  • Thursday, June 29, 2023
Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Source: HarperCollins
HarperCollins Announces New Book by Best-Selling Author Alex Tapscott
Web3: Charting the Internet's Next Economic and Cultural Frontier explains how the new Web will usher in a new era of possibilities and challenges.

TORONTO, ON, June 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - In his timely new book Web3: Charting the Internet's Next Economic and Cultural Frontier (HarperCollins), award-winning author and technology investor Alex Tapscott provides a cutting-edge guide to the Internet's next era. Web3 is now available for preorder and will have its North American release September 19th.


The Web, and with it the Internet, are entering a new era. In this indispensable book, Alex Tapscott, co-author of the best-seller Blockchain Revolution and co-founder of The Blockchain Research Institute, reveals the technologies and concepts that will lead to the biggest shake-up of business, culture, and society in a generation.

Over the past three decades, we have moved from the "Read-only Web," which had little more than static content, to the "Read-Write Web," which turned internet users into content creators and offered endless opportunities to collaborate. While this new Web revolutionized the media, retail, and other industries, intermediaries and tech giants became gatekeepers, enacting barriers, imposing tolls, and stifling innovation.

Enter Web3, the "Read-Write-Own Web"- a decentralized Internet where individuals own their own identities and can securely trade assets like money, securities, intellectual property, art, and data peer to peer. Web3 allows us to reimagine all industries and support greater global participation in our digital economy.

The book has received significant advance praise from leaders in business, government, media and beyond:

"Web3 will have a profound impact on the global economy and our society. Alex Tapscott has once again stepped up with timely and essential guidance to help us navigate the tremendous change underway -- and the challenges and opportunities ahead." - Dan Schulman, CEO, Paypal

"Web3 is a breathtaking innovation that holds great promise but also peril for those who dismiss the future. Tapscott has written a book we need as we enter a new epoch for computing and for society." - Larry Summers, former United States Secretary of the Treasury

"With the rise of generative AI, the metaverse and the next generation of blockchain, Web3 is now a breakthrough platform for innovators to rebuild the world of business and the global economy for a new era of prosperity. This extraordinary book shows how." - Klaus Schwab, Founder, World Economic Forum

"With Web3, Tapscott has captured the zeitgeist. With clarity of thought and deep insights, this book explores Web3's immense potential." - Steve Wozniak, Co-founder Apple

Like all revolutionary innovations, Web3 comes with immense promise and potential peril for leaders in business and society. Tapscott's Web3 is an essential field guide to the internet. It is a book for everyone who cares about the future and wants to play a role in shaping it.

About the Author

Alex Tapscott is a globally recognized writer, speaker, investor, and advisor focused on the impact of emerging technologies - such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies - on business, society, and government. Alex is the Managing Director of the Digital Assets Group at Ninepoint Partners, a leading independent investment firm. Alex is also co-author of the critically acclaimed non-fiction best-seller, Blockchain Revolution. In 2017, Alex co-founded the Blockchain Research Institute (BRI), a global think-tank investigating blockchain strategies, opportunities, and use-cases. Alex is a graduate of Amherst College (Cum Laude) and a CFA Charterholder. He lives in Toronto. To learn more about Alex please visit: www.alextapscott.com

Contact Information:
Heather N. Drucker
Senior Director of Publicity, Harper Perennial & Harper Paperbacks, Harper - HarperCollinsPublishers
heather.drucker@harpercollins.com
(212) 207-7468

Roya Hussaini
Director of Administration, Blockchain Research Institute
roya@tapscott.com
(647) 972-9226


Topic: Press release summary
Source: HarperCollins
Sectors: Regional
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

