  Friday, June 23, 2023
Friday, 23 June 2023, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Source: GammaStack
GammaStack Launches New Offerings for iGaming Industry
As a part of their expansion plans, GammaStack has introduced a new set of iGaming offerings with an aim to reach new geographies.

Valletta, Malta, June 23, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - GammaStack announces the launch of its new offerings in the iGaming industry, which include iGaming platform - GS CORE, provably fair casino games (crash, aviator, moon, plinko, dice, mine, etc), slots, virtual sports, lottery, and poker. The company has made this new launch as a part of its portfolio expansion plan and to cover new geographies. They aim to help their clients enhance their iGaming business through these offerings.

GAMMASTACK
iGaming Software & Solutions Provider

The company now offers a versatile, comprehensive, and scalable iGaming platform called GS CORE, which brings the freedom for clients to integrate any third party as per their requirement and launch their online & live casino, sportsbook, virtual sports, slots, lottery, bingo, poker, and provably fair casino games in a quick span of time and at competitive entry cost. At the same time, the platform also integrates easily with bespoke casino games and a fully owned sportsbook specifically developed by GammaStack for clients' specific needs.

"We aim to achieve new milestones of success by bringing our new iGaming offerings that can eventually contribute to the growth of the entire industry. Our team has done a thorough analysis of industry demands and trends to carve our new bundle of offerings which will help us in enhancing our industry presence," says Dilip Chouhan, CSO of GammaStack.

Backed by a strong team of 350+ technically sound professionals, the company has rolled out various iGaming projects successfully for clients belonging to different parts of the world. Here is the statistical view of their growth:

- 60+ countries served
- 350+ developers
- 100% Customization
- 12+ years of experience
- 80+ iGaming projects

The team offers a plethora of services for their clients belonging to the iGaming industry, some of them include:
- iGaming Staffing services
- Custom development
- Third-party integrations
- Legacy system migration
- Web3 Development

About GammaStack

GammaStack is a renowned iGaming software provider with 12+ years of experience in the industry. The company has seen significant growth in the past few years and has gained recognition for its advanced solutions and remarkable work. The team possesses expertise in different cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain, which allows them to build state-of-the-art iGaming solutions. They always understand and analyze clients' needs and ensure to deliver bespoke iGaming software development solutions and services, including sports betting software, online casino software, slot game development, online lottery software, casino game development, etc., which match clients' business needs precisely. Successful deliveries of work and flawless projects rolled out for clients from all across the globe have enabled them to add various awards and recognitions to their feathers.

CONTACT US:
Media Contact:
sales@gammastack.com

Website:
https://www.gammastack.com/

Manoj Trivedi
CMO
sales@gammastack.com


Source: GammaStack
