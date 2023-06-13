Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share: The 8th Quam IR Awards was Successfully Held Investor Relations and Sustainable Development Co-create Long-term Value for Enterprises

HONG KONG, June 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The award presentation ceremony of Quam IR Awards 2022 ('QIRA' or 'The Awards') successfully took place on 12 June, 2023 at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, recognizing investor relations teams that keep pace with the times in a rapidly changing environment, as well as outstanding enterprises with excellent sustainable development management.

Mr. Stacey Wong, Chief Operating and Risk Officer (eighth from the left), Mr. Chris Wu, Chief Financial Officer (sixth from the left) , Mr. Army Yan, Chief Investment Officer (fifth from the right), Mr. Ambrose Lam, Co-Chairman - China Tonghai Capital (fourth from the right), Ms. Sandy Lam, Managing Director of Hong Kong Sustainability Strategic Advisory Limited (fifth from the left), and Mr. Pak Wing, CHUNG, Sustainable Director of S&P Global Market Intelligence (fourth from the left)

Praising Exceptional Investor Relations Contributions

Quam IR Awards is proud to recognize and reward the very best listed company in investor relations industry. The winners of the QIRA have opened the door of communication through diversified channels, representing the tact and professionalism of investor relations. The keen enthusiasm for the 8th Quam IR Awards can be seen from the entries. A total of 16 companies have differentiated themselves from their competitors to won the Awards.



Two Newly Introduced Awards to Commend Remarkable Carbon Management

To recognize the performance and contribution of organizations in the implementation of sustainable development goals, Quam IR has once again partnered with Hong Kong Sustainability Strategic Advisory Limited (HKSSA), an advisory firm focusing on enterprises' abilities of their sustainable development, to professionally select the winning companies in the "Sustainable Development Category" for the award to comment enterprises that have demonstrated outstanding overall performance in ESG aspects. In addition, this year, platinum, gold, and silver awards were added in the "Sustainable Development Category - Carbon Management", and "Sustainable Development Category- The Best Approach of Carbon Management of the Year" was newly introduced to recognize the outstanding performance of enterprises in energy conservation and carbon reduction.



Quam IR specifically invited Ms. Sandy Lam, Director of HKSSA, to share her insights on the "Four Key Elements of Effective Green Operations," and invited Mr. Chung Pak Wing, Sustainable1 Director - S&P Global Market Intelligence, to share his observation and analysis on the "Importance and Relevance of Corporate Sustainable Development Assessment."



Showing Resilience and Innovation to Shape a Sustainable future

Mr. Ambrose Lam, Co-Chairman of China Tonghai Capital (Holdings) Limited, said at the opening remark "The past year has been one of the most challenging periods in recent history, with the pandemic affecting every aspect of our lives. However, even in the face of adversity, we have seen companies demonstrate outstanding investor relations best practices. They have shown great resilience and innovation in adapting to the new reality, building trust and confidence among investors." Mr. Stacey Wong, Chief Operating and Risk Officer of Tonghai Financial Group, said "We have seen the increasing importance of ESG factors in shaping the future of business and society. ESG considerations are no longer optional; they are essential to creating a sustainable future for all. In recognizing the achievements of our winners today, we must also acknowledge their contributions to IR and ESG best practices. They have demonstrated that businesses can be successful while also being responsible and sustainable."



Unwavering Support from Business Community and Media friends

Quam IR was honoured to invite Mr. Joseph Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services, Ms. Christine Ho, Deputy Global Head of Family Office, InvestHK, Professor LO Wing-hung, Carlos, Professor and Head of Department of Government and Public Administration at CUHK and Director of Centre for Business Sustainability and Mr. Colin Shaftesley, Chairman of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute as our guests of honour to witness such grand occasion.



The 8th Quam IR Awards came to a successful conclusion, thanks to our supporters in the business community, media friends and sponsors in Hong Kong and mainland China. Our supporting media partners include The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, The Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director Association, Ming Pao, The Standard, FX678 and Caiguu. Quam IR is grateful for the strong support and generous sponsorship from HKTaxi, which make Quam IR Awards 2022 a success.



The list of awardees for Quam IR Awards 2022 (In alphabetical order of company name):

Stock Code Company Name

Hong Kong Index Constituents (Hang Seng Index) Category

2020 ANTA Sports Products Limited

1929 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

0992 Lenovo Group Limited

2382 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited



Main Board Category

0081 China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited

0173 K. Wah International Holdings Limited

6811 Tai Hing Group Holdings Limited

1865 Trendzon Holdings Group Limited



Sustainable Development Category - Platinum

2020 ANTA Sports Products Limited

Sustainable Development Category - Gold

3613 Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited

0152 Shenzhen International Holdings Limited

Sustainable Development Category - Silver

1229 Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Ltd

0698 Tongda Group Holdings Ltd

Sustainable Development Category - Bronze

2266 Lai Si Enterprise Holding Limited

Sustainable Development Category - The Best Report of the Year

3311 China State Construction International Holdings Limited

Sustainable Development Category - Carbon Management - Gold

N/A ALBA Integrated Waste Solutions (Hong Kong)

8391 Cornerstone Technologies Holdings Limited

Sustainable Development Category - Carbon Management - Silver

2020 ANTA Sports Products Limited

Sustainable Development Category- The Best Approach of Carbon Management of the Year

3311 China State Construction International Holdings Limited



Website of Quam IR Awards 2022: https://eventedm.tonghaiir.com/QIRA2022-23/EN_US/



For enquiries,

Quam IR

Marketing & PR contact:

Ms. Mandy Lo T: 2217-2753 Email: mandy.lo@tonghaifinancial.com

Ms. Charlie Chan T: 2217-2504 Email: charlie.chan@tonghaifinancial.com







Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Daily Finance

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

