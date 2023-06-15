|
DUBAI, June 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Exito Media Concepts unveiled the DT 100, a magazine which commemorates the extraordinary accomplishments of technology leaders in the UAE at the Digital Transformation Summit which took place on the 14-15 of June 2023 at the Ritz Carlton, Dubai International, Financial Centre.
DT 100 recognises individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of technology in the region.
Here is the esteemed DT100 list:
- Veneeth Purushotaman - Group Chief Information Officer, Aster DM healthcare
- Srinivasan Sampath - Acting Chief Technology Officer, First Abu Dhabi Bank
- Abdalla Al Ali - Director IT and Innovation, DMCC Authority
- Aiman Othman - IT Director, Union Coop
- Sebastian T. Samuel - Chief Information Officer, AW Rostamani Group
- Tamer Hamed - Chief Information Officer, DUCAB
- Eng. Isha Aljasmi - IT Director, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure
- Gigi Mathew Thomas - Group Head - IT & Digital Transformation, Ittihad International Investment LLC
- Abdul Rahmaan Ismail - Head of IT UAE, SAAB Group
- Rajesh Kumar Bhaskaran - Head - Core Technology Platforms, EMIRATES NBD
- Munir Majdalawieh - Head of Information systems and Technology Management Department (Department Chair), Zayed University Dubai
- Swapnil Kelaiya - Head of IT & Digital Transformation, Smith + Nephew
- Alexei Ivanov - Head Of Information Technology, MAPYR FZCO
- Rahul Otawat - Vice President - Data Science and Analytics, Mashreq Bank
- SatyaShankar Chirravuri - Head of Technology Platforms - Cloud & Security, Al-Futtaim
- Jayant Sharma - Digital Experience Platform Director, Miral Experiences
- Somy Varghese - Head of Digital Transformation & Technology, Etoile Group
- Himanshu Puri - Head Of Information Technology (CIO), King's College Hospital London – UAE
- Gyan Prakash Srivastava - Head - Data Management , Analytics & Data Governance, Mashreq Bank
- Carl Siddons - SVP Digital Design, ALDAR - Real Estate
- Amna Saleh AlHammadi - Head of Health Systems and Integration Section, Acting Director of Health Information Systems Department, Emirates Health Services
- Akash Lall - General Manager IT Digital, Sobha Realty
- Ehtisham Syed - Executive Director IT, Falconpack
- Dr. Hamad Khalifa Al Nuaimi - Telecommunications Specialist, Abu Dhabi Police
- Vineesha Hk. - Regional thought leader - Digital & CX UAE MENA, Women Leader of the Year
- Dr. Sid Ahmed Benraouane - Dubai Government Advisor | MENA Government Advisor, Dubai Government
- Dr. Ebrahim Al Alkeem - Digital Transformation, Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence Expert, Government of Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates
- Dr. Ebrahim Hasan Al Khajeh - Division Director of Human Capital Member of the Strategic Transformation Committee, Abu Dhabi Customs United Arab Emirates
- Suleiman Mohammed Aldabbas - Digital Transformation Expert - Public Sector, UAE
- Awad Ahmed Ali El-Sidiq - Head of Artificial Intelligence & Analytics, ADNOC
- Manal Allam - IT Head & Business Partner, Merck Group
- Jad Hindy - Senior Vice President Marketing, Expo City Dubai
- Kelly Machado - Digital Strategy & Transformation, UAE Government
- Taghrid Alsaeed - Executive Director – Group Communications and Destination Marketing, Miral
- Raed Kuhail - Executive Director, Digital and Technology, Miral
- Sarfaraz Muneer - Vice President, Cyber Security and Technology Platform, Mubadala
- Vishal Anand - Senior Director IT, Jumeirah Group
- Aus Alzubaidi - Director of IT, Cybersecurity & Media Management, MBC Group (Middle East Broadcasting Corp)
- Sumit Srivastava - Digital and Commercial officer, A leading Digital Services provider
- Bart Pietruszka - Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Wholesale Data, Analytics and CRM, HSBC Bank Middle East
- Nitin Bhandari - SVP & Head of Payit Digital Wallet, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)
- Giovanni Gavino Everduin - Head of Strategy & Innovation, Commercial Bank International
- Dr. Thierry Lestable - Executive Director, Artificial Intelligence & Digital Science Research Center (AIDRC), Technology Innovation Institute (TII)
- Kareem Refaay - Managing Director GCC & MENA, The London Institute of Banking & Finance
- Moe Abeidat - Group VP of Technology (Executive Committee), Aramex International
- Krishnan Gopi - Group Chief Disruption Officer, GEMS Education
- Imran Kannuti - Head, Banking Operations Digitization & Transformation, Banque Misr UAE
- Sivakumar Venkatraman - Chief Technology Officer, Lockton (MENA) Limited
- Jayaraj Perumalsamy - Group Head of IT & Digital Transformation, Barakat Group of Companies
- Ronit Ghose - Global Head - Future of Finance, Citi
- ElFadl Ibrahim - Advisor, Digital Oilfield, ADNOC
- Stephen Kruger - CTO, Careem
- Chirenj Chandran - CEO, MySyara
- Debbie Botha - Chief Partnership Officer, Women In Ai
- Naushad Mohammed - Director - IT, Reem Hospital, Vamed Healthcare
- Meshal Abdulla Binhussain - CIO Ministry of Finance
- Eyad Kashkash - EVP, Group Head of IT, Al Ramz Corporation PJSC
- Mamoun Alhomssey - Executive Vice President Technology, ADIB
- Linoy Kidd - MSs cio menat, HSBC
- Murali Mohan Thupakula - Group Director of IT - Digital Transformation, Geidea
- Billel Ammour - Head of IT & Digital, Taqeef
- Younis Othman - Senior Manager- Director of IT Department, Dubai Customs
- Salahuddin Almohammadi - Group IT Director, HSA Group
- Bisrat Degefa - Director - Head of Digital Developments, Gleeds
- Ravindran Ramiah - CTO, Aafaq Islamic Finance PSC
- Mohammed Ahteshamuddin - Head of Information & Technology, FlyDubai
- Umesh Moolchandani - Chief Information Officer, Bin Dasmal Group
- Santosh Shetty - CIO/Head of IT, Liwa Trading Enterprises LLC
- Arun Kumar Mohta - Group IT Head, FJ Group
- Vippon Kumar - Associate Director - IT, Plaza Premium Group
- Ezzeddine Jradi - Chief Transformation and Business Excellence Officer, EMICOOL LLC
- Hiren Desai - Head Of Information Technology, Burjeel Medical City
- Vignesh Bala Pillai - Vice President, Technology, Mashreq
- Manish Agarwal - Chief Information Officer, M H Enterprises LLC
- Dylan Fernandes - Head Of Information Technology, Lavoya Restaurants Group
- Somnath Sarkar - CISO - Group Head of Information Security, Mashreq Bank
- Tarek Soubra - Chief Technology Officer, Al Maryah Community Bank
- Shumon A Zaman - Chief Information and Digital Officer, Ali & Sons Holding LLC
- Ibrahim Al Najjar - Vice President Information Technology, DP World
- Ali H Ghunaim - Director Of Information Technology, Canadian Specialist Hospital
- Suraj Nair - Director - Digital Services (Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan), Mondelēz International
- Lenish Kannan - CIO, WESTERN INTERNATIONAL GROUP - NESTO/GEEPAS
- Khaldun S.A Al Khaldi - VP- Head Of Enterprise Infrastructure Services, Dubai Islamic Bank
- Jacob Mathew - Head Of Information Technology, Government of Abu Dhabi Entity
- Syed Ali Naqvi - Head of Cyber Security, HBL - Habib Bank Limited , Dubai
- Miguel Rio-Tinto - Group Chief Digital and Information Officer, Emirates NBD
- Gokul Gopalakrishnan - Head of Information Technology, Acino
- Peter Gesper - Director of Information Technology, Majid Al Futtaim
- Neeraj Tiwari - Head of Digital Technology, Kuwait Food Company (Americana) , Dubai
- Dr. Joseph George - Chief Technology Officer, Smart Salem
- Sasidhar Merugu - Head of Information Technology, Shalina Healthcare
- Sourabh Shukla - Head IT PMO, AWR
- Mustansir Aziz - Head Of Information Technology, Automech Group
- Jitesh Goradia - IT Director, DarGlobal
- Aslam Labeeb - Head of Supply Chain & IT, Gulf International
- Mohammed Tarik Kouba - Head of IT - Quality - Service and Technology Business Management.
- Mohammed Ameen - CIO/CTO/Tech Director, Masafi LLC
- Sanil Abdulla Manoly - Head of IT, Uuniversity Of Wollongong
- Dr. Tariq Al Hawi - Program Director, UAE Smart Government
- Diaa Moustafa - Head - Technolgy Platform, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
About Exito:
Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers.
Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.
For more information about DT 100, including the complete list of nominees and the Digital Transformation Summit schedule, please visit our official event website: https://digitransformationsummit.com/uae/dt-100/
For press inquiries or media coverage requests,
Contact: Mithun Gopinath
Email: mithun.gopinath@exito-e.com
