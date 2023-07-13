Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 20:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: BLUETTI POWER INC BLUETTI to Showcase Innovative Power Solutions at Energy Next 2023, Australia

SYDNEY, AU, July 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - BLUETTI, a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, is delighted to announce its participation in the upcoming Energy Next 2023 exhibition. The event will be held at the ICC Sydney from July 18-19. BLUETTI will present products ranging from portable generators like the AC60 to advanced energy storage systems including the EP760.



Highlights of the show



BLUETTI will unveil its forthcoming EP760 as a helpful measure to combat the rising cost of electricity in Australia. The EP760 system has a remarkable 7,600W power and a flexible capacity ranging from 9,920Wh to 19,840Wh with B500 batteries. It's robust enough to power the entire house while saving on energy bills.



The EP760 can make the most of free and renewable solar energy with a maximum solar input of 9,000W. In addition, its peak load shifting mode allows homeowners to charge it with low-cost AC power and use it to run electrical appliances during peak hours when electricity prices are higher. These features can help Australians maximize energy savings in a comfortable way.



BLUETTI's AC500 and AC300 power stations have received considerable acclaim since their debuts. The former's success on Indiegogo last year, raising over $12 million, demonstrates its superior technology and workmanship. With 5,000W and 3,000W of power output respectively, the AC500 and AC300 can provide emergency power for essential household appliances such as refrigerators and microwaves.



These versatile units come with scalable capacities ranging from 3,072Wh to 12,288Wh or 18,432Wh, giving homeowners the flexibility to build their own backup systems.



Portable and versatile, the AC180 and AC60, along with their offline wholesale versions AC180P and AC60P will draw many attentions as well. With an IP65 water resistant rating and expandable capacity with B80 batteries, the AC60 opens up more outdoor activities such as fishing, boating, and sailing.



Exhibition details:

Date: July 18-19

Booth: #F104, ICC Sydney,14 Darling Dr. Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia



About BLUETTI



BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.





