Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 9, 2023
Friday, 9 June 2023, 15:29 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Corinium
Corinium Presents: CDAO Indonesia

JAKARTA, June 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Join us at CDAO Indonesia 2023 to connect with the brightest minds in data and analytics, including executives, innovators, technologists, and business leaders - all with one goal in mind: to strategize and achieve data success within your organization.


Corinium's Chief Data & Analytics Officer (CDAO) Indonesia is taking place on 26 July at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia. This event is leading the way to innovation by empowering data-driven success.

In today's business landscape, data and analytics are critical components of success, and their importance continues to grow each year. With data being collected in unprecedented amounts, it can be a challenge for leaders to analyze it in real-time, adhere to governance and ethics, and keep pace with innovation and evolving customer expectations. At CDAO Indonesia 2023, we'll tackle these challenges head-on, with insights and strategies from top industry experts to help you achieve data success in your organization. Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to advance your career and stay ahead of the curve!

WHAT CDAO INDONESIA 2023 WILL DELIVER:

- 25+ leading data and analytics leaders in Indonesia and the region
- International keynotes from a prominent global data leader
- 1 full-day of jam-packed content to provide clarity and best-practice
- Discover new and exciting technologies to solve your pressing challenges
- Group discussions and think tank designed to help you engage the teams and mature your systems
- Even more interaction during Cheers with Peers, VIP functions, fireside chats, panels & many more

For Further details regarding this event, visit our website: https://cdao-id.coriniumintelligence.com/

You can contact us at: info@coriniumintel.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Corinium
Sectors: Trade Shows, CyberSecurity
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Corinium
Apr 11, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
Corinium presents: CISO ASEAN Online
Mar 8, 2023 14:15 HKT/SGT
Corinium Presents: CDAO Singapore
Nov 29, 2022 16:02 HKT/SGT
Corinium Presents: CISO Malaysia
Sept 28, 2022 11:40 HKT/SGT
Corinium presents: Data & Analytics in Healthcare Online ASEAN
Sept 19, 2022 09:26 HKT/SGT
Corinium presents: CISO Healthcare APAC Online
Aug 3, 2022 14:34 HKT/SGT
Corinium Presents: CISO Singapore
June 1, 2022 12:20 HKT/SGT
Corinium Presents: CDAO Singapore
Feb 1, 2022 10:23 HKT/SGT
Corinium Presents: CISO Zero Trust Online ASEAN
Oct 14, 2021 08:28 HKT/SGT
Corinium Presents CDAO Deep Dive ASEAN Online: Data Innovation
Sept 23, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
Corinium Presents: CISO Online ASEAN
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       