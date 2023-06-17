Friday, 16 June 2023, 18:14 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Exito 22nd Edition of Manufacturing IT Summit: India In-person Conference on 23rd June 2023

MUMBAI, INDIA, June 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - India's manufacturing sector is a key driver of economic growth, and there are several initiatives aimed at fuelling this growth. It plays a crucial role in helping the economic engine of any country, and India is no exception. The Indian government has been actively promoting the growth of the manufacturing sector as a means to boost economic development, create jobs, and increase exports.



As a prominent participant in the global manufacturing sector, India is recognising the significance of Industry 4.0 in transforming conventional manufacturing methods through advanced technologies. With sectors like automotive, engineering, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and consumer durables exhibiting exceptional performance, manufacturing has emerged as a crucial pillar for the country's economic expansion.



The Manufacturing IT Summit, India will take place on 23rd June at Novotel, Mumbai International Airport. More than 120+ IT decision makers and influencers will gather at the conference to participate in discussions on crucial technology matters affecting the contemporary manufacturing industry. Its primary objective is to facilitate discussions on pressing technological challenges, foster extensive collaboration, and generate innovative ideas among participants.



At the Manufacturing IT Summit, India you will hear from industry experts and thought leaders who will share their expertise and knowledge on topics such as:

- Industrial Revolution 4.0 - Future with Agility and Resilience.

- The Future of Manufacturing in the Age of Generative AI and Robotics.

- Developing a Comprehensive Cybersecurity Strategy.

- End-to-End Manufacturing Cloud to Create Future-Proof Businesses.

- Sustainable Green Manufacturing in India: Policies, Regulations, and Funding Opportunities.

- Integration - The Invincible Key Ingredient of the Digital Jungle!



The Manufacturing IT Summit, India will feature the following speakers:

- Purushottam Kaushik, Head- Centre For Fourth Industrial Revolution, India ,World Economic Forum.

- Hariharan Iyer, Group CIO, Raymond Group.

- Amar Variawa, Country Director - Public Affairs, Sustainability & ESG, Michelin India Private Limited.

- Gopi Thangavel Ph.D, CCISO, CISM, PMP, MCSA, Senior Vice President, Reliance Industries Limited.

- Bhushan Deshpande, CIO, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India.



Who can attend?

The Manufacturing IT Summit will be attended by top executives and leaders such as CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs, VPs/ Directors/Heads of IT, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Digital Transformation, Cloud and Automation, IT Infrastructure, Logistics and Cyber Security from industries including FMCG, Plastics, Oil & Energy/Petroleum, Food Production, Metal and Metal products, Medical Device Manufacturers, Wood, Leather and Paper Products, Electricals and Electronics, Textiles and Textile Machinery, Automotive and Auto Components, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Fertilizers.



About Exito



Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.



For more information on Manufacturing IT Summit, India, Visit:

https://manufacturingitsummit.com/india/



Contact:

Mithun Gopinath

Manager-Projects

Exito Media Concepts

mithun.gopinath@exito-e.com





