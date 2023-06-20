Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 02:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Dunhill Ventures
Piers Dunhill and Dunhill Ventures Featured at World Economic Forum, Le Marche International des Professionnels de L'immobilier

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, June 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - On Jan. 8, 2023, Dunhill Ventures, a world leader in diversified investments, held a landmark event at this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, showcasing a portfolio of companies from industries as diverse as impact investing, blockchain, fintech, and environmental, social and governance (ESG). Piers Dunhill and the Dunhill Ventures Team took the opportunity to foster dynamic conversations about future innovations in these sectors.

Piers Dunhill

The World Economic Forum, held annually in Davos, is a renowned platform for global leaders from business, government, and various sectors to collaborate on issues of international concern. This year, the event focused on exploring solutions to complex global challenges and fostered an environment of strategic foresight.

Piers and the Dunhill Ventures Team seized the opportunity to convene meetings and panel discussions during this period with portfolio companies, leaders, and family office investors at a private chalet. The discussions encouraged the exchange of ideas and fostered mastermind sessions on how to scale impact in the world and promote innovation in industries. The members discussed advances in blockchain technology, discussions around ethical and impact investing, and exploring the innovations shaping the fintech and ESG sectors.

When asked about Dunhill Ventures' efforts within this forum, Piers commented, "Dunhill Ventures recognizes the power of collaboration and networking, and the WEF is an optimal platform for this." The event was a testament to Dunhill Ventures' commitment to aligning with the WEF's ethos of improving the state of the world through multi-stakeholder cooperation. Dunhill's initiatives are to provide its portfolio companies with high-impact networking opportunities, enhance their potential and contribute towards a global impact. "We can engage with leading industry figures, share insights, and work collaboratively towards creating a better future for all. It's about bringing our portfolio companies into conversations that matter."

Later on March 16, 2023, Piers Dunhill and the Dunhill Ventures Team hosted the Dunhill Real Estate Investor Reception in the French Riviera from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the prestigious Le Marche International des Professionnels de L'immobilier ("MIPIM") conference. The reception was open to High Net Worth Individuals and Partner Family Offices. The discussion topics with the attendees were Piers' envisaged UK Tier 2 affordable housing real estate project and the planned, structured investments in those housing projects.

When asked about plans for the family office environment, investment portfolio, and the efforts of the Dunhill Ventures Team, Piers highlighted that Dunhill Ventures would be hosting an exclusive "Raising Impact" event on June 27, in London, for over 100 curated impact-focused family offices that include some of the big names on the Sunday Times rich list. Piers said, "The event will feature eight selected companies that will be receiving investment from Dunhill Ventures and are in a range of businesses from clean energy to distributive education technology, preventative medicine, and a sustainable alternative to Bitcoin." Piers says this will be the first of roughly 20 events globally throughout the next 12 - 18 months for one of his upcoming TV shows.

Contact Information

Piers Dunhill
Chairman at Dunhill Ventures
piersdunhillpress@gmail.com
44 7537 133088


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Dunhill Ventures
Sectors: Daily Finance, Funds & Equities, Blockchain Technology, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Expert Systems' FY23 Revenue and Net Profit Surge Around 30%  
June 21, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors to Reveal the All-New Triton in Thailand on July 26  
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 8:07:00 AM
Monarch Tractor Expands AI R&D Team in Singapore  
June 21, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Selects ScioTeq to Support Detect and Avoid Program  
June 21, 2023 03:00 HKT/SGT
Peter Lake, the World's Only Anonymous Singer-Songwriter, Hits Again With His Genre-Bending Masterpiece 'Colors of Suspension'  
June 21, 2023 03:00 HKT/SGT
Piers Dunhill and Dunhill Ventures Featured at World Economic Forum, Le Marche International des Professionnels de L'immobilier  
June 21, 2023 02:00 HKT/SGT
Initial Results Confirm Widespread Mineralization at Appia's Ionic Clay Project in Goias State, Brazil  
June 20, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Precious Metals to Exhibit at SEMICON China 2023 International Semiconductor Exhibition to be Held in Shanghai, China  
Tuesday, June 20, 2023 10:00:00 AM
TANAKA Precious Metals to Exhibit at SEMICON China 2023 International Semiconductor Exhibition to be Held in Shanghai, China  
Tuesday, June 20, 2023 10:00:00 AM
Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited Announces Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2023, Reporting a Record-High Revenue and Net Profit   
June 20, 2023 08:56 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
HR Tech Philippines 2023
29   June
Manila, Philippines
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
25  -  26   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
Fintech Revolution Summit – Egypt
2  -  3   August
Cairo, Egypt
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       