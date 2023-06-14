Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 15, 2023
Thursday, 15 June 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: Global Schools Foundation / Harrods International Academy
Harrods International Academy Launches New Campus in Phnom Penh
Cambodia's Foreign Ministry Secretary of State Dr Soeung Rathchavy inaugurates the campus for the up-and-coming school.

Phnom Penh, Cambodia, June 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Harrods International Academy's sixth campus was inaugurated by Secretary of State to Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr Soeung Rathchavy on June 8 - a major achievement for Harrods, which has been providing international and dual education to students for nearly a decade.

Harrods International Academy: Inauguration of Harrods Campus 6 by H.E Dr Soeung Rathchavy at Phnom Penh on Jun 8, 2023.
Mr Atul Temurnikar, GSF Chairman was also present on the occasion.

Dr Soeung cut the ceremonial ribbon to inaugurate the campus that will provide International and Dual Curriculum to Lower Primary students from Year 1 to Year 3. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Soeung said: "Harrod's efforts at providing quality national and international education is of critical importance and of substantial contribution to Cambodia's human resource development, particularly in the growth of talented and intelligent children."

Harrods International Academy is part of the renowned Global Schools Foundation, which has a presence in 10 countries with 35 campuses, imparting education to more than 31,500 students. The new campus will continue the Foundation's tradition of providing new-age education fit for 21st-century aspirations through modern infrastructure in a digital environment.

Campus 6 marks a new frontier for the GSF school in Cambodia, bringing quality International Primary curriculum for students to strengthen their academic and extracurricular skills through activities like arts, sports, music and languages.

GSF Co-founder and Chairman Mr Atul Temurnikar hailed it as a major step in the right direction for Harrods International Academy. "Campus 6 is a great addition to our family of schools. In the last 9 years, Harrods has shown remarkable dedication to the cause of quality education for the new generation. The new campus will continue this tradition," he said.

Harrods International Academy, Campus 6 offers a comprehensive Lower Primary educational programme that includes IPC as well as Dual Curriculum. The school also features state-of-the-art facilities, including modern classrooms, science labs, libraries, and sports facilities.

About Global Schools Foundation (GSF)

GSF, a Singapore-based not-for-profit foundation that reinvests for growth, has a network of 35 campuses across 11 countries including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Cambodia, United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia where 32,000 students from 70 nationalities study. It is a recipient of over 450 international education excellence awards from national quality organisations. In addition to International Baccalaureate and Cambridge IGCSE, its schools provide American, IPC, CBSE and ICSE curriculum. https://myglobalschool.org.

About Harrods International Academy

Harrods International Academy is the fastest growing school of GSF. It has been operating five campuses in Cambodia since 2014, with two more campuses to be added to the HIA family this year. Students of Harrods get multi-curricular education, with a well-defined tertiary programme that includes Cambridge Advanced 'A' Levels and Harrods Secondary Certificate (HSC). It provides students with a way to a good university education. https://harrods.edu.kh/.

Contact Information
Rupali Karekar
Divisional Manager
rupali.karekar@myglobalschool.org
+6598734320


Topic: General Announcement
Source: Global Schools Foundation / Harrods International Academy
Sectors: Daily News, Education, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
YSB Inc. Global Offering  
June 15, 2023 11:01 HKT/SGT
JCB launches 50% cashback promotion on train, bus and ferry in Kansai area with Nankai Group  
Thursday, June 15, 2023 11:00:00 AM
JCB launches 50% cashback promotion on train, bus and ferry in Kansai area with Nankai Group  
Thursday, June 15, 2023 11:00:00 AM
Fujitsu launches blockchain collaboration tech to build Web3 services  
Thursday, June 15, 2023 9:55:00 AM
KT, NTT DOCOMO, Fujitsu, SOLiD, Keysight and ETRI Successfully Conducted Multi-vendor Interoperability Tests Using Virtualized Open RAN and Demonstrated at Global O-RAN PlugFest Spring 2023  
Thursday, June 15, 2023 8:12:00 AM
World AI Show: Raising the Bar of Innovation  
June 15, 2023 08:10 HKT/SGT
Harrods International Academy Launches New Campus in Phnom Penh  
June 15, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
W.Media Philippines Cloud and Datacenter Convention 2023: Uniting Industry Leaders to Shape the Future of Cloud and Datacenter Industry  
June 15, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
MC5 Provides LifeStyleMD with a Branded Domain Name DID for its New Rewards Program  
June 15, 2023 01:56 HKT/SGT
BlackRock and Avaloq Unveil Strategic Partnership to Provide Integrated Technology Solutions, Meeting Evolving Needs of Wealth Managers  
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 8:06:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
3rd Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
15  -  16   June
New DelhI, INDIA
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
The Global Agility Summit'23
20   June
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
HR Tech Philippines 2023
28   June
Manila, Philippines
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
25  -  26   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       