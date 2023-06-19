Monday, 19 June 2023, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: GMEX / ZERO13 / Zumo GMEX ZERO13 and Zumo collaborate on new carbon credit offering for banks and corporates Integrated solution to offset carbon footprint using tokenised carbon credits

LONDON, June 19, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - ZERO13, a GMEX Group initiative providing a digital climate fintech aggregation ecosystem, and Zumo, the B2B digital assets infrastructure, announce a collaborative solution targeted at banks and their corporate and institutional clients who are looking to account for the carbon footprint of their digital assets and any aspect of their value chain.



The integrated solution will seek to enable Zumo to leverage GMEX ZERO13's hub connectivity to digital carbon registries, trade execution venue capability and its decentralised asset settlement network to source validated, high-quality, tokenised carbon credits. The solution will also provide customers with a flexible and transparent way to account for their carbon footprint through the procurement and custody of tokenised carbon credits, with ease of trading, clearing and settlement.



Zumo's established position as an FCA-registered UK entity will enable GMEX ZERO13 to harness Zumo's capabilities to onboard new banks, corporates and other institutions to its trading platform. This will support clients in their efforts to execute ESG Strategies with the help of blockchain technology.



Hirander Misra, CEO of GMEX Group and ZERO13, commented, "We are delighted to be able to unite the twin pillars of tokenisation and voluntary carbon markets with Zumo. Tokenised assets will represent some 10% of global GDP by 2030, while the global market for voluntary carbon credits is also forecast to increase exponentially in the coming decade. By leveraging the integrated tools from Zumo and distribution capabilities available through the ZERO13 platform, we can together deliver a transparent and trusted way for organisations to effectively trade, clear and settle their carbon credit purchases in a manner publicly verifiable by stakeholders."



Nick Jones, CEO of Zumo added: "This collaboration supports our ambition to be the one-stop shop for tokenised ESG assets and follows the recent launch of Oxygen, our B2B solution that quantifies electricity-based Scope 3 emissions associated with digital asset holdings with blockchain-verified Renewable Energy Certificates. Blockchain is emerging as a 'digital enabler' in tackling climate change and supporting the energy transition to a more sustainable infrastructure. Tokenising carbon credits and being able to accurately measure carbon footprint is a great example of the regenerative finance (ReFi) movement."



Key to the collaboration will be enabling Zumo's customers to operate their own and/or access trading platforms and associated liquidity pools for high-quality carbon credit assets and other instruments, and to provide end-to-end efficiency through the transaction lifecycle from onboarding (KYC/AML) to settlement. Through the GMEX ZERO13 Hub and ZERO13 Chain (Pyctor), banks and their customers can connect seamlessly with each other and with third-party registries, exchanges, and other counterparties to issue, trade, clear and settle tokenised carbon credits.



About GMEX Group Limited



GMEX Group (GMEX) offers sustainable digital solutions for the new age of global markets. The firm is a leading global provider of multi-asset exchange trading and post-trade software/software as-a-Service (SaaS) market infrastructure solutions and 'network of networks' digital platform services. GMEX addresses end-to-end regulatory and contract environment needs for issuance, trading, clearing and settlement across exchanges and across multiple asset classes including traditional, digital and hybrid assets, as well as digital carbon credits and ESG real-world assets.



It is the Winner of:

- 'Best Development in Fintech of the Year' - 2022

- 'Best Global Hybrid Finance FinTech Company' - 2022

- 'Best Solution for Trading Digital Assets' - 2023

- 'Most Influential Financial Technology Firms of 2023' - 2023



For further information on GMEX, please visit https://www.gmex-group.com/.



About ZERO13



ZERO13, a venture by GMEX, is an automated AI and blockchain-driven international carbon exchange, registry and aggregation hub ecosystem. The ZERO13 Hub provides a Platform-as-a-service, which offers a distributed point of entry for digital issuance, trading and settlement of carbon credits and real-world assets such as ESG securities. ZERO13 Hub connects multiple international carbon exchanges, registries, custodians and ESG project owners globally for supply verification, transparent pricing and real-time settlement using APIs and across blockchains enabled by ZERO13 Chain ('Pyctor').



For further information on ZERO13, please visit www.zero13.net/.



About Zumo



Zumo believes everyone should have access to sustainable finance, and that blockchain has the power to deliver this globally. Its mission is to provide a better planet for digital assets, delivering sustainable, accessible and secure ways to unlock the benefits of web3.



As an enterprise-focused digital-asset-as-a-service platform, Zumo's turnkey, API-based infrastructure offers a fast, flexible and compliance-sensitive route to market, empowering fintechs, banks, asset managers and brands to offer their clients the tools of the future simply, securely and sustainably while also opening up new revenue streams, attracting new customers and supporting customer retention.



A values-driven business, Zumo has underlined its commitment to a fairer society and a sustainable planet with an ambitious 2030 net zero strategy encompassing its own business; the blockchains it works with; and the wider digital asset ecosystem. Carbon-neutral since inception, the business is committed to ongoing collaboration in the decarbonisation of the digital assets industry. Zumo was an early signatory of the Crypto Climate Accord, the first digital asset business to receive UK government funding from the UK's national innovation agency, Innovate UK, to further its applied work on the decarbonisation of digital assets, and is now a key contributor to industry guidance on the energy consumption of blockchain, working in tandem with the World Economic Forum and the GBBC Digital Finance.



More information at: zumo.tech



MEDIA CONTACTS



GMEX Group and ZERO13

Alice Ellman-Brown

The Realization Group

Tel: +44 (0)7365 224 804

alice.ellman-brown@therealizationgroup.com

pr@gmex-group.com



Zumo

Amelie Arras

Zumo

amelie@zumo.tech





