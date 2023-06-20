Monday, 19 June 2023, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC HKTDC Design Gallery co-organises LoveHK exhibition with multimedia artist Agnes Pang From trash to art: crafting a green Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The HKTDC Design Gallery's annual LoveHK exhibition returns from tomorrow (20 June) to 9 July, displaying more than 60 artworks made from everyday waste items such as coffee filters, wine corks, egg cartons, vegetable and fruit nets and glass bottles at its Wan Chai CEC shop. The exhibition shows visitors the beauty of Hong Kong's landscapes and living scenes in a sumptuous visual feast in collaboration with multimedia artist Ms Agnes Pang on the theme A Green HK.

Collaborating with local multimedia artist Agnes Pang on the 'A Green HK' theme, the annual LoveHK

exhibition presents the beauty of Hong Kong's landscapes and living scenes, offering visitors

a sumptuous visual feast.

Upcycled artwork promotes green living



Hong Kong is a vibrant, multicultural international city where environmental consciousness gradually permeates peoples' lives. As an artist who has always been committed to promoting environmental art, Ms Pang uses innovative techniques to transform inconspicuous everyday waste materials into works of art, integrating her painting skills to present aspects of the city.



The exhibition comprises five sections.



1. Costal Landscape: Simple yet gentle brushstrokes on coffee-filter canvas capture the stunning scenery of Hong Kong's coastal areas, such as Sam Mun Tsai, Cheung Chau and Central.

2. Hong Kong Life: Coffee grounds are the primary medium to depict Hong Kong daily scenes such as cha chaan teng eateries, fish markets and meat stalls, conveying a strong sense of life that transports visitors to the bustling streets of the metropolis.

3. Walk & Sketch: Ms Pang likes to carry paper and pen and sketches wherever she goes - streets, alleys or tourist attractions.

4. Waterfront of Lantau: Wine corks express the natural texture of stones and soil, presenting beautiful Lantau Island scenery.

5. Hong Kong is My Home: Foam nets collage Hong Kong's skyline, with a background of blue skies and white clouds painted in acrylic, showing the unique cityscape.



Ms Pang hoped that while visitors appreciated the artwork, they could also feel her concern for and devotion to environmental protection and be inspired to go green. "I love the nature and humanity, and I am eager to educate others to cherish everything around us. While appreciating art, visitors can also appreciate the beauty of nature." Her works are rich in colour, innovative in concept and full of positive and optimistic thoughts. She often draws inspiration from daily life and nature. She likes to take walks and explore the surrounding environment, discovering interesting discarded materials and incorporating them into her art.



She explores new techniques and shapes whenever she begins to create a new artwork. In this exhibition; she will also display diversified artworks such as dim sum made from form nets, champagne cap and shell-made miniature chairs, and flowers made from plastic labels, creating a stunning visual effect.



Design Gallery's selected products



Under the LoveHK theme Ms Pang has especially handmade form-net baskets and greeting cards available for purchase at Design Gallery. The Wan Chai boutique is also offering a selection of Hong Kong-themed products, including EASTPRO PUBLISHER HONG KONG Kent Mok Hong Kong Devotion Photo Book,WHY NOT HONG KONG Hong Kong Sheung Wan Tram/ Kai Tak Plane Passport Holder and HONG KONG OAPES 925 Sterling Sliver Bauhinia Shaped Earrings with Enamel. During the exhibition period customers can enjoy an extra 15% discount on their entire purchase with a net spending of HK$400 (US$51) or more.



Redeem a free gift by posting on social media



During the exhibition, visitors who post a photo of any exhibit on Facebook or Instagram, and tag both the Design Gallery (@HKTDC Design Gallery) and Ms Pang (@Agnes Recycles) can redeem a handmade foam net keychain, or with net spending of HK$2,000 (after applying all discounts) to redeem a sketch of Hong Kong's scenery by her. Quantities are limited and available while stocks last.



HKTDC Design Gallery - LoveHK x Agnes Pang "A Green HK" Exhibition Details



Date: June 20 - July 9, 2023

Venue: G/F, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Opening hours: Monday - Sunday & Public Holidays: 10:30 - 19:30

Enquiries: +65 2584 4146 / 2584 4149

Website: www.hkdesigngallery.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HKTDC.DesignGallery

Photo download: https://bit.ly/3qUu2v3



Editor's Note: Interviews with Agnes Pang are welcome. Please contact the HKTDC Communications and Public Affairs Department for further arrangements.



About Agnes Pang



Agnes Pang is a local multimedia artist, educator and columnist with four degrees (BA, LLB, MBA & MAJSP), also known by her brand, Agnes Recycles. By working with disposable everyday objects, she creates vibrant, innovative, authentic, and colourful images of life. Her artistic genius has left its mark on many commercial and charity projects.



About HKTDC Design Gallery



Established by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council in 1991, the HKTDC Design Gallery's mission is to promote the creativity, innovation and excellence of Hong Kong products, including toys, watches, jewelry, electronics, household items, gifts and premiums, clothing, and accessories.



The Design Gallery provides consignment services to designers for entering the retail market at a low cost. Its showcase rental services offer an excellent platform for designers to establish their brand image, effectively attracting the attention of international buyers from exhibitions and opening up new markets. Its business matching services give free access to designers and international buyer information, facilitating cooperation and deals. Its gift procurement services search for the most suitable corporate gifts according to the enterprise's budget and needs.



The Design Gallery has two local branches located at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and Hong Kong International Airport respectively. To assist Hong Kong businesses in entering the mainland market, the Design Gallery has begun to develop in the mainland since 2009 and has established an online store in 2010. It is now operating e-commerce stores on "Taobao.com" and "JD International". HKTDC Design Gallery website: http://www.hkdesigngallery.com



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn



Media enquiries

HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Agnes Wat, Tel: +852 2584 4554, Email: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.org





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Daily News, Art, Music & Design, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

