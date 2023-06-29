Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 18:47 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited CITIC Telecom and Subsidiaries Showcase at MWC Shanghai 2023, Embracing Innovation - Connecting the Future

HONG KONG, June 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (CITIC Telecom; SEHK:1883), Asia-Pacific leading multinational internet-oriented telecommunications enterprise, has joined hands with its subsidiaries including Companhia de Telecomunicacoes de Macau, S.A.R.L. ("CTM"), CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC") and China Enterprise ICT Solutions Limited ("China Entercom") to exhibit at GSMA MWC Shanghai 2023 (MWC Shanghai 2023). Under the unified planning and guidance of CITIC Group, CITIC Telecom joined this signature event to showcase themes focused on top-notch development resources for the "Belt and Road Initiative", 5G intelligent applications of "Digital Macau" and the "Metaverse multiplayer collaboration platform". CITIC Telecom's various smart projects are designed to foster innovations, accelerate digital transformation, create new opportunities, and drive growth in new business areas.











Mr. Brook Wong, Vice President of CITIC Telecom, said, "The theme of this year's event is 'Velocity', which offers an excellent opportunity for China's technology companies to unveil their powers in the new digital era. China is a leader in global mobile communications and is also the world's largest mobile communications market. As a key player in the mobile communications market, we have the responsibility and confidence to leverage CITIC Group's global resources and breakthrough technologies to connect with the world, people, and community, and "Connecting the Future". We believe this will enable everyone to reap the benefits of technological advancements."



Connecting with the National Strategy to Unveil Commitment of Chinese Enterprises

As an important component of CITIC Group in the new consumption segment, CITIC Telecom is a leading multinational telecommunication and ICT service provider in Asia Pacific. It plays a leading force in technological innovation while also being the most preferred telecommunications service provider to assist Chinese enterprises in their global expansion and attract foreign enterprises to invest in China.



CITIC Telecom and its subsidiaries will showcase five diversified businesses, four major segments and global infrastructure including mobile, internet, international telecommunications, enterprises solutions and fixed-line services, with worldwide coverage. Exhibit highlights include upgraded 1-card-multi-number service platform for Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, digital and intelligent cross-border mobile network security service platform, core enterprise communications service platform in Asia Pacific, global data volume trading platform, global operator business and CTT (CITIC Telecom Tower) data center services.



Mr. Brook Wong, Vice President of CITIC Telecom, said, "Our services have fully unleashed the wisdom of CITIC Group and the expertise of CITIC Telecom in the digital era by integrating the Group's extensive resources and business excellence to contribute to the strategic development of China's digital economy."



Connecting with Community and Livelihood to Unlock Benefits of Technological Advancements

"5G Transformation" is one of the three themes of MWC Shanghai 2023. 5G development aims to serve the economy and community, contribute to the digital transformation of enterprises as well as provide the public with accessible, affordable, and advanced services.



In the exhibition pavilion of CITIC Telecom's subsidiary, CTM, visitors can fully understand every aspect of CTM's active support and participation in the developments of Macau, Guangdong-Macau In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. CTM's support and participation range from deploying various smart applications, Cloud-Network Integration, and Big Data platforms to propel the diversified economic development and the improvement of people's livelihood in Macau.



Connecting with the "Belt and Road Initiative" to Jointly Derive Development Opportunities

The year 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of China's "Belt and Road Initiative". Under the leadership of CITIC Group, CITIC Telecom and its subsidiaries CITIC Telecom CPC and China Entercom have supported economic development of the regions and countries along the "Belt and Road" for years. They have leveraged Chinese wisdom to connect with different countries and markets, enabling everyone to widely deploy "Cloud, Network, Intelligence, Security" solutions to boost digital capabilities, jointly address challenges to "go global" and attract foreign investment during digitization journey as well as create new possibilities.



Empowering the "Belt and Road Initiative" through smart innovations becomes a key focus of the CITIC Telecom pavilion. Visitors can gain insights into how CITIC Telecom CPC and China Entercom are creating an integrated cloud-network infrastructure that optimizes network connectivity through an intelligent platform, which provides seamless connectivity across all elements in the enterprise production chain while creating world-class global network resources for RCEP countries along the Belt and Road.



With global coverage spanning five continents, the company complements 160+ network POPs, 60+ SD-WAN gateways, 30+ data centers, 21 cloud services centers, and 3 round-the-clock security operations centers (SOCs). Backed by a team of professionals and Global-Local one-stop managed services capabilities, it helps drive a high-quality development of a digital economy.



Connecting with Different Industries to Unleash the Power of Digitization

"Digital Everything" is another theme of MWC Shanghai 2023. Digital technology has become an important engine for driving high-quality economic development. It stimulates the rapid development and transformation of different business sectors, explores various new opportunities in the economy and community, develops new business tracks and at the same time brings different new challenges. Traditional industries and enterprises need to continuously explore the possibility and feasibility of digital innovations, put them into practice and create excellent services that are both economical and in high quality.



In CITIC Telecom's pavilion, beyond the integrated "Cloud, Network, Intelligence, Security" services to help enterprises build a secure, reliable, intelligent, and efficient digitized framework, CITIC Telecom CPC and China Entercom will jointly showcase "Intelligence Operation Journey," a series of AI-enabled solutions to digitally accelerate enterprises' end-to-end operations. For instance,

-- "Smart Manufacturing" simplifies production processes and procedures through intelligent automation.

-- "Smart Ledger" eliminates language barriers and improves data entry processes while ensuring business compliance.

-- "Smart Security" unveils a Visual information security shield through artificial intelligence algorithms.

-- "Smart Access Management" ensures fast, accurate, and efficient recognition and access management in one go.

-- "Smart Maintenance" provides easy access to operations and maintenance, training, and sales via AR without geographical, time, and technology constraints while enhancing efficiency.



Connecting with the Future to Make it Real and Accessible

"Reality+" is the other key focus of MWC Shanghai 2023, meaning facing the future. CITIC Telecom and its subsidiaries are steadfast in its core value of "Embracing Innovation, Connecting the future." The company always upholds the "Innovation Never Stops" business philosophy, and its subsidiaries have bolstered the philosophy by developing ground-breaking and reinventing solutions.



A key exhibit, the "Metaverse multiplayer collaboration platform - AR interactive experiences" exemplifies the applications of AI technology.



In this year's exhibition, CITIC Telecom CPC and China Entercom will demonstrate for the first time how XR technology (MR+AR+VR) and AI can be used to scan, map and enhance the physical space, creating a metaverse that integrates real and virtual worlds. The metaverse allows people from different locations to interact and collaborate. By integrating emerging digital technologies with real businesses, it creates an intelligent digital space and business operating system for enterprises and optimizes the efficiency of the real world through analysis, association, simulation and enhancement in the virtual world. Related projects of the solution have won several international awards such as "Digital Transformation Project of the Year" at the Asia Communication Awards and The Innovation Award at Datacloud Global Awards.



See You at Our Booth D90 in Hall N4

Intelligent innovation never stops and there are unlimited opportunities in connecting with the future. Moving towards an intelligent world and digital era, countries, communities and enterprises have put forward higher requirements for digital infrastructure. CITIC Telecom cordially invites global operators, ecosystem partners, and corporate customers to visit our booth, share insights with us, and discuss how to leverage innovation to seize digital opportunities and connect with the future. Look forward to seeing you at our booth D90 in Hall N4.



About CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1883)

CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited was established in 1997 in Hong Kong, and it was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 3 April 2007. As one of the largest international telecommunications hubs in Asia Pacific, the Group provides full-scale international telecommunications services to carrier clients around the globe, and integrated enterprise services in Southeast Asia through its wholly-owned subsidiary Acclivis Technologies and Solutions Pte. Ltd. CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CPC"), the Group's other wholly-owned subsidiary, provides one-stop ICT solutions to multinational and business enterprises. CPC is one of the most trusted partners of these clients in the Asia-Pacific region and provides comprehensive ICT services to major enterprises and multinational corporate clients in the Chinese mainland through its subsidiary China Enterprise ICT Solutions Limited. The Group holds 99% equity interest in Companhia de Telecomunicacoes de Macau, S.A.R.L. ("CTM"). CTM is one of the leading integrated telecommunications services providers in Macau, and is the only full telecommunications services and ICT services provider in Macau. With a leading position in the market, CTM plays an important role in the ongoing development of Macau. The Group has established branch organisations in 22 countries and regions with more than 2,500 employees and over 160 PoPs globally. The Group's business covers more than 150 countries and regions and connects to over 600 operators in the world and serves over 3,000 multinational corporations and 40,000 local enterprises. CITIC Group Corporation, a large multinational conglomerate headquartered in the People's Republic of China, is the ultimate holding company of CITIC Telecom.



For more information, please visit: www.citictel.com.



