Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 12:58 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mett.ai
Retail Industry and Experts from Asia Celebrate the Success of Retail Industry in Singapore
Harshavardhan Chauhaan's keynote captivates the audience with a vision to adapt and transform

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The recently concluded Etail- Asia's Premier e-commerce and digital marketing retail summit, hosted by Worldwide Business Research (WBR), held on June 6-8, 2023 exceeded all expectations, attracting industry leaders, visionaries, and retail enthusiasts from around the globe. WBR started the eTail conversation in 1999 to create an impactful retail community. Since then, this platform has been fortunate to collaborate with thousands of retailers - from massive Fortune 500 institutions to small, scrappy startups - to deliver tangible and lasting growth to over 20,000 retail leaders. The country simultaneously witnessed another retail gathering Phygital Sundowner which was held on 7th June '23 at Osia Steak, Resorts Sentosa World.


Etail Conclave 2023 and Phygital Sundowner witnessed an exceptional turnout, with participants representing various organizations, including established retail giants, innovative startups, and influential thought leaders. The platforms served as a dynamic stage for exchanging insights, fostering new connections, and collectively shaping the future of retail.

Harshavardhan Chauhaan, VP, Chief Marketing & Omnichannel Officer - Spencer's Retail & Nature's Basket, delivered an inspiring keynote at Etail Asia along with other esteemed industry experts, shedding light on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities within the retail landscape. His thought-provoking vision for the industry left attendees inspired and equipped with valuable insights to drive their businesses forward. With a background in Computer Science Engineering and a track record of two decades of success in retail, eCommerce, and consumer business, Harshavardhan's keynote presented a wealth of experience and a clear vision to revolutionize the sector.

Harshavardhan quips, "Etail Conclave 2023 and Phygital Sundowner surpassed my expectations, and we are thrilled with the positive response it has received. Events like these are the need of the hour as they provide a platform for industry leaders, innovators, and retail enthusiasts to come together and shape the future of retail."

The conclave (Etail) featured a series of interactive panel discussions led by industry veterans, covering a wide range of topics, including digital transformation, sustainable practices, experiential retail, and consumer behaviour. Attendees actively participated, sharing their experiences, perspectives, and best practices, resulting in lively and productive discussions. Attendees at Phygital Sundowner had an opportunity to explore and experience first-hand the latest advancements shaping the retail industry, creating a truly immersive and inspiring environment.

Harshavardhan adds, "Sustainability lies at the core of my vision for South Asia's retail industry. I strongly recommend eco-friendly practices, reduced carbon footprint, and ethical sourcing and production. By encouraging retailers to embrace sustainable materials, energy-efficient operations, and responsible waste management, I aim to build an environmentally conscious and socially responsible ecosystem. Both the events had an extensive networking opportunity, enabling attendees to connect with like-minded professionals, forge valuable partnerships, and explore collaborative ventures."

About Mett.ai

Mett.ai is a dynamic and forward-thinking integrated 360 degree communications firm that is redefining the industry through innovative strategies and cutting-edge approaches in Asia. Based out of Singapore as a modern communications consultancy, we understand that the media landscape is rapidly evolving, and we are dedicated to staying ahead of the curve to ensure our clients' success.

At Mett.ai we pride ourselves on our ability to seamlessly blend traditional communications practices with an emerging digital trends. Our team of experienced professionals brings a wealth of expertise and a fresh perspective to every client engagement. We thrive on creativity, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of our clients' goals, enabling us to deliver exceptional results that drive brand awareness, reputation enhancement, and increased visibility.

For more information, visit www.Mett.ai.

For further details contact:
Mett.ai Communications PTE Ltd
ganesh@mett.ai
M (+65) 9779 1286


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mett.ai
Sectors: Trade Shows, Media & Marketing, Retail & eCommerce, Advertising, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Top officials from GovTech Singapore, Procter & Gamble, DHL, Mercedes Benz and many others to speak at BYTES  
June 13, 2023 15:30 HKT/SGT
Choshi City and Mitsubishi Corporation Sign Regional Development Agreement  
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 1:56:00 PM
Retail Industry and Experts from Asia Celebrate the Success of Retail Industry in Singapore  
June 13, 2023 12:58 HKT/SGT
Hexagon's Safety, InfrastructuFujitsu and Hexagon digital twin tech aids predictive disaster and traffic safety management  
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 11:12:00 AM
Toyota Unveils New Technology That Will Change the Future of Cars  
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 8:14:00 AM
FTSE-250 CMC Markets Invests in StrikeX Technologies, Cementing Strategic Partnership to Revolutionise the Digital Asset Industry  
June 13, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Redmatter.Capital deploys PlatoAi across its Web3 Content and Data Intelligence  
June 12, 2023 22:45 HKT/SGT
SinoMab Submits another IND Application for SM17 for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis, Which was Accepted by NMPA CDE  
June 12, 2023 20:43 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Gold Corp. Provides Drilling Update on Hat Project Exploration  
June 12, 2023 20:30 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Gold Corp. Provides Drilling Update on Hat Project Exploration  
June 12, 2023 20:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Strategic Human Resource Management
13   June
Virtual
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2023
14   June
Makati, Philippines
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
3rd Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
15  -  16   June
New DelhI, INDIA
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
The Global Agility Summit'23
20   June
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
HR Tech Philippines 2023
28   June
Manila, Philippines
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
25  -  26   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       