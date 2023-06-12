Monday, 12 June 2023, 10:57 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited Dynasty Launches New NIANHUA Series in 2023 to Meet Needs of Different Consumer Groups Upgrades Golden Dynasty Products and Adopts New Strategy to Perfect Product System and Capture Market

HONG KONG, June 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited ("Dynasty" or "the Group") (Stock Code: 00828), a premier winemaker in China, has kept launching new products in 2023 including the NIANHUA series and, via an improved business model, is safeguarding channel profit while also meeting consumers' demand for fine wines. The Group has also, heeding market and consumer demands, upgraded Golden Dynasty products and adopted new strategies to improve its existing product system.

The new NIANHUA series: NIANHUA 100, 200, 300 and 500

Golden Dynasty with its production techniques and packaging design upgraded

The new NIANHUA series agrees with Dynasty's direction of developing grape wines in the future. The 100, 200, 300 and 500 in the names are indicative of the price range. Grape wine products priced between RMB100 and RMB500 are the most popular among middle-class wine lovers and wine consumers looking to upgrade. The series can thus better satisfy the needs of customer groups with different spending habits. Regarding the raw materials of the new wines, they are of fine varieties and from different areas in such as the Helan Mountain and Tian Shan, giving them one-of-a-kind styles pleasing to different consumer groups. It has become very clear in recent years that the Group's wines made in China with its advanced winemaking technologies boast that "Chinese terroir as well as world quality". Those superb quality products have helped boost wine consumption.



In addition, Dynasty has made improvement to its 5+4+N product system, aiming to create exclusive blockbuster products. The Group unveiled the new and upgraded Golden Dynasty series and new strategic plans at this year's Spring Food & Drinks Fair held in Chengdu. With leading and well-proven technologies it prides, the Group carried out comprehensive upgrade of its production techniques, packaging design, etc. For example, it uses Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay grapes grown on the eastern foothills of the Helan Mountain in Ningxia that give the wines richer aromas and a mature body, not only suitable for the domestic market, but also befitting to meet contemporary market and consumer demands, thus poised to seize first opportunities in the market.



Regarding packaging design, Chinese cultural elements have been fully incorporated. As for the font used, while Dynasty adopted the Chinese characters echoing with China chic were adopted last year, the creative font for Golden Dynasty this year was inspired by the mortise and tenon structure typical of Chinese wooden architecture and took partly the cornice style with the stokes of the three characters joining and the name appealing as one. In the main color "turquoise" the name appears, the color unique to the painting "Thousand miles of mountains and rivers" marveled by many the country in recent years. With China chic on the rise, the new upgraded design is set to resonate with Chinese consumers confident of their culture, help strengthen awareness of the Dynasty brand and attract mainstream consumers fancying China-made products and China chic.



In recent years, Dynasty has been actively innovating and launched a new product series that can better please different wine-loving palates as well as consumers with different spending power. By integrating China chic designs into product packaging, it can strengthen brand recognition and, with the market and consumer demands at heart, it shall mount more effective marketing. The Group will continue to provide products of quality that consumers can trust, that are healthy and complemented with high-end services, to help it achieve high-quality development in leaps and bounds.



About Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 00828 on 26 January 2005. Founded in 1980, Dynasty is the premier grape winemaker in China. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of grape wine products under its reputable "Dynasty" brand. Dynasty is the first Sino-foreign joint-venture wine company in China with Tianjin Food Group Limited and the French grape wine giant, Remy Cointreau, as its major shareholders. The Group produces and sells more than 100 grape wine product series, and introduces imported wine products, providing high-quality and value-for-money grape wines to the full range of consumer groups in China.



