Source: PropertyGuru Group The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) launch landmark 10th edition as country reopens for international travel The Prestigious Regional Honours Set the Gold Standard of Real Estate in China's Key Property Markets

HONG KONG, June 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 10th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) programme, which celebrates the country's exemplary development companies and outstanding design practices, returns for its latest edition.



The 2023 edition now welcomes entries in various categories to compete for a chance to be hailed the Gold Standard of real estate. Submissions are accepted online until Friday, 15 September 2023 via: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.



The call for submissions comes on the heels of China's highly anticipated reopening to international travel while its property markets set forth on the path to recovery.



Newly completed and second-hand homes saw an annual rise in prices in many cities this year, according to reports compiled by Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine of the Awards. The retail sector in China is also on the road to improvement, with consumer goods sales and online shopping sales exhibiting positive annual growth in 2022.



Jules Kay, general manager of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: "Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau have made remarkable contributions to design, construction, and engineering in the Asia Pacific real estate sector. These notable achievements not only establish benchmarks for architecture and development but have also served as inspiration for numerous companies around the region to push the boundaries of creativity over the years. As China opens up to the world this year, we look forward to showcasing more groundbreaking developments and developers from this dynamic, ever-evolving market."



Ken Ip, chairperson of the independent panel of judges of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China) and chairman of Asia MarTech Society, said: "As Mainland China reopens, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards are set to unveil more achievements of the country's real estate developers and design practices to the rest of the region. The panel of judges of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards is honoured to have a hand in choosing China's finest real estate, which remain at the global forefront of design, construction, and innovation."



Paul Tse, chairperson of the independent panel of judges of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Hong Kong and Macau) and president of the board of directors of the Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers, said: "My fellow judges and I welcome entries from Hong Kong and Macau to the 2023 edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards. We are excited to see what the two special administrative regions of China are offering in terms of property development, architecture, and design in 2023, as the pandemic gives way to the resurgence of opportunities in the real estate market."



The 2023 presentation of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) will be held at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok on Friday, 8 December.



Key dates for the 2023 edition:

15 September 2023 - Entries Close

2-13 October 2023 - Site Inspections (Hong Kong and Macau)

19 October 2023 - Final Judging (Hong Kong and Macau)

20 October 2023 - Final Judging (Mainland China)

8 December 2023 - Gala Event and Awards Ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand

8 December 2023 - Regional Grand Final Gala Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand



An independent panel of judges, comprising experts in fields such as real estate consultancy as well as architecture and interior design, will participate in a fair, transparent process selecting the award recipients.



The nominees shortlisted by the panel of judges will be able to showcase their companies and projects to a wide network of property seekers, real estate agents, banks and valuers, and other enterprises served by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia's leading property technology company.



Supervised by HLB, the global network of independent advisory and accounting firms, the awards programme makes full use of a professionally run, fully transparent judging system, with an established reputation for credibility, transparency, and integrity.



Asia's finest developers



Main winners of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) will qualify to compete with the region's best at the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2023 on 8 December in Bangkok, Thailand.



Some of Asia's finest developers and design practices, as determined by the Awards, have originated from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. New World Development Company Limited garnered the award of Best Developer (Asia), representing China (Hong Kong and Macau), at the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2022. Along with the design practice Lead8, the company also received the Best Mega Mixed Use Development (Asia) award for 11 SKIES.



Representing Mainland China, Lead8 additionally won the Best Retail Architectural Design (Asia) award for Shougang Park Urban Weaving District. Benoy Limited won Best Mixed Use Architectural Design (Asia) for CRL MixC Qianhai in another regional win for Mainland China.



Established in 2005, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards continue to reward high-calibre work within the industry, encompassing property development, construction, architecture, interior design, and sustainable building practices. The series initially covered Southeast Asia and has expanded over the years to include the region's dynamic property markets, including Australia, Greater Niseko in Japan, and India.



Organised by PropertyGuru Group, the 10th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) programme is supported by official partner Anjuke; marketing partner Global Design Awards Lab; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; official publicity partners Artemis Associates and Molihua Media Group (MMG); media partners Mingtiandi and The Standard; and official supervisor HLB.



For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.



NOTE: Use of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards logo is limited to the publication of this article only.



ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS:

PropertyGuru's Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region's most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair and transparent.



In 2023, the Awards series is open to more than a dozen key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during 'PropertyGuru Week' in December 2023.



For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com



ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP:

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia's leading(1)PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 37 million property seekers(2) to connect with almost 60,000 agents monthly(3) to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.9 million real estate listings(4), in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.



PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.



For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.



(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between October 2022 and March 2023.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between October 2022 and March 2023.

(3) Based on data between January 2023 and March 2023.

(4) Based on data between October 2022 and March 2023.







