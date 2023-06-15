Thursday, 15 June 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: eDriving eDriving Helps Fleets Reduce Eco Impact with NEW EcoDrive powered by Greater Than Feature in its Driver Safety & Sustainability Application, Mentor

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, NJ and STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - eDriving(SM), a Solera company and leading global provider of digital driver risk management solutions, today announced the global availability of its EcoDrive feature powered by Greater Than (GREAT:ST), a global provider of technology that converts GPS data into powerful insights and driver scores. The integration of EcoDrive into eDriving's award-winning digital driver safety app, Mentor(SM), will enable eDriving to further support its global clients in achieving their safety AND sustainability goals.





Revolutionising driver risk management for over 25 years, eDriving is the trusted partner of choice for many of the world's largest sales, service, and delivery fleets, supporting over two million drivers in 125 countries with award-winning digital driver risk management solutions. Its smartphone-based Mentor programme identifies and remediates drivers' risky habits behind the wheel with scoring, training, coaching, and gamification, achieving up to an 89% reduction in risky driver behaviour over 18 months.



The integration of Greater Than's AI-based technology extends Mentor's value proposition from a comprehensive driver safety solution to a holistic driver safety AND sustainability solution. The optional EcoDrive enhancement to Mentor empowers organisations to help drivers reduce their CO2 emissions/EV battery consumption while ensuring their safe return home each day. This strategic step elevates Mentor's sustainability benefits by enabling reduction of carbon emissions and EV battery consumption of up to 20%. In addition, EcoDrive facilitates more accurate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting with harmonised data on an organisation's CO2 savings.



"We are absolutely thrilled to see our customers embracing this new offering so quickly, with deployments of EcoDrive already beginning around the world. Our health- and safety-minded customers are keen to take ownership of their climate impact and contribute to their organisations' ESG initiatives by quantifying and reporting on their sustainability efforts," said Ed Dubens, CEO/Founder of eDriving. "By helping fleet drivers understand the impact of their driving on the environment, Mentor and EcoDrive can help them evolve to more eco-friendly behaviours."



Mentor's EcoDrive powered by Greater Than leverages Greater Than's unique pattern-AI technology trained since 2004, using data from over 106 countries and 1,600 cities. This technology conducts real-time driving analysis to calculate CO2 emissions/EV battery consumption savings per individual driver after each trip. Providing a uniform measure of environmental impact, EcoDrive enables fair, transparent, unbiased evaluation of individual drivers' eco performance. Drivers will be able to see their eco impact rating following each trip on their Mentor dashboard, helping them keep sustainability goals top of mind.



"We are delighted to provide the AI analysis to power this exciting feature in Mentor by eDriving. It's becoming more important, mandatory in some cases, for companies to measure and report on their ESG activities. And, of course, it's also about doing the right thing for the planet. We're proud that our technology empowers eDriving's customers with previously unseen climate impact insights to help them elevate their eco efforts," said Liselott Johansson, CEO, Greater Than.



EcoDrive powered by Greater Than is available globally in eDriving's flagship Mentor business solution, available for fleets of all sizes and vehicle types.



About Solera



Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business - vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions - Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.



About eDriving



eDriving, a Solera company, helps organisations around the world improve safety, reduce injuries, licence endorsements, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programmes. These include the Mentor by eDrivingSM smartphone app with FICO(R) Safe Driving Score; the patented, five-stage Crash-Free Culture(R) risk reduction programme; and the Virtual Risk Manager(R) platform, all designed to work together within a privacy-first, data-secure environment that supports drivers and their managers every step of the way. eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organisations, supporting over 2,000,000 drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programmes have been recognised with over 120 awards around the world. For more information, visit www.edriving.com.



About Greater Than



Greater Than is a driving data analytics company that specialises in understanding driver impact on the roads. Through the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Greater Than converts GPS data into driver scores that predict crash probability and climate impact. The scores can be further enhanced with additional intelligence including an analytics dashboard, prevention tool, and summary reports.



Insurance companies, underwriters, fleet solution providers, mobility providers and other owners of GPS data use Greater Than's analysis to optimise driver risk management, achieve insurance profitability, manage sustainability & ESG reporting, and monetise GPS data. Greater Than (GREAT.ST) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.greaterthan.eu.





