SINGAPORE, June 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - EveLab Insight, a leader in AI skin analysis, announces the preliminary findings from a collaborative study under the Joint Laboratory for Skin Analysis & Digital Standardization (Lab-SADS). The study of 431,321 participants, the most extensive of its kind to date, utilized the skin analysis platform Eve M to identify key inflection points of wrinkle development and severity. This marks a significant step forward in using AI to understand skin aging.



Visible signs of aging, such as wrinkles, have been central to the scientific study of skin aging and are a key component of the multibillion-dollar skincare industry. However, the extent and speed at which these signs occur has not been fully understood.



Utilizing an EveLab Insights AI skin analysis platform, Eve M, researchers at Lab-SADS were able to accurately quantify facial wrinkle phenotypes and understand the progression of skin aging at a more granular level across multiple regions of the face.



In a study titled "Identification the inflection points of wrinkle types in a large-scale population study of 431,321 subjects," released at the 2023 meeting of the International Societies of Investigative Dermatology (ISID), Lab-SADS researchers analyzed eight wrinkle-related skin-aging traits and developed polynomial regression models to estimate aging rates.



Early findings of this research revealed the severity of smile-related expression lines, such as crow's feet and nasolabial folds, begin to rapidly increase at an early age, 23-24 years old, but then stabilize as women mature into their early 50s. In contrast, wrinkles associated with expressions of anger or sadness, such as marionette lines, frown lines, and lacrimal sulcus, tend to appear later, around age 30, and do not stabilize until the late 50s.



Although a more complete analysis of the data sets is necessary before reaching final conclusions, these early findings offered a glimpse of new methods to quantify skin aging.



"The joint study has the potential to significantly enhance our understanding of skin aging characteristics," said Fudi Wang, Principal Research Scientist at EveLab Insight and co-author of the study. "EveLab Insight has played a crucial role in the experiment by providing precise and stable quantitative AI skin detection technology."



The findings were showcased at the prestigious International Society for Investigative Dermatology (ISID) 2023 meeting in Japan, where top dermatologists, scientists, and industry experts from across the globe gathered to witness the unveiling of world-class scientific research achievements.



"This research offers unprecedented insights into the timing and progression of wrinkle development," said EveLab Insight General Manager Eagle Lee. "These findings will have profound implications for the development of personalized skin aging protection and skin rejuvenation strategies."



The team's detailed analysis and identification of wrinkle development inflection points provided a critical foundation for future skincare research and product development. By enhancing the understanding of skin aging, this study paves the way for more effective and targeted skincare solutions in the future.



For more information, please visit www.evelabinsight.com.



