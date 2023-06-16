Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, June 17, 2023
Friday, 16 June 2023, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Source: FITLIGHT
Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov, With Their SK Sports Holding, Sign Global Partnership With FITLIGHT
FITLIGHT becomes the official technology partner of SK Sports Holding

MIAMI, FL, June 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SK Sports Holding, which opened its first Seedorf Khabib Performance Club in 2022 and was founded by legendary Dutch footballer Clarence Seedorf and UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, enters into a Global Partnership with FITLIGHT(R) to provide its football schools globally with the FITLIGHT(R) neuroperformance technology. SK Performance Clubs offer a unique training methodology, combining football and martial arts. The goal is to give kids around the world access to physical and mental exercise for them to gain more confidence to socialize and reach any goal in life.

SK Performance Club
Khabib Nurmagomedov & Clarence Seedorf

FITLIGHT(R) is a revolutionary performance training system that combines wireless LED lights and sensors with an intuitive mobile app to create an immersive and interactive workout experience. Through its patented technology, FITLIGHT(R) has created a unique way for athletes to develop speed, agility, and cognitive functions such as decision-making and reaction time - three key elements of peak performance.

"We are thrilled to partner with FITLIGHT(R) and leverage their state-of-the-art technology within our organization," said Clarence Seedorf, CEO of SKSH. "Our mission is simple: support every kid in our schools around the world to reach a level of self-esteem through physical and mental exercise to become the best version of themselves. We believe that FITLIGHT(R) will play a major role in supporting us to achieve this goal by providing us with effective tools for improving the overall performance of the youngsters so they can become great athletes and good people."

"We are excited to join forces with SK Sports Holding to bring our technology to kids around the world," said Rob Bouw, Director of Sales for FITLIGHT(R). "For years, we have seen firsthand how our system can help improve the performance of all types of athletes, from professional football players to racecar drivers. When Clarence and Khabib, both champions in their sport, reached out, it didn't take long for us to set up this partnership. Their vision aligns with our mission, and we are extremely proud to be their technology partner."

For more information on SK Performance Club, FITLIGHT(R), and their partnership, you can visit www.sksportsholding.com and www.fitlighttraining.com.

Contact Information
Rob Bouw
Director of Sales FITLIGHT
robb@fitlightusa.com
+13058420414

Alessandro Lutzu
Manager
a.lutzu@onmanagementgroup.com
+393464720500


Topic: Press release summary
Source: FITLIGHT
Sectors: Sports
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

