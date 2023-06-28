Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 29, 2023
Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
Perfect Medical Announces Annual Results for FY2022/23
A resilient growth in revenue and net profit under the challenging operating environment

HONG KONG, June 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Perfect Medical Health Management Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 1830.HK), one of the largest aesthetic medical operators in the world, together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group"), is pleased to announce its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2023.

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS
-- The Group's revenue increased by 2.9% to HK$1,389.3 million, thanks to the better performance in recent months after the gradual relaxation of all social distancing measures in Hong Kong.
-- The Group's EBITDA increased by 2.7% to HK$482.3 million.
-- The Group's net profit increased by 3.4% to HK$315.6 million, representing the net profit margin of 22.7%. Basic earnings per share was HK25.3 cents.
-- The Board recommends the payment of a final dividend and special dividend of HK12.3 cents per share and HK4.7 cents per share respectively. Together with the interim dividend of HK13.0 cents, the total dividend payout ratio is expected to be 118.6%.
-- The Group operated a total of 294,000 square feet in Hong Kong, China, Australia and Singapore, with an addition of four shops in Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing during the year.

For the year under review, the Group has recorded a year-on-year increase in both revenue and net profit, completely turnaround from the lackluster performance in the first half year under the pandemic. The Group's revenue increased by 2.9% to HK$1,389.3 million (FY2022: HK$1,350.0 million). At EBITDA level, the Group increased by 2.7% to HK$482.3 million (FY2022: HK$469.5 million). During the year, the Group has taken a prudent approach in our business expansion to better respond to the dynamic operating environment and to create shareholder value. Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was HK$315.6 million, increased by 3.4% year-on-year (FY2022: HK$305.2 million), representing a net profit margin of 22.7% for the year (FY2022: 22.6%). Basic earnings per share was HK25.3 cents (FY2022: HK24.8 cents).

As at 31 March 2023, the Group operated a total of 294,000 square feet in Hong Kong, China and overseas.

Hong Kong Operation

Revenue from Hong Kong operation increased by 6.7% to HK$1,040.1 million (FY2022: HK$975.1 million), significantly rebound from a 21.5% decrease in the first half year, thanks to the pick up in shop traffic and utilization, compensated the business suspension of 20 days in April 2022 and the slow recovery in the first half year.

As at 31 March 2023, the Group has a well established network of service centres in Hong Kong covering a total of 189,000 square feet. During the year, the Group has opened an additional service centre in Yuen Long to capture additional demand in the surrounding areas.

In the past three years, the Group has been a fast mover in Hong Kong with our service area increasing substantially from 125,000 square feet in March 2020 to 189,000 square feet in March 2023. During the year, we observed a progressive improvement in shop traffic and utilization and a gradual return of new customers in Hong Kong.

As for the medical business, our offering comprises a range of complementary services including hair growth treatment, pain treatment, health screening service and others, to fully collaborate with our aesthetic medical services to form a full range of care towards a customers' lifecycle.

Regions outside Hong Kong

Revenue from regions outside Hong Kong decreased by 6.9% to HK$349.2 million (FY2022: HK$374.9 million), owing to the loss in revenue in mainland China but helped by the promising results in both Australia and Singapore. As at 31 March 2023, the Group has an extensive network in China, Macau, Sydney, Melbourne and Singapore, covering a gross service area of approximately 105,000 square feet.

For the year under review, our business in mainland China recorded a healthy profit throughout the whole year, demonstrating our time-proven business model and long history of establishment in China. In FY2023, the Group has opened three shops in strategic locations in Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing to strengthen our presence. With much similarities between Hong Kong and Singapore market, our performance has been outstanding in Singapore since its establishment in July 2021.

Prospects

Dr. Au-Yeung Kong, the executive director, chairman and chief executive officer of Perfect Medical, said that "the business environment is expected to be less volatile after the cessation of social distancing measures in Hong Kong and mainland China. In the post-pandemic era, we remained steadfast in our core strategy of "Healthcare + Medical Beauty" to satisfy the individual needs of the consumers.

Having operated for more than two decades in Hong Kong and elsewhere, it's our dedication to become a global aesthetic medical and healthcare operator in the coming future. We expect the normalization would create a room of opportunities in the consumer market.

In the Greater Bay Area and the Eastern China, we will increase our penetration gradually in order to lay a strong foundation for further expansion. As for the international expansion, efforts would be made to further penetrate into existing and new regions in the long run."

For further information of the Group's FY2022/23 annual results, please refer to the Company's Annual Results Announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website at: https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2023/0628/2023062800337.pdf

About Perfect Medical Health Management Limited
Perfect Medical Health Management Limited is a multinational aesthetic medical corporate and one of the largest aesthetic medical operators in the world established in 2003. The Group focuses primarily on non-invasive aesthetic medical services and medical services in Hong Kong, China, Macau, Australia and Singapore with a total service area spanning approximately 294,000 square feet. Our operation offers a broad spectrum of professional services with assurance of utmost safety and efficacy. The Company was included as a constituent stock of the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index on 27 May 2021, demonstrating the confidence from the capital market and recognising the investment value of the Company.



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
A Breakthrough in Metal Packaging: Eviosys Launches 'Ecopeel', a Revolutionary New Dual Product of Can and Peelable End  
June 29, 2023 00:00 HKT/SGT
Rollux, a Novel EVM Layer-2 Backed by Bitcoin, Goes Live  
June 28, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Lane's PassFax Product Ushers in a New Era of Simple and Affordable Online Faxing  
June 28, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Investor Relations Association Announces Winners of the 9th IR Awards 2023  
June 28, 2023 21:06 HKT/SGT
Pacific Green Completes Transaction to Sell Its 99MW Richborough Energy Park Battery Development for GBP 74 Million (US$93 Million)  
June 28, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
HarperCollins Announces New Book by Best-Selling Author Alex Tapscott  
June 28, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
CITIC Telecom and Subsidiaries Showcase at MWC Shanghai 2023, Embracing Innovation - Connecting the Future   
June 28, 2023 18:47 HKT/SGT
SCIB Announces Restructuring at Board Level  
June 28, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Rice-paddy Methane Reduction Project Receives J-Credit Scheme Approval  
Wednesday, June 28, 2023 4:33:00 PM
Perfect Medical Announces Annual Results for FY2022/23  
June 28, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
HR Tech Philippines 2023
29   June
Manila, Philippines
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
25  -  26   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
Fintech Revolution Summit – Egypt
2  -  3   August
Cairo, Egypt
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       