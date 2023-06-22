

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - With more professionals seeking a career change, franchising and licensing continue to be viable options for aspiring entrepreneurs pursuing business ownership. Franchising and licensing offer multiple benefits including a proven business model, established brand recognition, readilyavailable training, support and infrastructure; all of which translate into more assurance and confidence, andlower failure rates, more flexibility and potentially better control over a fulfilling and rewarding career. With Asia as one of the fastest-growing economic regions in GDP per capita, countries in the region are seeing significant growth in their middle-class populations, where this tier of consumers with higher spending power and disposable income are influencing global consumption patterns and driving demand for premium and better-quality service and products. This is where the franchising and licensing models allow home-grown and established brands and aspiring individuals to step in to meet these consumers' needs.Today there are more than 4,300 franchise systems throughout Southeast Asia with more than 150,000franchisee firms licensed to sell goods on behalf of master franchise brands. Empowering aspiring individuals with knowledge, best practices and meaningful connections to jumpstart their business ownership journeys, Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia) – Asia's most established trade platform for the industry – returns this year from 17-19 August at Sands Expo and ConventionCentre Level 1. Presented annually by the Franchising & Licensing Association (Singapore) andorganised by Constellar, FLA2023 offers tremendous opportunities for aspiring individuals andentrepreneurs to connect with global-ready brands who are looking to expand into the rest of Asia Pacificand globally, with Singapore as the springboard. With a diverse and unique range of product and service brands on board, FLA2023 is the ideal platform tomeet brand owners and franchise leaders, as well as discover how franchisees can play unique strategic roles in furthering the brand's success in the local market(s) with theirin-market knowledge of business, marketing and talent strategies. "Singapore is a lucrative market and springboard for both master franchisors looking to expand in the region and for aspiring individuals seeking opportunities. Singapore's dynamic pro-business environment, politicalstability, among other considerations, offer a much lower barrier of entry. FLAsia2023 is the key knowledge exchange and business networking platform where both franchisors & franchisees can greatly benefit from" said Mr Dickson Low, President of Franchising and Licensing Association (Singapore). Brands to check out at FLA2023 include the The TungLok Group, Russo's New York Pizzeria, the KC Group of Companies (owner of full-service salon brands such as Kcuts, Kskin and Clippers Barber), Mitsuba Japanese Restaurant, Speech Academy, Mscents, Chewy Junior, and many more. More details will be shared nearer to date. To attend Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLA) 2023, sign uphere at https://bit.ly/MediaReg2023 About Franchising and Licensing Association (Singapore) FLA (Singapore), one of the founding members of the World Franchise Council, was established in 1993 with the mission to nurture and develop Singapore's franchising industry. An essential component of Singapore's knowledge- based economy, FLA (Singapore) promotes and facilitates the use of franchising, licensing and branding as a growth strategy for Singapore enterprises, thus contributing to turning Singapore as a regional franchise and license hub. Through its partnership with Singapore government agencies and international franchise and license bodies, FLA (Singapore) also assists its members in their international development programmes. With an active growing membership of close to 140 companies, representing more than 250 strong brands, FLA (Singapore) is led and managed by a dedicated team of advisors, committee members and full-time secretariat with the goal of supporting Singapore companies to expand internationally. https://www.flasingapore.org/ About Constellar Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information. For more information, please contact: Carine Lin

