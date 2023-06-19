Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: SourceLess Inc
SourceLess and Top Industry Leaders to Chart the Future of Digitalization
SourceLess, a leading technology company, is set to participate in the highly anticipated Financial Intelligence event, where Alexandru Nichita, the Chief Operating Officer of SourceLess, will deliver a keynote speech on the digitalization of Romania. With a vast experience in the field of cybersecurity and a deep understanding of the entire technological spectrum, SourceLess aims to revolutionize the digital landscape of Romania and beyond.

Bucharest, Romania, June 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - "Education, Technology & Innovation" reflects the company's commitment to leveraging technology to drive innovation and improve the quality of life. SourceLess positions itself as a technology company first and foremost, with a focus on innovation. At the helm of the organization is Alexandru Stratulat, the founder and architect of the entire ecosystem.

SourceLess and Industry Leaders to Chart the Future of Digitalization
Alexandru Nichita, the Chief Operating Officer of SourceLess

One of the groundbreaking technologies SourceLess presents is Blockchain, but not just any blockchain. SourceLess introduces a new and unparalleled approach to Blockchain technology, emphasizing simplicity, transparency, speed, and instantaneity. The ecosystem created by SourceLess is complete and complex, offering a feeless environment where users can remain anonymous while still being accountable.

SourceLess emphasizes that blockchain should be seen as a service and a utility that takes precedence over quick financial gains. In a market flooded with speculative practices, it is crucial to differentiate between the Capital Market and the Cryptocurrency Market, with the only real difference being the presence of regulations. SourceLess recognizes the need for a healthy ecosystem built on real utility, catering to the ever-growing adoption of this emerging market.

SourceLess has already achieved remarkable milestones in its journey towards revolutionizing the digital world. Since December of last year, SourceLess has been running its patented technology in the alpha version, writing a block of information in an astonishing 8 to 10 seconds compared to the 12 seconds of a well-known blockchain version 2.0. In just two months, with the installation of only 103 SourceLess validator nodes, the same amount of information is now written in less than a second. This achievement solidifies SourceLess as the fastest blockchain in the world, redefines the term "Transactions Per Second" to "Transactions Per Millisecond," and demonstrates infinite scalability.

SourceLess's ecosystem comprises several components. From a technical perspective, it begins with a blockchain built from scratch with over 32,000 files for encryption. A new programming language called ARES facilitates interaction with this blockchain, while DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) enables almost instant data transmission. Zero Knowledge serves as the validation level, and Str.domains act as unique identifiers. Together, these components enable SourceLess to offer a feeless ecosystem.

Ownership in this ecosystem is lifelong, ensuring that the rules of the game cannot be changed midway. It provides a new world, a native web3, which is poised to solve the issues prevalent in the current web2.

Contact Information
Iulian Bondari
Head of Marketing
iulian@sourceless.io
+40736595004


Topic: Press release summary
Source: SourceLess Inc
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology, Digitalization
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
TANAKA Precious Metals to Exhibit at SEMICON China 2023 International Semiconductor Exhibition to be Held in Shanghai, China  
June 20, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Precious Metals to Exhibit at SEMICON China 2023 International Semiconductor Exhibition to be Held in Shanghai, China  
Tuesday, June 20, 2023 10:00:00 AM
Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited Announces Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2023, Reporting a Record-High Revenue and Net Profit   
June 20, 2023 08:56 HKT/SGT
SourceLess and Top Industry Leaders to Chart the Future of Digitalization  
June 20, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
SMEStreet League of Mentors Proudly Welcomes Mr Deepak Maheshwari as the Chairperson for MSME & Startups - Finance & Growth Committee of 2023-24  
June 20, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
SATRIA-1 launch to improve internet access across Indonesia  
June 19, 2023 22:30 HKT/SGT
Impactful AI Innovations Recognised at World AI Show and Awards  
June 19, 2023 21:13 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Design Gallery co-organises LoveHK exhibition with multimedia artist Agnes Pang  
June 19, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
NEC to train cybersecurity personnel for ASEAN member countries  
Monday, June 19, 2023 4:08:00 PM
Darco's Vietnam Clean Water Supply Project Commences Operations  
June 19, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
The Global Agility Summit'23
20   June
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
HR Tech Philippines 2023
29   June
Manila, Philippines
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
25  -  26   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
Fintech Revolution Summit – Egypt
2  -  3   August
Cairo, Egypt
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       