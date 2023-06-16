

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACNNEWSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / OKRA.ai, an Envision Pharma Group (Envision) company, has appointed senior leader Dr. Yahya Anvar as Chief of AI Science & Insights to unleash the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and to further support the life sciences industry.



"I am excited about continuing the innovative collaboration between Envision and OKRA.ai along with Yahya as a senior leader as it further solidifies our Envision commitment to the expansion of OKRA.ai and leadership in the AI and technical space," shares Meg Heim, CEO of Envision Pharma Group. "His leadership is critical to our vision to accelerate the delivery of our compelling combination of technology-enabled capabilities and solutions to clients as we continue to strengthen our offerings across the product life cycle, but more importantly to support patients in their journey to health and wellness." Anvar joined OKRA.ai in 2019, heading the Data Science team. During his tenure, he has led the development of AI solutions across OKRA.ai's portfolio of products and services. Prior to joining the company, he served as the principal investigator of preclinical personalized medicine at Leiden University Medical Center. He has over 14 years of experience in the healthcare sector and is the author of over 30 peer-reviewed scientific articles. Anvar holds a PhD in Computational Biology from the faculty of Medicine at Leiden University, and an MSc in Bioinformatics and Artificial Intelligence from Brunel University. Anvar shares, "It is an absolute privilege to be leading the AI insights and science at Envision and pushing the boundaries of what AI has to offer to better patients' outcomes. Making an impact through solutions that provide actionable, explainable insights is what we thrive for. There is no better time for new beginnings than today, and I'm so excited to be working with the Envision team to transform the industry as we know it." Dr. Loubna Bouarfa, Head of AI & Innovative Platforms at Envision, shares, "It was a pleasure to work with Yahya; he has been an exceptional leader of the Data Science team at OKRA.ai. His role has now expanded to cover AI insights and scientific expertise across the entire Envision organization following our recent acquisition. I look forward to working with him in driving AI innovation and propelling Envision to new heights." About Envision Pharma Group Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions. Learn more at www.envisionpharmagroup.com. Contact Information: Colleen Carter

Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm

