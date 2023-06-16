

Leading the Way in Crypto Security, NOW Wallet Introduces Unparalleled Protection and User-Friendly Features UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS / ACNNEWSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / NOW Wallet introduces significant updates in response to recent data breaches within the cryptocurrency market. The non-custodial wallet combines unmatched security measures with user-friendly features. NOW Wallet

NOW Wallet iPhone NOW Wallet announces an upcoming crucial update that will bring a new era of privacy-focused features to the community. Does it sound like an alpha release? Let us delve deeper into NOW Wallet and explore the details of this highly anticipated update. NOW Wallet: Unrivaled Security for Your Crypto Assets The team has implemented robust security measures for NOW Wallet to ensure the utmost protection of digital assets: Full Control of Private Keys: NOW Wallet is a non-custodial wallet, giving you full control over your private keys and minimizing the risk of hacks or unauthorized access.

NOW Wallet is a non-custodial wallet, giving you full control over your private keys and minimizing the risk of hacks or unauthorized access. Biometric Encryption : Utilizing biometric data such as fingerprint or facial recognition, NOW Wallet adds an extra layer of protection against potential threats.

: Utilizing biometric data such as fingerprint or facial recognition, NOW Wallet adds an extra layer of protection against potential threats. Pin-Code Protection: NOW Wallet offers pin-code protection, allowing only authorized individuals with the correct pin code to access your wallet.

NOW Wallet offers pin-code protection, allowing only authorized individuals with the correct pin code to access your wallet. Encrypted Backups: NOW Wallet provides encrypted backups, safeguarding your wallet's data in case of device loss or damage.

NOW Wallet provides encrypted backups, safeguarding your wallet's data in case of device loss or damage. Seamless Transition from Other Wallets: NOW Wallet enables a smooth and secure transfer of funds from any existing crypto wallet.

NOW Wallet enables a smooth and secure transfer of funds from any existing crypto wallet. Regular Updates and Patches: NOW Wallet delivers the latest security updates and patches to ensure the safety and security of your cryptocurrency holdings. The Future of NOW Wallet Security NOW Wallet is at the forefront of wallet security innovation, preparing to unveil two major updates that will redefine the standards for wallet protection. These updates will push the boundaries of safeguarding digital assets, introducing revolutionary technologies and advancements. Details of these updates are currently under wraps, but NOW Wallet's dedication to user protection and staying ahead of emerging security threats ensures an ongoing commitment to your financial safety. The anticipation surrounding these updates is palpable, as the crypto community eagerly awaits the unveiling of these game-changing features. As the countdown begins, stay tuned for the legendary updates that will elevate the standards of wallet security. About NOW Wallet NOW Wallet, developed by ChangeNOW, is a fast and secure non-custodial crypto wallet app. It offers instant exchanges, supports 40+ blockchains, and over 500 cryptocurrencies. As part of the NOW Solutions ecosystem, it contributes to empowering businesses by integrating cryptocurrencies and harnessing their advantages. NOW Solutions is an ecosystem of crypto-focused solutions, empowering businesses and individuals with a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates cryptocurrencies seamlessly. It includes NOWPayments, ChangeNOW, NOWCustody, NOW Wallet, and NOWNodes. Contact Information Paul Granqvist

NOW Wallet Lead Marketing Manager

partners@walletnow.app SOURCE: NOW Wallet



