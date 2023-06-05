Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, June 5, 2023
Monday, 5 June 2023, 14:08 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hong Kong Sports Association for the Physically Disabled
1st Asian Para Tenpin Bowling Championships Successfully Completed, Hong Kong Team Becomes Big Winner with 10 gold, 6 silver & 2 bronze medals

HONG KONG, June 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 1st Asian Para Tenpin Bowling Championships was held for four consecutive days at Belair Bowling Center in Shatin. The Hong Kong Team won four more gold medals on the last competition day (31 May), drawing the event to a perfect close as a big winner bagging a total of 10 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze medals.





The 1st Asian Para Tenpin Bowling Championships was held at Belair Bowling Center in Shatin from 26 to 31 May. It was co-organized by the Asian Bowling Federation and the Hong Kong Sports Association for the Physically Disabled, sponsored by the Arts and Sport Development Fund of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau as well as supported by the Hong Kong Tenpin Bowling Congress and the Leisure and Cultural Services Department. Participating countries or regions include China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Hong Kong, China.

On the last day of the competition, Hong Kong trio formed by Hong Ka Lung, Chan Tat Chung and Cheung Hoi Tung beat Malaysia and won the gold medal with 2180 points in the Trios TPB1+TPB1/2+TPB2/3 division. Regarding the individual all-around competitions for each division based on the results of single, double and trio competitions, the Hong Kong Team also won gold medals in women's TPB3, men's TPB1 and men's TPB3 respectively. In total, the Hong Kong Team won 10 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze medals, making it a big winner of the competition.

TPB3 division Hong Kong athlete Cheung Hoi Tung, who took home four gold medals in the competition, said that he was satisfied with his performance in the competition with significant technical progresses made. He felt so happy to have competed with players from other countries and looked forward to playing better in the next competition.

TPB1 division Hong Kong player Hong Ka Lung, who won three gold and one bronze medals, also expressed that being able to compete at home gave him a lot of confidence. Although he did not perform well on the first day of the game, thanks to the continuous support of his coaches and teammates, he was able to perform better with scores hitting new highs in the following games. He hoped to make unremitting efforts and achieve even better results in the IBSA World Games later held.

Image download: https://shorturl.at/blvIT

The press release is published by the Hong Kong Sports Association for the Physically Disabled.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Hong Kong Sports Association for the Physically Disabled
Sectors: Sports
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Olympus Announces Plan to Establish Digital Excellence Centers Following Acquisition of Cloud-AI Endoscopy Startup Odin Vision  
Monday, June 5, 2023 3:00:00 PM
Olympus Announces Plan to Establish Digital Excellence Centers Following Acquisition of Cloud-AI Endoscopy Startup Odin Vision  
Monday, June 5, 2023 3:00:00 PM
Lexus Celebrates the World Premiere of the All-New LBX  
Monday, June 5, 2023 2:35:00 PM
1st Asian Para Tenpin Bowling Championships Successfully Completed, Hong Kong Team Becomes Big Winner with 10 gold, 6 silver & 2 bronze medals  
June 5, 2023 14:08 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to Launch Technical Studies on Ammonia Fuel Supply System for Marine Engines under Development by WinGD   
Monday, June 5, 2023 12:52:00 PM
Nissin Foods' MSCI ESG rating upgraded to A  
June 5, 2023 12:48 HKT/SGT
Rovanpera increases lead with podium for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing  
Monday, June 5, 2023 10:02:00 AM
The GBA Recognizes Blockchain Trailblazers  
June 5, 2023 07:56 HKT/SGT
InfoComm Asia 2023 Closes on a High  
June 4, 2023 20:03 HKT/SGT
BLUETTI's AC200P Remains a Popular Choice for Mobile Power Needs  
June 2, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
Strategic Human Resource Management
13   June
Virtual
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2023
14   June
Makati, Philippines
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
3rd Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
15  -  16   June
New DelhI, INDIA
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
The Global Agility Summit'23
20   June
Dhaka, Bangladesh
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
HR Tech Philippines 2023
28   June
Manila, Philippines
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       