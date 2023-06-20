Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 03:00 HKT/SGT
Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
GA-ASI Selects ScioTeq to Support Detect and Avoid Program

PARIS, FRANCE, June 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - As General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) continues towards its development goal of earning Technical Standard Order (TSO) authorization from the FAA for its internally developed Detect and Avoid (DAA) system, the company has selected Belgium-based ScioTeq to supply a certified processor and display for its DAA solution. ScioTeq is a proven avionics supplier that was identified as a possible strategic partner at GA-ASI's Blue Magic Belgium event in 2020.


Earning FAA certification for its DAA system will help GA-ASI's unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) achieve authorization to operate in non-segregated airspace, which will provide greater access for GA-ASI customers to conduct both military and civil missions. Certification of GA-ASI's DAA capability is an important milestone for its new MQ-9B certifiable UAS. MQ-9B is designed to integrate safely and operate seamlessly in civil airspace, and the aircraft is fitted for the DAA system.

"GA-ASI's DAA system is a key capability for our latest MQ-9B SkyGuardian(R) and SeaGuardian(R) platforms," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "We have made a significant investment in developing a core DAA capability, which distinguishes us from our competitors. This includes an air-to-air radar that enables flexible operations in all classes of airspace for our MQ-9B customers. We are pleased to work with ScioTeq and continue our close relationship."

The partnership will introduce a new generation of visualization computing by incorporating ScioTeq's certified Next-Gen PU-5200 Avionics Display Computer platform and Projected CAPacitive (PCAP) touch-based Rugged Display Unit RDU-4047 into GA-ASI's Ground Control Station. ScioTeq's unique MOSArt(R) software platform facilitates the integration of GA-ASI's DAA application on the ScioTeq hardware.

"ScioTeq has long been delivering 24-inch mission displays for the MQ-9B Certifiable Ground Control Systems, and we are now excited to expand our long-term partnership with General Atomics Aeronautical through this latest collaboration," said Robb Gibbs, CEO of ScioTeq.

MQ-9B SkyGuardian is revolutionizing the long-endurance RPAS market by providing all-weather capability and certification with full compliance to STANAG 4671, the NATO UAS airworthiness standard. SeaGuardian is the maritime derivative of the MQ-9B and remains the first UAS that offers multi-domain Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting (ISR&T) as an internal payload that can search the ocean's surface and depths in support of Fleet Operations.

GA-ASI is striving to obtain the first ever TSO-C211/212 authorization by the end of 2025 using the latest guidance published in RTCA/DO-365/366, Minimum Operational Performance Standards for Detect and Avoid Systems.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator(R) RPA series and the Lynx(R) Multi-mode Radar. With more than seven million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, Lynx, Predator, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

About ScioTeq

ScioTeq has 35 years of experience as a developer and manufacturer of high-tech, innovative, life- and mission-critical visualization and computing solutions for the Air Traffic Control, Avionics and Defense & Security markets. With headquarters in Belgium and four additional locations worldwide, they are a trusted partner in visualization solutions for the most demanding environments. They design video displays, smart displays and mission computers which are used in the world's most demanding environments; and they provide professional global support across various countries. To date, ScioTeq has an installed base of more than 285,000 visualization products worldwide. They are on board more than 150 aircraft types, over 100 ship types and 50 ground vehicle types. Every day, more than 80,000 flights are controlled from a ScioTeq Air-Traffic Control display. Their customers rely on decades of expertise, backed by high quality standards and stringent industry certifications. Their aim? To make the world a safer place through advanced visualization & computing solutions. For more information, please visit www.scioteq.com.

MOSArt is a registered trademark of ScioTeq.

Contact Information
GA-ASI Media Relations
asi-mediarelations@ga-asi.com
+1 (858) 524-8101

Kathy Boehmer
Senior Manager, Marketing Communications and Public Relations
kathy.boehmer@scioteq.com
+1 (678) 316 1407


