Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Monday, 19 June 2023, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Darco Water Technologies Limited
Darco's Vietnam Clean Water Supply Project Commences Operations
Darco Ba Lai Water Treatment Plant officially announces commencement of operations

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Darco Water Technologies Limited, a provider of integrated engineering and expertise-driven solutions for water treatment, wastewater management, clean water supply and vacuum solid waste management, announced the completion of the first phase of its water treatment and clean water supply project in Ba Lai district of Vietnam's Ben Tre Province, and the commencement of operations. It will supply 5,000m3 of clean water per day for up to 20,000 rural households. Upon completion of the second phase construction of the project in 2024, the plant will supply 15,000m3 of clean water a day to more households and industrial areas in the district of Ba Tri township and region of 15 communes in Ben Tre Province.


Grand opening ceremony of Darco Ba Lai Water Treatment Plant

Darco Ba Lai's donation of stationery supplies to 13 schools in 6 communes of Ba Tri District

The DBOO project is a joint venture (JV) with InfraCo Asia, a commercially managed infrastructure development and investment company of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG). On 17 June 2023, Darco and InfraCo Asia jointly organized a grand opening ceremony of Darco Ba Lai Water Treatment Plant to officially announce its commencement of operations. Distinguished guests at the event included the Chairman of the Ben Tre People's Committee, local government authorities, and representatives from the Singapore, Netherlands, and Australian Consulate Generals in Ho Chi Minh City.

The project has a 50-year lease from the Vietnam government commencing July 2017. According to the World Bank's Global Partnership for Results-Based Approaches (www.gprba.org), approximately 74% of the Vietnamese population is concentrated in rural areas, yet only 48% of households have access to clean water and must rely on polluted sources for basic household needs during the dry season." On 3 January 2022, Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Le Van Thanh, signed a decision approving the National Rural Clean Water Supply and Sanitation Strategy to supply 65% of rural residents with affordable clean water by 2030, and 100% of all rural residents by 2045. ( https://en.vietnamplus.vn/national-strategy-aims-to-provide-clean-water-to-rural-residents-by-2030/220029.vnp )

Darco's corporate ethos views ESG and CSR as inextricably tied to its business

The success of the Ba Lai project will showcase Darco's capabilities and present more opportunities for similar projects in Vietnam. However, Darco's Executive Chairman, Mr. Wang Zhi said, "More business is good for Darco, but we do not forget our commitment to give back to Society. We work hard to incorporate ESG and CSR initiatives into all our projects. We organized activities to interact with the local community and donated home and school supplies to the needy. There will be more to come."

InfraCo Asia's CEO, Ms. Claudine Lim said, "In partnering with Darco for the development of the Ba Lai project with, we found a partner with a complementary capability when it comes to technical skill sets and sector knowledge. Working together, we are proud to bring a water treatment plant online that will supply water to people in the surrounding communities, meeting international Health, Safety, Environmental, and Social (HSES) standards."

About Darco Water Technologies Limited

Darco Water Technologies Limited ("Darco" and with its subsidiaries "the Group") was founded in 1999 and listed on the Singapore Exchange in 2002. Darco is a provider of integrated engineering and expertise-driven solutions for water treatment, wastewater management, clean water supply and vacuum solid waste management. It has a well-established presence in China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam, with a track record of projects delivered on time, on budget, and with high quality. Darco's scope of work includes design, fabrication, assembly, installation, and commissioning, as well as Design, Build, Own, Operate ("DBOO") projects. The Group generates additional revenue from post-EPC ("Engineering, Procurement, and Construction") maintenance services, which are supported by the service centres of its trading division, which supply essential chemicals and other products required for maintenance servicing. For more information, please visit www.darcowater.com.

About InfraCo Asia and The Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG)

InfraCo Asia is a commercially managed infrastructure development and investment company of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG). Headquartered in Singapore, InfraCo Asia catalyses greater private sector investment in infrastructure across South and Southeast Asia by providing funding and development expertise. InfraCo Asia funds early-stage development activities to realise socially responsible and commercially viable infrastructure that contributes to sustainable and inclusive economic growth. InfraCo Asia is currently funded by four members of PIDG - the governments of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Australia. For more information, please visit www.infracoasia.com

The Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) is an innovative infrastructure project developer and investor which mobilises private investment in sustainable and inclusive infrastructure in sub-Saharan Africa and south and south-east Asia. PIDG investments promote socio-economic development within a just transition to net zero emissions, combat poverty and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). PIDG delivers its ambition in line with its values of opportunity, accountability, safety, integrity and impact. Since 2002, PIDG has supported 190 infrastructure projects to financial close which provided an estimated 220 million people with access to new or improved infrastructure. PIDG Technical Assistance (TA) can provide technical assistance and capital grants to the PIDG companies to meet a range of needs associated with an infrastructure project's life-cycle. PIDG TA can also provide up-front viability gap funding grants to support PIDG projects that require concessional funding to make a project with strong development impact financeable. PIDG is funded by the governments of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, Sweden, Germany and the IFC. For more information, visit www.pidg.org.

Issued on behalf of Darco Water Technologies Limited
By Waterbrooks Consultants Pte. Ltd. https://www.waterbrooks.com.sg/

For media enquiries, please contact:
Wayne Koo
+65 9338 8166
wayne.koo@waterbrooks.com.sg

Calvin Soon
+65 9199 0841
calvin@waterbrooks.com.sg


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Darco Water Technologies Limited
Sectors: Water, Environment, ESG, Alternative Energy, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
SATRIA-1 launch to improve internet access across Indonesia  
June 19, 2023 22:30 HKT/SGT
Impactful AI Innovations Recognised at World AI Show and Awards  
June 19, 2023 21:13 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Design Gallery co-organises LoveHK exhibition with multimedia artist Agnes Pang  
June 19, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
NEC to train cybersecurity personnel for ASEAN member countries  
Monday, June 19, 2023 4:08:00 PM
Darco's Vietnam Clean Water Supply Project Commences Operations  
June 19, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
Wuling Motors Has Formed the Export Layout of Three Major Developed Markets of the United States, Japan, and Europe  
June 19, 2023 15:28 HKT/SGT
GMEX ZERO13 and Zumo collaborate on new carbon credit offering for banks and corporates  
June 19, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA)/Gorilla Global Releases Its Next Generation Mobile Telecoms App Targeted at Travelers in Southeast Asia  
June 19, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
W.Media Philippines Cloud and Datacenter Convention 2023: Uniting Industry Leaders to Shape the Future of Cloud and Datacenter Industry  
June 19, 2023 12:50 HKT/SGT
ADICON Announces Proposed Listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong at an Offer Price of HK$12.32 Per Share  
June 19, 2023 11:37 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
The Global Agility Summit'23
20   June
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
HR Tech Philippines 2023
29   June
Manila, Philippines
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
25  -  26   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
Fintech Revolution Summit – Egypt
2  -  3   August
Cairo, Egypt
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       