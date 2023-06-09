Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Sunday, June 11, 2023
Saturday, 10 June 2023, 12:47 HKT/SGT
Bellabeat Introduces Meditation Rooms for Corporate Wellness Plans to Boost Employee Well-Being

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2023) - Bellabeat, a trailblazing femtech company, has introduced Meditation Rooms for corporate wellness plans to boost employee wellbeing. The company has always been a champion of women's health and wellness. Dedicated to understanding and improving women's health through innovative and stylish tech-powered products and apps, the company has recently expanded its Bellabeat corporate wellness program with the addition of Meditation Rooms, further showcasing its commitment to enhancing the well-being of its employees.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/168895_5c4ada2a44d2fa1a_001full.jpg

Bellabeat Meditation Rooms are a novel way of promoting employee mindfulness and an extra addition to corporate wellness plans.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/168895_5c4ada2a44d2fa1a_001full.jpg

Since its founding in 2014, Bellabeat has made waves in the wellness industry with its compelling ecosystem of products and apps, all designed to focus on women's health. Bellabeat's founders Sandro Mur and Urska Srsen recognized the lack of attention given to women's wellness in the market and built the company with the mission of understanding and improving women's health by utilizing their cycles as a focal point.

Bellabeat's Ivy wearable, combined with personalized programs and cycle input, provides women with the tools they need to understand their bodies every day, receive cycle-focused actionable advice in all parts of their lives: nutrition, exercise, and mindfulness, and witness the changes for themselves. This innovative approach empowers women to make informed decisions about their health. By providing timely guidance tailored to individual users' unique bio-responses and lifestyles, Bellabeat encourages women to adopt a healthier way of life that works in harmony with their natural hormonal rhythm.

Now, Bellabeat is taking its commitment to employee wellness a step further by introducing Meditation Rooms as an additional perk for its corporate wellness program. These dedicated spaces are designed to promote relaxation and stress reduction, enabling employees to take a break from the daily grind and recharge their mental and emotional batteries. While Meditation Rooms are aimed at women as the Bellabeat app includes built-in meditations for stress release, relaxation, etc., everyone can use them.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/168895_5c4ada2a44d2fa1a_002full.jpg

The Meditation Rooms offer a proprietary ergonomic seating design, ensuring optimal comfort and relaxation.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/168895_5c4ada2a44d2fa1a_002full.jpg

Meditation has been widely recognized for its numerous benefits, including increased focus, improved emotional regulation, and reduced stress levels. By offering Meditation Rooms in addition to their corporate wellness program, Bellabeat is not only supporting the well-being of your business' employees but also fostering a company culture that values self-care and personal growth. This initiative perfectly aligns with Bellabeat's mission of empowering women to achieve their wellness goals by working with their bodies rather than against them.

"We recognize that 43% of women leaders reported feeling burned out," said Sandro Mur, CEO of Bellabeat. "By offering Meditation Rooms as part of our corporate wellness plans, we are providing an opportunity for employers to invest in their female workforce and achieve better employee satisfaction while raising productivity."

By integrating Meditation Rooms into its corporate wellness program, Bellabeat is demonstrating its commitment to creating a healthy work environment that supports the overall well-being of its employees.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/168895_5c4ada2a44d2fa1a_003full.jpg

The Meditation Rooms are designed with sound insulation and adjustable lighting to create a serene, immersive environment for deep relaxation.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/168895_5c4ada2a44d2fa1a_003full.jpg

The introduction of Meditation Rooms showcases Bellabeat's understanding that wellness goes beyond physical health. By addressing mental and emotional well-being, Bellabeat ensures that corporate employees have access to comprehensive wellness solutions tailored to their needs. This holistic approach sets the company apart from others in the industry and highlights its dedication to fostering a supportive and nurturing work environment.

Contact:

Bellabeat
social@bellabeat.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168895




