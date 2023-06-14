Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 15:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tradepass Top officials from GovTech Singapore, Procter & Gamble, DHL, Mercedes Benz and many others to speak at BYTES BYTES, a two-day mega scale summit, focused on Big Data Analytics & AI, will shed light on Singapore's market dynamics and requirements, all the while facilitating collaboration between the solution-seeking organizations and the top technology providers from the industry.

Singapore, June 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Standing at the cusp of numerous digital transitions and technological advancements, Singapore has realized the deep potential of Big Data Analytics (BDA) and AI. The country is witnessing a growing trend among the public & private sector to incorporate these emerging technologies and improve business function.



While these domains are fairly new for a majority of the companies, there is a growing consensus to procure solutions from the best technology providers. Paying heed to the above developments, BYTES, Big Data Analytics & AI Summit is coming to Singapore on 25 - 26 July 2023 at Sands Expo & Convention Center.



To present the latest developments, cutting-edge solutions, use cases, case studies and a lot more from the BDA and AI space, the top officials from Singapore's leading organisations will take the centre stage at the event.



Some of the top names include: Sachin Tonk (Deputy Chief Data Officer, Govtech Singapore); Christelle Young (Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Loreal Pte Ltd); Bryan Tan (Group Chief Scientist, Carro); Vikram Bansal (Director, GBG Marketing Science, Global Agency, Global Client Category and GBG Scaled APAC, Meta Singapore Pte Ltd); Jerry Ping (Vice President, SGX Group); Michael Andrew (Head of Data Analytics, Zuellig Pharma); Siew Kit Lee (Vice President - Technology & IT, Singapore Cruise Centre Pte Ltd); Prerit Mishra (Director, Applied Analytics, DHL); Nitish Ramkumar (Principal Data Scientist, London Stock Exchange Group); Lim Wei Ming (Head of Data Architecture, Group Technology Architecture, OCBC Bank); Milind (Data Science Product Owner and AI Specialist, Mercedes Benz) and many others.



The Chief Data & Analytics Officer for L'Oreal South Asia Pacific Middle East North Africa (SAPMENA), Christelle Young while confirming her participation as a speaker gave an insight on the growth of these industries, "The growth of Big Data and AI is fast, and it will touch nearly every corner of economies and enterprises, especially customer experiences. When things are racing so quickly, only the trained professionals know how to stay in the race. At L'Oreal, all employees in the SAPMENA Zone are being upskilled on data, and we continue to invest in our drive to be the leading beauty tech company."



Singapore's data usage is set to quadruple by 2030 wherein usage of data services by businesses is forecasted to reach SGD 13 billion. It's perhaps the reason why the island country houses the operational base for over 7,000 MNCs. The rampant growth of industries like Big Data Analytics (BDA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have thus become an obvious outcome, which are leveraging the massive volumes of data being generated every day.



To project the numerous developments in the industry some of the key topics from the summit include, "Data Analytics and AI in Government", "Data Virtualization", "DataOps-Centered Engineering", "Analytic Process Automation", "Automating the Data to Insights journey with AI, ML and NLP for Enterprises in the Era of Digital Businesses", "Big Data and AI: Shaping Singapore's Digital Future by Unveiling New Insights & Opportunities", and many more.



Even the Vice President for Technology & IT at Singapore Cruise Centre Pte Ltd, Siew Kit Lee, another key speaker for the event expressed the importance of the platform, he said, "Each of us has a lot of data that we collect, use, and keep for our own purposes. However, in a connected world, we need to be able to share data and information readily amongst eco system partners to allow all of us to be more empowered, proactive, and intimate in providing better services to our customers and higher returns to our stakeholders."



While on one side the summit will facilitate a conference with a precisely curated agenda featuring sessions from industry's topmost thought leaders, on the other side it will feature an exhibition with the latest products and solutions, showcased by the most promising solution providers.



This multidimensional approach is what's luring the top profiles from these industries to take part in the summit as there is room for plentiful networking and collaboration opportunities through various channels.



Organisations like Amplitude, Fivetran, SingleStore, Alation and OpenText Vertica have already capitalized on the opportunity by reserving their speaking slots and prime exhibition spaces to showcase their best to the entire community.



About Tradepass



Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.



As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.



For more information about the summit, log on to:

https://singapore.bytessummit.com/



Media contact:

Shrinkhal Sharad

PR & Communication Lead

shrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com

+ (91) 80 6166 4401

Tradepass





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Tradepass

Sectors: Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

