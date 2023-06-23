Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 23, 2023
Friday, 23 June 2023, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Spritzer Berhad
Spritzer Launches Label-Free Bottles
Company aims to be fully circular brand by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, June 23, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SPRITZER (the "Company") today announced the rollout of the Company's latest sustainability initiative, label-free, 100% recyclable bottles, for Spritzer silica-rich Natural Mineral Water, as part of the move towards reducing the use of plastic while minimising the impact on the environment.


The quality of Spritzer Natural Mineral Water remains the same, with the water coming from the pristine protected source in Taiping, Perak. The bottles are produced from recycled plastics that can be recycled. The silica-rich Spritzer Natural Mineral Water is superior in taste and has been recognised as such by the Brussels-based International Taste Institute with three stars in the Superior Taste Award 2022. For the launch, the label-free bottles will have a limited distribution at the beginning and now are available on Spritzer online store and Spritzer EcoPark.

The Spritzer Natural Mineral Water 1.25-litre and 550-millilitre options will now come in label-free options and consumers can still enjoy well-balanced, quality water that is perfect for coffee or tea-brewing and to use for cooking.

This latest initiative of sustainable packaging is part of the proof of our commitment to becoming a fully circular brand by 2030. It's now more important than ever for us to bring consumers our natural mineral water in a more sustainable way as we owe everything to nature.

As part of ESG efforts, Spritzer encourages everyone to be more environmentally responsible. By taking small steps towards sustainability like choosing eco-friendly products, we can make a big impact on the health of our planet for future generations.

The label-free Spritzer Natural Mineral Water can be ordered through https://shop.spritzer.com.my/ , https://shoppee.com.my/spritzer.os , https://www.lazada.com.my/shop/spritzer/ or at Spritzer EcoPark.

Image Download Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1NtiB9Rsl3T-ncAJleUPAnIYE_WdiGK9G?usp=sharing

About Spritzer Bhd

Spritzer Group of Companies comprises a total of eight business subsidiaries, specialising in manufacturing and distribution of natural mineral water, sparkling natural mineral water, distilled drinking water, non-carbonated fruit flavoured drink and carbonated fruit flavoured drink. The company has been in operation for more than 30 years, and is the country's largest, and only listed bottled water producer. For more information, please visit www.spritzer.com.my.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Spritzer Berhad
Sectors: Food & Beverage, Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Spritzer Berhad
May 29, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer and TudungPeople Offer Limited Edition Rainforest Shawl & Scrunchie
Apr 14, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer EcoPark Lights Up for Raya
Jan 12, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Ecopark Transformed to Colourful Spring Overnight
Dec 13, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer "Winter" Carnival 2022
Nov 8, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Wins World Branding Awards 2022
July 21, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer, The Only Diamond Taste Award 2022 Winner in Malaysia
July 14, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Rolls Out Iconic New Silica-Rich Natural Mineral Water Bottle
June 24, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer wins Platinum Award in Reader's Digest Trusted Brands 2022
Apr 27, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer EcoPark Upcycles Bottles to Celebrate Hari Raya Balik Kampung Bersama with Visitors
Mar 11, 2022 11:30 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Sends Bottled Water to Terengganu Flood Victims
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       