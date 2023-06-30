Thursday, 29 June 2023, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Soligenix, Inc Soligenix, Inc. CEO is Featured in an Interview with SmallCaps Daily

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, is excited to announce its CEO, President, and Chairman, Christopher J. Schaber, recently conducted an interview with SmallCaps Daily, providing in-depth insights into the Company's recent achievements, including the positive results from the compatibility study of HyBryte(TM) in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), upcoming milestones, and unwavering commitment to addressing critical unmet medical needs in the rare disease landscape.



To read the full interview visit: https://smallcapsdaily.com/soligenix-inc-ceo-sits-down-with-smallcaps-daily/



About Soligenix, Inc.



Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin sodium) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With a successful Phase 3 study completed, regulatory approval is being sought and commercialization activities for this product candidate are being advanced initially in the U.S. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation including pediatric Crohn's disease (SGX203).



Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes active development programs for RiVax(R), our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax(TM), our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax(R). To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).



For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., please visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com



Contact Information

SmallCapsDaily

info@smallcapsdaily.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Soligenix, Inc

Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



Soligenix, Inc Jan 16, 2023 06:00 HKT/SGT Soligenix On Track to Deliver Important Front-Line Treatment to US Market in 2024 More news >> News Alerts