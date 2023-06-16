Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 16, 2023
Thursday, 15 June 2023, 19:09 HKT/SGT
Share:
OKRA.ai, an Envision Pharma Group Company, Appoints Dr. Yahya Anvar to Senior Leadership Position

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACNNEWSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / OKRA.ai, an Envision Pharma Group (Envision) company, has appointed senior leader Dr. Yahya Anvar as Chief of AI Science & Insights to unleash the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and to further support the life sciences industry.

Envision Pharma Group, Thursday, June 15, 2023, Press release picture



"I am excited about continuing the innovative collaboration between Envision and OKRA.ai along with Yahya as a senior leader as it further solidifies our Envision commitment to the expansion of OKRA.ai and leadership in the AI and technical space," shares Meg Heim, CEO of Envision Pharma Group. "His leadership is critical to our vision to accelerate the delivery of our compelling combination of technology-enabled capabilities and solutions to clients as we continue to strengthen our offerings across the product life cycle, but more importantly to support patients in their journey to health and wellness."

Anvar joined OKRA.ai in 2019, heading the Data Science team. During his tenure, he has led the development of AI solutions across OKRA.ai's portfolio of products and services. Prior to joining the company, he served as the principal investigator of preclinical personalized medicine at Leiden University Medical Center. He has over 14 years of experience in the healthcare sector and is the author of over 30 peer-reviewed scientific articles. Anvar holds a PhD in Computational Biology from the faculty of Medicine at Leiden University, and an MSc in Bioinformatics and Artificial Intelligence from Brunel University.

Anvar shares, "It is an absolute privilege to be leading the AI insights and science at Envision and pushing the boundaries of what AI has to offer to better patients' outcomes. Making an impact through solutions that provide actionable, explainable insights is what we thrive for. There is no better time for new beginnings than today, and I'm so excited to be working with the Envision team to transform the industry as we know it."

Dr. Loubna Bouarfa, Head of AI & Innovative Platforms at Envision, shares, "It was a pleasure to work with Yahya; he has been an exceptional leader of the Data Science team at OKRA.ai. His role has now expanded to cover AI insights and scientific expertise across the entire Envision organization following our recent acquisition. I look forward to working with him in driving AI innovation and propelling Envision to new heights."

About Envision Pharma Group

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions. Learn more at www.envisionpharmagroup.com.

Contact Information:

Colleen Carter
Associate Director, Communications, Office of CEO
colleen.carter@envisionpharma.com
1 (508) 505 8856

SOURCE: Envision Pharma Group

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761331/OKRAai-an-Envision-Pharma-Group-Company-Appoints-Dr-Yahya-Anvar-to-Senior-Leadership-Position




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
JBM Healthcare Announces FY2023 Annual Results  
June 15, 2023 23:40 HKT/SGT
Kontent.ai Introduces Industry's First CMS With Native AI Capabilities  
June 15, 2023 21:09 HKT/SGT
Thriver Launches Groundbreaking AI Chatbot to Enhance Workplace Service Management  
June 15, 2023 21:09 HKT/SGT
Thriver Launches Groundbreaking AI Chatbot to Enhance Workplace Service Management  
June 15, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Penta Unveils Brighter Future Award 2023: Recognising Innovators and Visionaries Driving Positive Change  
June 15, 2023 19:39 HKT/SGT
OKRA.ai, an Envision Pharma Group Company, Appoints Dr. Yahya Anvar to Senior Leadership Position  
June 15, 2023 19:09 HKT/SGT
CleverTap strengthens EU compliance with local deployment  
June 15, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
eDriving Helps Fleets Reduce Eco Impact with NEW EcoDrive powered by Greater Than Feature in its Driver Safety & Sustainability Application, Mentor  
June 15, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
OKRA.ai, an Envision Pharma Group Company, Appoints Dr. Yahya Anvar to Senior Leadership Position  
June 15, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
FRIED WITH PRIDE: Everyone has a seat at the table with KFC  
June 15, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
3rd Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
15  -  16   June
New DelhI, INDIA
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
The Global Agility Summit'23
20   June
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
HR Tech Philippines 2023
28   June
Manila, Philippines
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
25  -  26   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
Fintech Revolution Summit – Egypt
2  -  3   August
Cairo, Egypt
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       