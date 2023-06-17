Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, June 17, 2023
Friday, 16 June 2023, 13:14 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.
Asia's Banking, Payments, E-Commerce and Retail Leaders to Gather in Singapore this Month for the First Time in More Than Four Years at Seamless Asia

SINGAPORE June 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Seamless Asia, the leading annual gathering of Asia's commerce leaders, will take place in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on 27 – 28 June 2023. After a series of annual virtual editions, the event marks the first in-person edition of the event since 2019.

Over 2,500 of the region's leading banks, payments players, digital wallets, e-commerce retailers, telcos, government bodies will attend Seamless Asia 2023 to reconnect, explore and shape the future of digital commerce in Asia. From structured round-table sessions to informal networking gatherings, there will be ample opportunities for attendees to build relationships and forge meaningful partnerships.

"With digital payments in Asia forecast to exceed $350 billion USD by 2026 and with e-commerce spending in Southeast Asia expected to reach $180 billion USD by 2025 it's a time of tremendous growth in the region" says Paul Clark, Managing Director – Asia, Terrapinn Pte Ltd. "Over recent years, the payments, banking and e-commerce sectors have been at the forefront of innovation. Now is the perfect time to bring together the region's digital commerce leaders to explore how to truly capitalise on this growth, how to ride the waves of market volatility and to explore what we can expect next in the world's fastest growing commerce market."

More than 200 thought leaders will share insights across seven key content pillars: Payments Innovation, Payments Security, eKYC & Authentication, Banking Transformation, E-commerce Strategy, E-commerce Marketing and Online Payments. The engaging presentations and panel discussions will address pressing trends, challenges and opportunities in digital commerce. Speakers at the event include:

  • Albert Tinio, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, GoTyme Bank
  • Alin Dobrea, Head of Marketing Solutions & Partnerships, Zalora
  • Carlo Brillantes, Head of Digital Payments, foodpanda
  • Chandana Sunder, Senior Vice President, LazMall Marketing Solutions, Lazada
  • Darrick Rochili, Chief Innovation Officer, DANA Indonesia
  • Dipashree Das, Head of Partner Marketing, APAC & ANZ, Amazon
  • Henry Aguda, CEO and President, UnionDigital Bank
  • Hung Nguyen, Head of Regional D2C & Emerging Verticals, TikTok
  • Ida Mok, Co-Founder and President, Women In Blockchain Asia (WIBA)
  • Ingrid Rose Ann Beroña, Chief Risk Officer, Gcash
  • Julie Reyes, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, Maya
  • Lito Villanueva, Executive VP & Chief Innovation & Inclusion Officer, RCBC
  • Lucose Eralil, Executive Vice President and Head of Enterprise Technology and Operations, Security Bank
  • Lynn Huang, Ex-CMO, Asia Pacific, Honeywell SPS, Motorola Solutions
  • Sharon Tan, Chief Operating Officer, DBS Bank
  • SheueChee Beh, Director, Payments APAC, Uber
  • Smriti Modi, Head of Consumer & eTail Marketing, APAC, Poly (HP)
  • Sonal Kapoor, Senior Director, Flipkart
  • Tiffany Chng, Co-Founder & Marketing Director, cheak
  • Will Vayakornvichit, Chief Financial Officer, Love, Bonito

Over 170 sponsors, exhibitors and partners will showcase their cutting-edge products, services, and solutions, including Platinum Sponsors 8x8, Alipay+, CleverTap, HPS, Stripe and World First Asia Pte Ltd. On the exhibition floor, attendees will have the chance to demo solutions and interact directly with product experts to discover innovations that will propel their businesses forward and identify new partnership opportunities.

Seamless Asia 2023 will help accelerate the transformation of digital commerce in Asia. For event information and full conference agenda, visit www.terrapinn.com/SeamlessAsia.

About Seamless Asia 2023

Seamless Asia 2023 will take place at Marina Bay Sands Expo and & Convention Centre, Singapore on 27 – 28 June 2023.

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something.

Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to:
Jia Le Lim
Marketing Manager
Terrapinn Asia
jiale.lim@terrapinn.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.
Sectors: Trade Shows, Retail & eCommerce, Banking & Insurance, Digitalization
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.
May 12, 2023 17:25 HKT/SGT
Thousands of energy leaders gather in Manila to transform the future of renewable energy in the Philippines
Mar 24, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
DepEd leaders, local school leaders and EdTech experts gather to discuss the future of K-12 education and hybrid learning in Manila this April
Mar 21, 2023 11:50 HKT/SGT
Clean energy leaders to gather in Manila this May at The Future Energy Show Philippines and Solar Show Philippines
Oct 25, 2022 17:02 HKT/SGT
Asia's education leaders to gather at EDUtech Asia in Singapore to discuss the digital future of education
Oct 12, 2022 13:07 HKT/SGT
Thailand's Roads & Traffic Infrastructure Leaders to Gather In-Person in Bangkok this October for the Inaugural Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand
Sept 15, 2022 11:50 HKT/SGT
The Philippines' Payments, E-Commerce & Banking Leaders to Gather Live Online this September to Chart the Future of Commerce
Sept 8, 2022 12:19 HKT/SGT
Accounting & Finance in Business Leaders to Gather in Singapore Later this Month
Aug 25, 2022 19:33 HKT/SGT
Thousands of educators, policymakers & technology leaders assemble to discuss the future of education in Thailand
July 26, 2022 13:23 HKT/SGT
Thousands of educators, policymakers & technology leaders assemble to discuss the future of education in Indonesia
June 15, 2022 21:24 HKT/SGT
Asia's Payments, E-Commerce & Banking Leaders to Gather Live Online in June, to Chart the Future of Commerce in the Region
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       