global Crypto Leaders and Innovators
May 17, 2023 16:12 HKT/SGT
Empowering CX in India: Driving Growth and Efficiency for Global Brands through CX Innovation
May 4, 2023 18:14 HKT/SGT
Dubai Fintech Summit Welcomes Crypto Oasis as Web3 Ecosystem Partner
Apr 26, 2023 14:42 HKT/SGT
World CX Summit - India to Showcase the Impact of Customer Centricity on Business Growth
Apr 11, 2023 20:04 HKT/SGT
FinTechs and banks unite for innovation at the DIFC Dubai FinTech Summit Dialogues
Mar 21, 2023 18:30 HKT/SGT
Global Digital Payments Leader, Visa joins Dubai FinTech Summit as Co-host
Mar 13, 2023 08:29 HKT/SGT
Jakarta gears up for improved Cyber Security at Trescon's WCSS
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       