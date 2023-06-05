Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Q2 Metals Provides Update on 2023 Exploration Campaign

Vancouver, BC, June 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) (FSE: 458) ("Q2" or the "Company") announces that due to active forest fires in northern Quebec, the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests has banned forest access and closed all roads in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. As a result, the Company has temporarily ceased field activities and the crew and equipment have been withdrawn from the Mia Property and camp.

"Upon receiving the notice from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests, our focus is centered on the health and safety of the local community," said Q2 President and Chief Executive Officer, Alicia Milne. "Once the fire risk has subsided, we will resume our exploration program."

The Company is actively monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as information becomes available.

About Q2 Metals Corp

Q2 Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently advancing exploration of its 8,668-ha flagship Mia Lithium Property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay area of Quebec, Canada which is host to the Mia Li-1 and Mia Li-2 occurrences which grade 0.47% Li2O and 2.27% Li2O respectively. The Company also owns the Stellar Lithium Property with 77 claims totaling 3,972-ha, located approximately six kilometres north of its Mia Lithium Property in Eeyou Istchee James Bay.

Q2 is also exploring the highly prospective Big Hill and Titan gold projects covering approximately 110 km2 in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District, hosting 54 high-grade historical gold mines.

Alicia Milne
President & CEO
Alicia@Q2metals.com

Kevin Bottomley
Director
Kevin@Q2metals.com

Jason McBride
Corporate Communications
Jason@Q2metals.com

Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560
E-mail: info@Q2metals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Company's properties and the future exploration endeavors of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business and accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


